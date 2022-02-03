Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Delivers a Satisfying Mid-Season Finale

Over the course of the past ten episodes, the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar have moved beyond being strangers and sometimes-adversaries to create a crew that Starfleet would be proud of. But in Part 2 of the two-part mid-season finale, “A Moral Star,” the strength of their unity is tested in a race against time.

With the crew split up in two locations, the episode opens on the miners of Tars Lamora who have realized they can communicate because of the universal translator built into Dal’s Starfleet badge. The whole sequence is heartwarming, as two of the miners realize that they can finally communicate with each other—however, their tender moment is interrupted by Dal. There are a lot of these moments with the miners throughout the episode and of course, the adorable little Caitian from the premiere has returned to lead the resistance.

Aboard the Protostar, Gwyn is faced with the daunting challenge of her father. The Diviner’s patience is wearing thin and he is starting to realize that Gwyn has found a home among the ragtag crew, which threatens the control he has over his progeny. With the Drednok focused on retrieving the “proto-star” on Tars Lamora, the Diviner seizes the opportunity to try to turn Gwyn’s eye. He tempts her with knowledge about what happened to their people—a secret that he had kept from her—and allows her to witness the alleged devastation left in the wake of meeting the Federation.

The Diviner claims that the Vau N'Akart civilization was once thriving before the Federation made contact with them, though the legitimacy of this revelation is entirely uncertain. He also claims that he is from the future and has gone back in time to stop the Federation from destroying their homeworld. At no point in the series has the Diviner felt like a truth-teller. While Gwyn makes it clear she doesn’t agree with his actions, the Diviner reveals that his evil plan is to use the Protostar to destroy the Federation by rigging it to explode upon arrival.

When Gwyn doesn’t follow through with the established plan, the crew recognizes that she must be in trouble and Dal beams himself aboard the Protostar to help her. Dal arrives and finds Gwyn facing off against her father, who is still actively trying to lure her away from her newfound friends. Dal sends Zero to intercept the Diviner, while he tends to Gwyn, and Zero unleashes the energy within them to drive the Diviner mad. Unfortunately, despite Dal’s best efforts to keep Gwyn focused on him so she wouldn’t catch a glimpse of Zero’s power, Gwyn sees it in the reflection of Dal’s Starfleet badge and she succumbs to it.

The final moments of “A Moral Star” feature Janeway narrating the aftermath of their run-in with the Diviner. We learn that Gwyn has a full recovery, though she doesn’t remember her encounter with her father—or the information about the Protostar. The miners of Tars Lamora have won their freedom and intend to do the same for others in their situation. And Dal has stepped up into the role of Captain with a little more poise than he previously had, setting the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar on course to Starfleet.

There’s so much I loved about this epilogue-esq ending; from Dal and Gwyn’s ridiculously sweet interactions to Janeway’s joy about how far the crew has progressed. Star Trek: Prodigy knows how to close out a mid-season with character growth, neatly wrapped up storylines, and just enough of a tease to keep us on the edge of our seat waiting for the next ten episodes. But it’s the end tag that really sells the mid-season finale.

Admiral Janeway—yes, the real Janeway and not her hologram—receives a report that they have detected the U.S.S. Protostar and with all of the fierce determination she was known for in Star Trek: Voyager, she sets her own course to intercept the ship. For one reason and one reason alone. She wants to figure out what happened to Chakotay. And frankly, that’s a mood.

