Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ — “A Moral Star”

It’s time to embark on a seemingly impossible mission with the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar, as they take on the Diviner in the first part of the two-part season finale, “A Moral Star.” Star Trek: Prodigy has been an utter delight to watch since I caught the premiere screening at NYCC last year and the finale really underscores what makes the series so addictive.

It’s not the cinematic quality of the animation or the perfectly doled-out nostalgia, though both certainly help the series. Star Trek: Prodigy works because it has introduced a cast of flawed characters that have been given the opportunity to grow not only as characters but as a crew—and the audience has been privy to it all. None of the vital character moments have happened off-screen, we’ve all had a front-row seat in watching Dal fumble and grow as a captain, Gwyn learning who she is as her own person, and Rok-Tahk maturing and feeling secure within herself. Star Trek: Prodigy works because it doesn’t treat its target audience–young Star Trek fans–like they’re just kids, which mirrors the way the crew is given a strong storyline, despite being just kids.

“A Moral Star” is filled with twists and turns and a number of impressive fake-outs that are just too good to spoil for anyone who hasn’t caught up with the series yet. The crew really leans into their personal strong suits and, at long last, operate as an actual crew once they’re thrown into a real-life Kobayashi Maru situation. Dal even steps into the role of captain beautifully, something that seemed nearly impossible as recently as last week’s episode. With the lives of people he cares about at stake, he seemed ready and willing to operate like a unified Starfleet crew. Janeway deserves a lot of credit for helping these kids become the best versions of themselves.

There are a few stand-out moments in this episode and they all revolve around Dal and Gwyn. I can’t tell if the series is planning to turn them into an actual ship or just keep them as really good friends, but their chemistry is phenomenal. There’s something really endearing about seeing these two characters going from being on opposite sides of the spectrum and meeting each other in the middle and genuinely caring for each other. I’m here for it if they do plan to turn their platonic friendship into something more. I’m a sucker for their dynamic. We even got hand touching, which is a serious weakness of mine.

I also adore the friendship that is blossoming between Gwyn and Rok-Tahk. Rok definitely benefits from having an older sibling-like figure in her life and I love the way that the writing team has evolved their friendship, allowing them both to understand each other and advocate for and uplift each other. Rok-Tahk has every reason in the world to despise Gwyn for her role in keeping her in the Tars Lamora prison colony, but they’ve both grown beyond that.

Star Trek has always done remarkably well with writing female characters (Captain Janeway comes to mind) but Prodigy has really delivered with the execution of Gwyn and the way they’ve given her so much agency within the narrative of her story with her father and with the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Her growth and evolution as a character have felt remarkably earnest and there’s a lot of wonderful pay-off for that growth in “A Moral Star,” with plenty more seemingly on the horizon for the finale.

The writing team behind Star Trek: Prodigy deserves a round of applause for delivering such a fun and thrilling season of television. With one episode left, I know that once the season wraps up, I’m going to really feel the absence of this series each week. Fortunately, there’s plenty of Star Trek on the horizon to fill the Prodigy-sized void left behind.

