The Rezvani “Beast” Is a Real Life James Bond Supercar

There are automakers, and then there's Rezvani — a manufacturer who makes cars so wild you must see them to believe they exist. It produces vehicles that look like comic book action heroes drive them, like the “Vengeance,” which is a V8-powered vehicle that's “luxury meets military.” It also strongly resembles the Tumbler from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, which only adds to its cool factor.

Rezvani‘s latest automotive monster, which they've dubbed “the Beast,” is no exception. Not only is the Beast a supercar, but it comes with an optional 007 package.

Are You Ready to Experience the Beast?

Someone reading this must think, “A 007 package, you're joking?” We never joke about such things here at Wealth of Geeks. We take it very seriously. We're geeks. Rezvani's 007 package comes with a smoke screen, military run-flat tires, thermal night vision system, electromagnetic pulse protection, optional explosive device detection, electrified door handles, siren and horn options, blinding lights, intercom system, magnetic deadbolts, gas masks, first aid kit, hypothermia kit, pepper spray dispenser, and strobe lights.

For those ready to go on dangerous Bond-style adventures, Rezvani also has a bulletproof armor package available for the Beast.

Among the specs that Rezvani teases for the Beast is a 6.2-liter twin-turbo V8 that generates a monstrous 1,000 horsepower. Anyone looking to get away from baddies and gunfire quickly will be happy to know that the Beast can sprint from 0 to 60 in just 2.5 seconds while running a 9.6-second quarter mile. There's no denying this vehicle would deliver a stunning car chase worthy of anything Bond has ever done on the big screen.

However, getting the Beast will prove tricky. Rezvani will only manufacture 20 examples, and the starting price is $485,000, not including the 007 or armor packages. Those will tack on an extra $45,000 and $55,000, respectively. However, if someone does have $585,000 to spend on a James Bond car, we hope they would not be too “shaken” by its hefty price tag and so “stirred” by all of its sheer awesomeness that they would buy it.

How the Beast Works

Motor1 spoke with Cynthia Karimi of Rezvani Motors about this wildest of supercars. Surprisingly, she told them everything in the 007 package is legal. “They're self-defense, so they're not on continuously,” Karimi explained. “Of course, you don't want to goof off, use them inappropriately. Security-featured cars are more prominent than not. They just don't look like this.”

Unsurprisingly, the people who order the Beast from Rezvani are fans of the 007 package. All the James Bond features in the car are controlled through a panel of buttons the automaker usually installs near the rearview mirror. However, customers have the option to place them in other spots too.

When Motor1 asked Karimi how Rezvani Motors could get these features to work on the Beast, she didn't divulge too much information. She'd make an excellent secret agent. However, she did tease how the smoke screen feature functions, noting, “the smoke screen is tied to the exhaust system; a special formula is injected into the exhaust, and at the push of a button, the client is able to activate the smoke screen and hopefully lose a tracker.”

All we can say is that we now have a new favorite Bond car (sorry, Aston) and a new dream car.