7 Rewarding Side Hustles for People Over 40

A growing number of seniors are delaying retirement because they need the money, enjoy their work, or can't see themselves doing nothing.

In a study conducted in 2021 by the American Advisors Group (AAG), 46% of seniors (aged 60 to 70) said they intended to work part-time after retiring.

18% of respondents, up 8% from a 2019 study, stated that they intend to work after reaching retirement age. 12% of those surveyed, up 6% from 2019, stated they have no plans to stop working full-time.

Similarly, a survey from gig site Wonolo found that baby boomers hustle more than millennials do. Compared to only 1 in 5 millennials, one baby boomer out of every three completes three or more gigs every week on its platform.

Choosing a Side Hustle

A side hustle has the potential to grow into something that will keep you busy and engaged for the rest of your life. You can continue working at your current position while starting something on the side with little to no start-up money. Furthermore, having a side business can provide you with financial stability and security, as your employment prospects may dwindle as you age.

According to Michael Throckmorton, a financial counselor at Merchant Cash Advance, “people in their forties can benefit from a side job in a variety of ways. It can complement their present income, allowing them to reduce their debt, save for retirement, or invest in other areas. It can also give them the opportunity to acquire new skills and apply their existing knowledge and expertise to create something they can be proud of.”

Throckmorton stated that for many individuals over 40, the ideal side hustle must be adaptable to accommodate your present lifestyle and circumstances. Additionally, it should be something they find satisfying and enjoyable since this will help them maintain their motivation throughout the process.

According to Lori Greymont, real estate investor and creator of the real estate TV show Funding Faceoff, the idea of a ‘side hustle' may lead most people to not take it seriously enough. They treat it more like a hobby than a business, which means they won't be anywhere near as successful as they could be.

Getting any business off the ground—whether it's full-time or a side hustle, takes serious commitment and almost always takes more time and effort than most people anticipate. If your goal is to make money from a side hustle, Greymont advises going all in and to choose one that is scalable and creates enough profit to be worth your time.

A Few Side Hustles to Consider:

Mystery Shopper

A mystery shopper is paid to shop at a certain store and report back on the customer service they receive. You could be asked to rate your overall shopping experience, including the selection and quality of products, the store's cleanliness, and the friendliness of the staff.

You'll have to make a purchase while out shopping, but you'll get compensated both for your time and whatever you end up buying. With projects ranging from $20 to $100, you could easily complete five assignments per week and make around $300 for doing something you were planning to do anyway. Zip Recruiter reports a weekly average salary of $966.

Start a Blog

If you're passionate about a particular topic and enjoy writing, you could start your own blog. In some cases, Throckmorton notes, this can even turn into a full-time job. If you can consistently post valuable content, bloggers usually make around $500—$2000 per month in their first year. Glassdoor reports that the average blogger's salary is over $49,000 per year, based on several anonymously submitted salaries.

Selling Products on E-Commerce Sites

Throckmorton suggests that creating and selling a product is another option for those who may be talented in a certain area and want to pursue this as a business or a side hustle. Using platforms like eBay, Etsy, or Amazon, you can establish an online business where you're selling your products around the world.

This will give you a chance to work on your own business and make some extra money in the meantime. This could earn you $300–1000 per month, given that 17% of Amazon sellers earn less than $500 per month and another 17% earn between $1001 and $5,000 per month.

Online Surveys

Perhaps the goal of taking surveys isn't financial gain if the average person earns less than the minimum wage. The small rewards may be secondary to the enjoyment you get from sharing your thoughts and opinions. Sites like Make Money, Eureka, and Zap will pay you to do so. All you have to do is register; these companies will contact you when they have a survey that fits your profile.

Typically, these are online market research surveys for big brands. Throckmorton says this could earn you around $50 per month. Most of these sites pay approximately 41 cents to $2.03. Understandably, this may not be the best option for you if money is your primary motivation.

Online Coaching, Tutoring, or Consulting

The benefit of being old is the years of experience you have, lead to being seen as an expert at something. According to Throckmorton, thinking about your skills and how they may be transferred to something that pays you is always a smart place to start when looking for a side hustle. You can put your expertise to use by working as a coach, tutor, or consultant for others.

If you're trained in a certain talent that others want, offering your time and teaching others over a Skype call or Google Hangout is a terrific side hustle to display your knowledge. The good news, according to Throckmorton, is that you may charge whatever you want, so many people can earn more than $100 each month. A consultant or online tutor might make up to $29 per hour on average.

Ghostwriting

If you're looking for a way to make money writing but don't mind having someone else's name attached to your work, ghostwriting is for you. The standard rate per word is between fifty cents and a dollar. You can write fiction or nonfiction books, articles for online magazines, or promotional content for websites.

Based on your skills and experience, you'll choose the specific writing services you'll provide to clients.

Real Estate

You can become a Realtor by passing the necessary exams and getting your license. You can expect huge returns once you've built up your network and expertise in the field. But keep in mind that obtaining a real estate license requires significant effort and study.

Greymont considers real estate the best part. According to him, the returns are typically greater than those from any other endeavor, and once you own a property, it will continue to generate income for as long as you keep it, all while appreciating in value, providing tax benefits, and providing far more leverage with far less risk than anything else you could do.

