Review: Is The Amazon Shopper Panel Legit and Worth The Wait?

In the age of online shopping, Amazon reigns supreme, and the Amazon Shopper Panel promises exclusive perks for its members. It’s an invitation-only program by Amazon where you can earn regular rewards.

Imagine getting paid for sharing your Amazon shopping habits—it sounds too good, right? But is it truly as rewarding as it sounds, or is it just another online survey platform with empty promises?

Join us as we discover if Amazon Shopper Panel is worth your time and trust as we examine its legitimacy, rewards, and value.

What Is The Amazon Shopper Panel?

The Amazon Shopper Panel is an opt-in invitation-only program, and if you join, you can earn monthly rewards. These rewards are earned by sharing your shopping receipts from non-Amazon stores, completing brief surveys, and checking ads from Amazon and other companies using Amazon Ads.

However, eligibility varies for different parts of the program, and you can check in the app to see which sections you can participate in. This program is exclusive to the United States, but don't let the waitlist discourage you. Many people have been signing up and getting accepted promptly.

What’s The Purpose of The Amazon Shopper Panel?

By joining, you help brands make better products. You also contribute to encouraging Amazon to make ads more valuable.

Consumer Insights – Amazon wants to know more about how people shop outside their website. They collect data on what people buy from other stores to learn how shoppers behave. It helps Amazon improve its products and shows ads matching each customer’s liking.

Enhance Advertising – The panel also helps Amazon improve its ads. When people check ads, Amazon can see whether they're good. It allows advertisers to know how to show their ads to the right people. It also encourages businesses to create better and more appealing ads.

In essence, the Amazon Shopper Panel is a win-win situation. Participants can earn rewards for sharing their shopping data, while Amazon gains valuable insights to improve its services and provide more relevant advertising.

How Does The Amazon Shopper Panel Work?

Let’s do a quick rundown on how this program works:

You must share ten eligible monthly receipts. You can take pictures of paper receipts using the Amazon Shopper Panel app or email receipts to receipts@panel.amazon.com. You'll get $10 that you can use on Amazon or donate to charity. You can also earn more rewards by doing surveys or checking ads.

Amazon accepts receipts from most purchases made in the last 30 days. It includes receipts from grocery stores, drug stores, department stores, and even restaurants or movie theaters.

However, remember that these receipts must be from within the United States to qualify for the program and meet Amazon's eligibility criteria. That may bring a bit of discouragement to other international shoppers loyal to Amazon, but expansion to international shoppers may happen.

Is The Amazon Shopper Panel Legit?

Yes, the Amazon Shopper Panel is a legitimate program. As of 2022, it is exclusively available to Amazon customers in Canada and the United States. Hopefully, they will expand the program soon.

Moreover, it's important to note that Amazon invites participants to join the Amazon Shopper Panel. Therefore, not all Amazon customers in the U.S. and Canada can access its rewards and benefits. But when it comes to legitimacy, it is definitely legit.

How Long Is The Waitlist?

The Amazon Shopper Panel waitlist can be lengthy because many people want to join. Some folks wait for one to three months, while others might have to wait for six months or even more, especially if Amazon only needs a few receipts.

There's no secret to make the wait shorter. So, if you want to start earning rewards by uploading receipts, sign up as soon as possible.

How Do I Get Invited?

To get invited to the Amazon Shopper Panel, follow these simple steps:

Start by downloading the Amazon Shopper Panel app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

After downloading, log in using your Amazon account.

Once you're in, check if there are open slots in your area. If there are, you can start right away.

If not, don't worry; you can still join the waitlist.

Remember that you'll need an invitation from Amazon to enter the Shopper Panel officially.

To boost your chances of receiving an invitation, use the app regularly and provide feedback whenever possible. Amazon may notice your active participation and invite you sooner.

How Much Can You Earn Through Amazon Shopper Panel

Just upload ten eligible receipts to earn rewards with the Amazon Shopper Panel. Eligible transactions are:

Share Your Receipts – Share your receipts from purchases made outside of Amazon.

Take Quick Survey – Complete short surveys that Amazon provides.

Enable Ad Sharing – Share ad data from Amazon or third-party businesses.

Once the transactions are verified, they give $1 per receipt, making it a great choice. It’s really that simple—shop, save your receipt, and upload it. If you shop ten times a month, that's $10 in free money or $120 per year on Amazon credits.

Amazon Shopper Panel Reward Options

When it's time for payouts, you have two options:

Amazon Credit – They automatically add your earnings to your Amazon Balance monthly. This credit is applied when you check out, or you can save it for later. Charitable Donation – You can select a charity within the app, and the chosen charity receives a 100% donation.

Remember, you can select one reward per month and not divide your earnings between options.

What Are The Pros and Cons I Need To Know

While it may sound like an all-positive program from Amazon, there are still some cons or aspects of it every consumer should know about. After all, there’s no such thing as 100% all-perfect. Here are some pros and cons you need to know:

Pros:

Easy Earnings – Upload ten receipts, and you'll get $10. It's that simple.

Worthwhile Receipts – Each uploaded receipt earns you $1.

Broad Receipt Acceptance – The app accepts receipts from various retailers, giving you options to gather ten receipts.

Cons:

Limited Reward Options – The Amazon Shopper Panel grants you a $10 Amazon credit, which you can exclusively redeem on Amazon. But that’s it.

Receipt Limit – A monthly receipt limit of $10, capping your yearly earnings at $120.

Invitation Only – It’s an invite-only program, so you’ll need a ton of patience waiting for that invite. You may also need to put in more effort, like shopping and leaving more reviews to encourage Amazon to invite you.

The Amazon Shopper Panel offers easy and rewarding earnings, with decent payouts per receipt and broad acceptance. However, there are some limitations, like the $10 monthly receipt cap and the invite-only program, but it's still worth considering for Amazon shoppers.

Other Apps Like Amazon Shopper Panel

If you're looking for alternatives to the Amazon Shopper Panel or want to start a rewarding side hustle, here's a list of ideas you can consider:

Checkout 51 – is a simple cash-back app that rewards users for grocery shopping, gas, and online purchases.

Swagbucks – stands out as one of the most widely recognized rewards platforms online.

MyPoints – a rewards platform where members can earn money by answering surveys, shopping online, scanning receipts, and more.

Fetch Rewards – is a free-to-download mobile app that rewards points every time you shop.

Curious Cat – an international rewards app where respondents can earn money by answering surveys, sharing data, and completing other simple market research tasks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should I Do if The Receipt I Uploaded Was Not Accepted?

You can request a reevaluation if your scanned receipt wasn't accepted when you believe it should be.

Here's how:

Go to “Receipts” at the bottom of the menu.

Find the receipt you're concerned about in your history.

Click “Request Review.”

Usually, they'll reevaluate it within six hours.

When Can I Expect To Receive My Rewards?

Amazon Shopper Panel deposits rewards into your gift card balance monthly, typically during the first two days of a new month.

What Can I Do To Receive More Surveys?

According to Amazon, the frequency of monthly surveys can fluctuate, and the app will notify you when new surveys are accessible. Ensure notifications are enabled and monitor the app consistently to increase your chances.

Surveys tend to center around brands or products of your interest, and using an older Amazon account with a purchase history could result in more survey opportunities, though this is not confirmed.

Final Take

The Amazon Shopper Panel provides a legitimate avenue for Amazon customers to earn rewards through their shopping data. It's a promising choice with a user-friendly interface and more substantial per-receipt payouts compared to many similar apps.

However, it's currently limited to the United States, and a waitlist for entry exists. Despite these constraints, it remains a valuable option for dedicated Amazon shoppers. By participating, you maximize your rewards and contribute essential insights to Amazon's research and advertising initiatives.

In terms of boosting your income, the Amazon Shopper Panel truly stands out as one of the most rewarding apps I've encountered. So, it's worth exploring if you're searching for an effortless method to supplement your earnings.