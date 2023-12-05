Rich Getting Richer With Inherited Wealth Paving More of the Golden Road

A Swiss bank calls it the beginning of the Great Wealth Transfer, as 53 new billionaires inherited a total of $150.8 billion from April 2022 to April 2023.

The number of billionaires rose by 7% to 2,544 globally, UBS said in its 2023 Billionaires Ambitions Report, and the bank estimates that more than 1,000 billionaires will pass $5.2 trillion to their heirs over the next 20 to 30 years. Mainland China accounted for about a fifth of the overall number of billionaires.

For the first time since UBS started conducting the yearly study in 2015, billionaires accumulated more wealth via inheritance than through their own business activities.

“Over the next 20-30 years you can either be on the winning side or receiving side of it,” Benjamin Cavalli, head of strategic clients at UBS Global Wealth Management, told reporters in a briefing about the wealth transfers. “Or you also happen to be in a vacuum and lose substantial assets if you do not know the potential beneficiaries.”

Passing on the Wealth Top Priority

According to the UBS report, 60 percent of heirs prioritize passing their riches onto future generations, while 32% selected charitable giving and making an impact on society as priorities.

“Heirs believe in continuing what their parents have achieved in ways that reflect the changing times,” the UBS report says. “As they take over their parents’ businesses, investments and foundations, they are likely to focus more on today’s major economic opportunities and challenges, such as new technologies and the clean-energy transformation.”

As for actually running the business that made them rich, the UBS analysis found that more than half of the heirs it studied have decided to choose a different path.

“Among them, there’s a strong entrepreneurial theme, although a few have also become philanthropists,” the bank’s report says.

The heirs who lived in the Asia-Pacific region most frequently went their own way with about two-thirds of them choosing to do so.

“However, it would be wrong to overstate the trend: many (43%) of this year’s heirs still join the C-suite of the family businesses,” the report said.

Investing with Commercial, Altruistic Aims

There is also a trend toward “impact investing or managing businesses in ways that address environmental and social issues for both commercial and altruistic ends,” the report found, pointing out that this “may reflect a shift among heirs away from classic grant-giving philanthropy and toward delivering sustainable outcomes across all activities.”

The report also touched on the challenges posed by the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) with 65 percent of the billionaires surveyed saying it is the technology offering one of the biggest commercial opportunities over the next year.

More than half (56%) of the billionaires also viewed the possibility of the new technologies disrupting their existing operating model as one of the greatest risks from technological change.