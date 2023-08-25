‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony’s Staggering Daily Income

Rich Men North of Richmond singer Oliver Anthony is reportedly making $40,000 daily from his self-released viral hit after turning down a multi-million dollar record deal.

According to trade magazine Hits, Anthony's staggering income has been generated from a combination of iTunes downloads and cash from streaming sites like Spotify.

The viral song, a modern-day Sixteen Tonnes about a man who sells his soul working all day yet still struggling to make ends meet, has rocketed to the top of the charts since it was released on August 11.

‘Rich Men North of Richmond' Goes Viral

Rich Men North of Richmond was downloaded 147,000 times in its first week on iTunes and streamed about two million times a day, according to music tracking platform Chartmetric. The tune has also topped Spotify's US Top 50 Charts and Billboard's Hot 100.

The co-president of music management company Park Avenue Artists, Ross Michaels, told the New York Post that Rich Men North of Richmond would need to be streamed about 10 million times a day to make Anthony $40,000 a day, stating that the “general rule of thumb is that every million streams is about $5,000 if you own all the rights.”

However, this doesn't take into account other sites like Bandcamp or Patreon or any merchandising opportunities. Billboard reports that to date, Anthony has made around $350,000 from streaming royalties from the track.

Anthony Brushes off Multi-Million Dollar Record Deal

The reclusive musician, who lives on a smallholding in a campervan in Farmville, Virginia, said he has “brushed off” record deal offers of up to $8 million from labels after Rich Men topped the charts.

Michaels isn't surprised record labels approached Anthony and thinks Anthony could leverage a better deal than the industry standard “50/50” and possibly get “money up front to continue recording” and “an advance” for “marketing,” adding: “There's also times where artists are offered a singles deal where you're paid a ton of money for just a single, and you can continue to be independent.”

Anthony says he wrote the song because he was “suffering from mental health and depression. No editing, no agent, no bull, just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music we should have never gotten away from in the first place.” Nothing about the celebrity life — from tour buses to stadium shows — appeals to him.

Better off on His Own

Singer-songwriter Roger Street Friedman thinks Anthony is making the right move. “The fact that he went viral removes a lot of the benefits of having a record label,” he tells the Post, “which would be promotion, marketing and distribution clout, he also seems like a guy who doesn't necessarily trust ‘the man.'”

Meanwhile, Anthony dropped another track onto streaming sites and iTunes on Wednesday. Titled, I Want to Go Home, his latest ballad on war, religion, and environmental issues has already been streamed over 1.4 million times on Spotify.

Source: NY Post