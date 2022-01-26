Review: ‘The High Republic: Trail of Shadows’ #4

The fourth issue of Daniel José Older’s The High Republic: Trail of Shadows brings with it new revelations and added heartache as it careens head-first into the tragedy of The Fallen Star. Even this issue comes with a body count, though one might argue that the duplicitous Doctor Uttersond had it coming.

“Whatever It Takes” opens with an intriguing look into Uttersond’s life outside of his masquerade with the Nihil, and lays out his plan to betray not only the Nihil but the Jedi too. It’s so intriguing when The High Republic authors introduce characters that paint the Jedi in the same disdainful light as the Nihil. While the Jedi are ultimately a force of good—or at least view themselves as the ultimate good—there are people around the galaxy that view them as a hindrance to their livelihoods. Despite his minor role in this era, Uttersond is a rather complex character whose motivations are rooted in being dismissed (despite being a doctor) and mistreated (he’s called a rodent repeatedly) by authority figures. There’s one particular panel that encapsulates his breaking point so brilliantly that I can only commend Dave Wachter and Giada Marchisio for their brilliant artwork that captures such raw frustration.

For Emerick and Sian, this is a fairly uneventful issue up until the final pages. They lounge around, fretting over what’s to come, as Sian plays beautiful music and taunts Emerick lightly about his fretting. It’s only a matter of time before they find themselves thrust into a firefight with the Nihil as they pinpoint Uttersond’s location. Aboard the ship, Emerick faces off against Uttersound, but finds himself struck down by something. These poor Jedi can’t catch a break.

Luckily, Sian draws his lightsaber and fights back against their pursuants, with the aid of Beesar Tal-Apurna who really saves the day. The showdown on the ship is pretty spectacular, with Uttersond coming unglued against the Nihil who interrupted his ploy, and the impressive attack leveled by Beesar. It felt like watching a really fun fight sequence, rather than just reading it in the pages of a comic book.

As they retreat, Sian looks out the window and watches as the Starlight Beacon bursts into flames—taking with it a number of beloved and revered Jedi. I anxiously await Emerick’s reaction to this devastating loss. And frankly, the only way to make up for the approaching pain of Emerick realizing that he’s lost many of his close friends and allies in the destruction of the Starlight Beacon would be for Older to let Emerick and Sian kiss. It’s what the people want, man. Make it happen.

Trail of Shadows continues to be a truly brilliant piece of fiction, weaving new threads of genre into Star Wars and delivering fully realized characters in a short number of pages. Older continues to prove how talented he is at creating characters who feel like old friends, even though they’ve only been in our lives for a few months.

