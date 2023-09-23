Revisiting the 2000s: 15 Films That Defined an Era

Every film era has distinctive characteristics that make it easy to identify which decade a movie is from. For example, films from the 1960s are much different from those released in the 1980s. Any art form can reflect the time period, and contemporary stories often reflect a decade with their style, tone, and fashion.

The 2000s were a grand time for movies. Here are 15 films that define this decade — many of which we still love and regularly watch today.

1. Mean Girls (2004)

The hilarious satirical comedy Mean Girls delights audiences today as much as it did in 2004. The story follows Cady, a teenager attending public school for the first time. Navigating high school feels like a jungle, especially when she becomes a member of the Plastics, the clique that rules the school.

The evergreen appeal of Mean Girls stems from its sharp writing, memorable performances, and an endless array of quotable moments, all of which feel so 2000s. Or should I say, so fetch? Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and Tina Fey.

2. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The first film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy follows a group of hobbits, two men, one elf, one dwarf, and a powerful wizard who form a fellowship. They begin their journey toward Mount Doom, where they can destroy the all-corrupting One Ring.

The Fellowship of the Ring defines the 2000s for its storytelling style, tone, and technological advancements. It’s a classic adventure but with profound themes and a level of artistry rarely seen before. Moreover, the visual effects set a new standard for the industry.

3. Legally Blonde (2001)

From its opening montage that features Hoku’s song “Perfect Day,” it’s evident that Legally Blonde is from the 2000s. The film follows Elle Woods, a girl unceremoniously dumped by her college boyfriend. She works hard and gets into the same law school as him — Harvard. Despite doubters, Elle proves herself to be capable and never compromises who she is.

This funny, brightly colored, uplifting story shows us never to underestimate others, especially ourselves. Legally Blonde’s music, colors, and tone reflect the 2000s perfectly, with one of Reese Witherspoon’s most iconic performances.

4. The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover represents a particular style of comedy film that’s definitively 2000s tonally. In the movie, a group of friends in Las Vegas for a bachelor party wake up with massive hangovers, not remembering the previous night’s events. With black eyes, missing teeth, a tiger, a missing groom, tattoos, and Mike Tyson, they try to fill in the gaps and find their friend before his wedding.

The Hangover’s wild, outrageous, and raucous comedy decidedly feels of its era and stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha.

5. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

One of the most fashionable and funny films ever, The Devil Wears Prada epitomizes the 2000s in style but features timeless themes. Andy Sachs wants to be a serious journalist, but the only job available is for the assistant to Miranda Priestly, editor and chief of Runway Magazine. Notoriously demanding and harsh, Miranda’s attitude forces Andy to adapt. But soon, Andy forgets what matters the most to her.

The musical montages and editing style feel like a 2000s film. And while its themes feel timeless, they also reflect the sensibilities of the decade. If they had filmed the movie today, Andy would make very different decisions by the film’s end. The Devil Wears Prada stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

The unique aspect of the Harry Potter universe is that they’re contemporary stories with old-fashioned flair thanks to their setting, costumes, and magical quality. The first of the series, The Sorcerer’s Stone, resembles The Fellowship of the Ring in narrative style and special effects. Director Chris Columbus never rushes scenes and allows important moments to build without ever being self-indulgent.

The gentle humor, exceptional ensemble cast, and musical score create an authentic world we want to live in. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone remains one of the 2000’s most significant and iconic movies.

7. Love Actually (2003)

No other romantic comedy defines the 2000s more than Love Actually. The film ushered in the ensemble rom-com, much replicated after, but never to the same quality as the 2003 film. Set during Christmas, the storylines include the British prime minister unexpectedly finding love, a young boy with his first crush, the pain of infidelity, and learning to let go of an unrequited relationship.

The cast includes Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, and Keira Knightley. The soundtrack features Kelly Clarkson, Dido, and Maroon 5. How much more 2000s can you get?

8. Miss Congeniality (2000)

Comedies of the 2000s are in a league all their own. Miss Congeniality is one of the quintessential films that defines the era and stands the test of time. In the film, FBI agent Grace Hart goes undercover at the Miss United States Beauty Pageant after the event receives disturbing threats. But Grace is far from graceful and needs help fitting in with the other contestants while protecting them.

With laugh-out-loud moments galore, Miss Congeniality stands out with its sharp writing, commentary on feminism, and incredible ensemble cast, including Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine, Candace Bergen, Benjamin Bratt, and William Shatner, who each bring comedic gold.

9. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Not all 2000s rom-coms reach the cultural impact that How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days does. The film continues to find new viewers, while the long-standing fans still love and look back at how well it encapsulates the decade. Still, the comedy about two people who make a bet to win or lose the heart of each other never feels too trendy with its humor or fashion.

On the other hand, the music, soft sheen, and the cast (Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey) immediately tell us when the movie was made. And we love it.

10. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The fantasy genre dominated the 2000s, but the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie took audiences to unexpected places. With traditional story beats and archetypal characters, the movie subverts our expectations with the character Captain Jack Sparrow. Much like Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, Pirates set the standard with adventure films and ushered in an era of fantasy entertainment.

11. Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 (2002 and 2004)

Nowadays, superhero films dominate (and over-saturate) the industry. But in 2002, these genre films that can capture a generation were much more rare. Sam Raimi’s first two Spider-Man films set a new standard for the superhero genre, showcasing a distinct tone brimming with hope and emotion and themes involving love, human frailty, and the responsibility of great power. The heroes are real and relatable, the villains are frightening but sympathetic, and action sequences never overpower the stories.

12. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Slick, cool, and funny, Ocean’s Eleven tells the story of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and the 10 men he recruits to help rob the vault of the luxurious Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. But his motivations are not purely financial. The hotel owner, Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), is dating Danny’s ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts).

There’s a timeless feel to Ocean’s Eleven thanks to Steven Soderbergh’s direction, the classic-looking wardrobe, and the jazzy musical score. Still, we say it’s quintessentially 2000s for the quick humor, fast pace, and cast, including Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, and Bernie Mac.

13. The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Identity reflects another genre film that defines the era. This action/spy thriller follows Jason Bourne. Someone discovers him in the middle of the ocean and he wakes up with no memories but subconsciously quick reflexes to defend and fight. As Bourne discovers his identity, he enlists the aid of a mysterious woman with her own secrets. Each Bourne film has a compelling story, but the first is worth noting for its impressive direction, fight choreography, and the way it set the stage for similar films to come.

14. Hitch (2005)

Both a buddy comedy and rom-com, the lively and uproarious Hitch features the unlikely duo of Will Smith and Kevin James. Smith is the romantic coach who gives James advice and tips on winning the heart of a lovely co-worker he admires. Of course, when Hitch meets his match in Sara (Eva Mendes), his smooth-talking skills go out the window.

Hitch is another movie whose tone and humor feel very 2000s, but all the better for the audience. It remains a positive, uplifting charmer.

15. Superbad (2007)

A definitive 2000s movie list would be incomplete without an outlandish teen comedy. And fans still love Superbad for all its ridiculousness. The story follows two nerdy best friends, sadly anticipating going to different colleges. They decide they want to go out with a bang and seduce two girls. The jokes of Superbad feel of the era, but not all in the best way. Still, many look back on the film with fun and nostalgia.

Source: Reddit.