Review: ‘Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm’ (#2)

The final issue of Charles Soule’s Eye of the Storm has arrived and with it, a new era of Marchion Ro’s wicked ways has been revealed.

Following the devastating attack on the Starlight Beacon, as depicted in The Fallen Star, Marchion Ro basks in the glory of his successful attack, all the while taunting Master Obratuk, who he has taken hostage aboard the Gaze Electric. The Jedi is reluctant to believe what he witnesses over the hologram, but Ro assures Master Obratuk that he wouldn’t create a whole hologram just to intimidate him—the Starlight Beacon and most of its inhabitants have been killed.

The Jedi have been dealt an unfathomable defeat, but it’s not about the how, it’s about the who and in the final issue of the Eye of the Storm, the veil is finally lifted on the identity of the Eye of the Nihil. Marchion Ro, who has benefited from the cloud of chaos that comes with the Nihil, steps into the light and takes credit for the destruction of the Starlight Beacon, the Legacy Run, and the attack at the Republic Fair. At long last, the Republic discovers that all of the incidents that have defined this first phase of The High Republic have been dealt by the swift and cruel hand of one Marchion Ro.

And of course, even in this revelation, Chancellor Soh and her people are still fixated on the how, rather than the who. Just as Marchion Ro predicted that they would. That is its own weakness that he can exploit. The Jedi, in particular, are still grappling with uncovering their most pressing threat—not the Nihil, but the Nihil’s Jedi killing Leveler. It’s this challenge that sends the Jedi into retreat, calling in their members from across the galaxy and abandoning their posts and sacred duty. What do the Jedi fear? They fear the unknown, nameless creature that has been at the behest of Marchion Ro’s family for centuries.

With the Jedi otherwise indisposed, Marchion Ro makes his move to take control over ten sectors of the Outer Rim. While his intentions are ego-driven, he still peddles an idea that launched my own love for this very bad man in Soule’s Light of the Jedi. Marchion Ro may want to claim the control he didn’t have beneath his father’s purview, but he also very clearly defines a desire to create a “sacred space” for all who ascribe to the Nihil way. A place where they can live as Nihil without the Jedi or the Republic interfering.

Ultimately the Nihil are no different than the Republic—seeking to define the existence of others through their own lens of existence—but there is something more palatable about chaos that makes their brand of lawless order so much more intriguing to engage with.

In order to maintain control of these ten sectors of the Outer Rim, Marchion Ro unveils the Stormseed weapon, which was crafted in part by the late Chancey Yarrow. It is a weapon that blocks the Republic from entering the sectors that the Nihil have laid claim to. It poses a new and challenging threat to the already undermined rule of Chancellor Soh, chipping away at the power of her Great Works.

Guillermo Sanna’s artwork in this issue is especially stunning, particularly during the flashback sequence where Marchion Ro takes his unwittingly loyal subjects to retrieve the Leveler on the Cloudship Ikoru. The scene shifts from the more morose and muted tones to a palette of bubblegum pinks, luscious limes, and cotton candy blues and purples courtesy of the colorists Jim Campbell and Antonio Fabela. It’s such a fun sea of colors for a scene that’s tinged with malicious intent. Even Marchion’s weapon is reminiscent of the wands on Sailor Moon—none of which invoke fear or dread.

The Eye of the Storm may not have answered all of the lingering questions about Marchion Ro (because of course, this story is far from over) but it did set the stage for a new and devious chapter of Marchion Ro’s story as he takes control of the Outer Rim. If the novels didn’t prove that he is willing to do anything to get his revenge and succeed in his power grab, this proves that Ro is intent on getting his way. He may tell his people he is doing this for them, but he is fueled by his own desire to make order out of chaos. But more importantly, he is set on proving to the Jedi that they are weak when compared to the Eye of the Nihil.

The Eye of the Storm (#2) is on sale now.