Review: ’12 Days of Princess’ Is the Perfect Christmas Gift Book

“The 12 Days of Christmas” is one of the most iconic and well-known Christmas songs and Disney has now re-envisioned it with their princesses in mind, just in time for the holiday season. The 12 Days of Princess is a sweet little story that will help parents reimagine a classic song for their little ones this year.

Written by Holly Rice and beautifully illustrated by John John Bajet, 12 Days of Princess takes readers through the twelve days of Christmas, with thoughtful gifts given by the Disney princesses. From leaping mermaids to roses in bell jars, Ariel, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Snow White, Aurora, and Belle are in the gift-giving mood this season.

The book is geared toward kids 3-5 years old and like the repetition of the original song, the format is perfectly suited for teaching little ones how to read and remember what came before. Not only is it the perfect learning tool, but it is also perfect for creating precious memories at bedtime as a sing-along melody the little ones will be humming all Christmas season.

Do not wait until Christmas to pick this one up, buy it now and add it to your reading rotation as winter starts to creep up on all of this. With the brightly colored pages and easy-to-read styling, this is a surefire favorite with the little ones looking to get into the holiday spirit with the help of their favorite Disney Princess.

If you are looking for an additional gift to go along with this book, the 12 Days of Princess would pair perfectly with Disney's adorable Tsum Tsum collectibles, always a hit with the youngest – and oldest – Disney fans.

12 Days of Princess is out now, ahead of the holiday season.