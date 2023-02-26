Review: How to Be a Productivity Ninja by Graham Allcott

Graham Allcott is a master at making life easier – he takes modern life for you and declutters it!

I don't know about you, but I struggle to get the optimum out of my work and, to some extent, my home life because I get so easily distracted. One of my aims is to increase my productivity by around 50% this year.

Chapter 1 – The Way of the Productivity Ninja

So this was a superb visual chapter of how to define ourselves as ninjas, ready to take on the modern world. Graham explains the traits of a productivity ninja in a fun way, which, at 11 p.m., is precisely what I needed.

I especially love the idea that this type of ninja always maintains a sense of humor and a relaxed air of calm. Graham tells you straight from the start that he isn't a guru type, who is perfect, who gets things done, and who is 100% productive. Some self-help books I've read in the past have been so out of touch with modern life or like someone who would need them like me.

The first chapter contains tasks to action straight away, like rating yourself:

When do you get most things done?

When do you concentrate best?

How long for?

When is the time to do things that require good thinking?

Making a Productivity Timetable

He rates these tasks as three different grades, then encourages you to make a timetable for yourself. The result is that you become more aware of what works for you and when.

Small Steps to Success – Chunk it up

The key to success with this book and to increasing your productivity is to reality is to digest and action it in small manageable chunks. When I'm learning something new, if I try to do too many things at once, I forget all the crucial further information – the old habits can creep back in.

I will read it repeatedly until it sticks.

Chapter 2 – Reasons We Get Stressed

Graham was a great source of comfort here, realizing exactly how stressful modern life can be. He explains so simply that things you may not see as a block on getting things done really are.

Three things that help increase my productivity and decrease stress levels in this chapter:

Turn off my work email notifications on my cell

Plan 10 mins a day to check work email

Adjusted your bedtime so I get enough sleep every night.

Chapter 4 – Ninja Email

To get things done with emails, you need to take action, he believes, rather than just constantly reading your inbox and not doing anything constructive.

Plan to Declutter Your Email

Graham doesn't just sit judging you for your lack of action and massively overloaded inboxes. He guides you through a tested strategy – first to declutter and then to stay that way! Just do 10 minutes a day, and soon you will be organized!

Honest Constructive Opinion

In terms of context, the only thing about this guide is that it is written first for people who work in offices.

That said, I am always open to new ideas, and the ideas were adaptable to my main job and blogging. So really, it's about being flexible in finding a fit for the strategies in your work environment, so you can get more tasks done every day.

This book is a super helpful buy for you if you want to increase your productivity, no matter your job. It needs a good read and contains no shortcuts to success. If you're going to see results from this book, you have to commit to the process of improvement and focus on this for a few months until the strategies are embedded.

If you do this, your new habits will increase your productivity more than you thought possible.

Two questions to focus you right now:

What are your productivity goals?

How are you going to improve your life with increased productivity?

