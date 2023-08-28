‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Clarifies Lyrics After GOP Uses Song During Debate

Country-folk singer Oliver Anthony has begun speaking out against conservative politicians after his song Rich Men North of Richmond was recently used during the GOP debate aired last week on Fox News.

The Right-Wing Has Rallied Behind Anthony's Newest Song

Oliver's Anthony Rich Men North of Richmond made history last week as it became the first song from an artist with no charting songs to hit the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100. It was released earlier in the month, around the same time Jason Aldean's Try That in a Small Town, another country song with a political slant, experienced record sales numbers.

Since its release, Rich Men North of Richmond has been the source of controversy as many on both sides of the political spectrum have their own interpretations of it. Those on the left feel it's attacking the poor, while those on the right consider it an attack on “big government.” According to Anthony, it's neither.

Oliver Anthony recently uploaded a YouTube video complaining about his song being politicized by conservative Republicans: “The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up in this. I'm disappointed to see it. Like, it's aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I'm one of them.”

This video was made in response to Ron DeSantis using the song to attack President Joe Biden and Congress during last week's GOP debate. Anthony also went on to say this: “That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden. You know, it's a lot bigger than Joe Biden. That song's written about the people on that stage and a lot more too, not just them, but definitely them.”

Despite the controversy, Anthony says he'll continue to make authentic and not political music.

The Internet Reacts to Rich Men North of Richmond

The general reaction on the internet to this situation seems to be criticism against Anthony. Many feel that he shouldn't have made a song that appeals to conservatives if he didn't want it to be praised by them.

On one forum discussing the song, a user said, “Yeah it's clearly a right wing song regardless of what the artist now claims. I'm guessing he just doesn't like the backlash he's getting over it.” Another user said, “the song is dog-whistling right-wing culture war messages all throughout it,” in reference to the lines about welfare.

In one part of the song, Anthony claims he's speaking about people using food stamps to buy junk food. A user responded to this line by saying:

“That song hits a lot of stupid right-wing culture war messages. How he wants to write about people milkin' welfare for fudge rounds and politicians who won't rest until they control what you think .. and then say he's not right wing?”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter