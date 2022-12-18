Review: Tim Burton’s the Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas 

You’ve heard of Christmas in July, but have you heard of The Nightmare Before Christmas in July? You might think that Tim Burton’s cult classic film is a bit more of a Halloween tradition, but Christmas is right there in the title! This July you can pick up a brand new adorably spooky and festive tale for young readers.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas is the perfect union of the 13 Days of Halloween and the 12 Days of Christmas. Written by Steven Davison and Carolyn Garder, with illustrations by Jerrod Maruyama, you’ll join Jack Skellington, Sally, and all the fan-favorites of Nightmare Before Christmas as they come together to create a Scary Christmas for all!

The book is designed for ages six and up and delivers a colorful array of pages that feature little counting challenges on each page. Think of the two turtle doves from the song, but in this they’re two true-love potions.

If you have a kid who loves Halloween and The Nightmare Before Christmas this is the perfect book for them. Alternatively, if you’re a parent who has been obsessed with Jack Skellington and co. for nearly thirty years this might be the perfect introduction point for you to bring the magic and whimsy of Halloween Town.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas is out now.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.