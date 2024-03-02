The Best Richard Madden Movies and TV Shows For Thirsty Fans

Like many of his fellow Game of Thrones co-stars, Richard Madden seems destined for great things in the immediate near-future. Since receiving his breakout role as the addled King of the North, Robb Stark, on HBO’s groundbreaking fantasy series, Madden has obtained his own favored status among mainstream audiences, leading to his later appearances in such movies as Cinderella, Rocketman, and Marvel’s Eternals.

While Madden himself is still finding his place in the larger film industry, the Thrones alumnus has gone on to appear in a number of well-loved movies and TV series, including the acclaimed BBC thriller, Bodyguard, and the Prime Video action series, Citadel, among many others. For proof of his talent, look no further than these Richard Madden movies and TV series.

Bodyguard (2018-2024)

While Game of Thrones helped Madden get his start in the entertainment industry, Bodyguard marks Madden’s most successful venture as a solo performer. Rather than focusing on a large ensemble cast as happens in Game of Thrones, Bodyguard’s dedication to Madden’s traumatized Afghanistan War veteran allows the actor plenty of time to capture audiences’ attention.

Providing an unflinching look at PTSD, Madden’s performance in Bodyguard makes this British series an otherwise unforgettable dramatic thriller.

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Madden’s breakthrough performance came with his starring role in HBO’s fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s best-selling novel series, Game of Thrones casts Madden in the role of Robb Stark, the young Lord of Winterfell attempting to avenge his father’s death and win independence from the despotic Baratheon-ruled Seven Kingdoms.

Like many of Martin’s characters, Robb makes for a fascinating individual to watch on-screen, with Madden capturing Robb’s alternating youthful confidence and the embedded insecurities he feels as a leader. Despite his often puzzling strategic decisions, viewers can’t help but rally behind Robb in his war against the Lannisters and Baratheons, Madden’s character serving as the ideal successor to Game of Thrones’ initial protagonist, Ned Stark.

Cinderella (2015)

On paper, casting Richard Madden as the suave Prince Charming in the 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella seemed like a no-brainer. With his chiseled physique and natural eloquence, Madden more than measured up to the esteem of the prototypical handsome prince.

Renamed Kit in this film, Madden’s version of Prince Charming possesses enough personality to differentiate himself from his literal and figurative two-dimensional counterpart, balancing some wonderful chemistry opposite Lily James’ Cinderella, making it one of the most romantic Richard Madden movies.

Eternals (2021)

Perhaps the most significant role of any Richard Madden movies, Madden stars in the MCU ensemble film, Eternals, as the powerful superhuman known as Ikaris. One of the titular Eternals of the film, Madden serves as the centerpiece of his on-screen faction, often assuming a leadership position alongside his love interest, Sersi (Gemma Chan).

Despite their deep love and connection with each other, though, Ikaris and Sersi’s stance on humanity forms a narrative conflict detailed throughout Eternals.

Rocketman (2019)

Though relegated to a mere supporting role, Madden manages to leave a lasting impression when it comes to his appearance in 2019’s Rocketman. A jukebox musical biopic detailing the life of Elton John, Madden pops up in the film as John’s music manager-turned-lover, John Reid. An alluring, if aloof, figure in John’s life, Madden introduces the darker, more sinister aspects of his historical counterpart, as demonstrated by Reid’s casual abuse of Sir Elton in their relationship.

Medici (2016-2019)

Using the newfound success from Game of Thrones to his advantage, Madden went on to star in the Netflix historical drama, Medici. Centered around the historical Italian family of the same name, Medici depicts the rise and fall of the influential Renaissance family in 15th-century Italy.

Starring in the inaugural season of the show, Madden appears as Medici heir Cosimo, a young banker struggling to fulfill his father’s legacy as the personal financier of the Pope. Sharing an abundance of similarities to Game of Thrones’ Robb Stark, Madden still manages to embed enough personality differences to Cosimo to help set Medici apart from Robb, as seen through his ambition, his confidence, and his calculated plans for the future.

1917 (2019)

Keeping in line with 1917’s general casting rules, Madden–like most recognizable faces in the film–appears in a somewhat minor role compared to 1917’s principal leads, George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. Yet, like most of his prominent co-stars, Madden uses his limited screen time to enthrall viewers, handing in an otherwise harrowing performance as British Army Lieutenant Joseph Blake.

The on-screen brother to Chapman’s lance corporal, Madden showcases the enormous pain and suffering that comes from the war effort, responding to the grim news about his sibling with heart-breaking realism and quiet resolve.

Citadel (2023-present)

One of the latest projects to feature Madden in action, Citadel casts Madden as the on-screen love interest for Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s former top-tier spy. While Citadel has yet to achieve the same favorable reviews as Madden’s previous ventures, the show does an exceptional job showcasing Madden and Chopra Jonas’s magnetic on-screen camaraderie, as well as their ample comedic and romantic chemistry together.

Oasis (2017)

In 2017, Madden starred in the ambitious sci-fi pilot, Oasis. While viewers continue to wonder whether they’ll ever see a continuation of this series, the opening act of Oasis remains worth watching in its own right. A compelling study of humanity’s future relationship with religion as they continue their outer space exploration, Oasis also features another effective performance from Madden in the lead role of chaplain Peter Leigh.

Branagh Theatre Live: Romeo and Juliet (2016)

A filmed version of William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, Branagh Theatre Live offers a heartrending portrayal of Romeo and Juliet with Madden and Lily James as the eponymous characters. Like many of his more romantic-minded portrayals, Madden’s performance as Romeo relies on a youthful optimism when it comes to love and romance–an idealistic mindset that leads to Romeo’s tragic doom.

Klondike (2014)

A compelling miniseries focused on the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1890s, Klondike analyzes the various motivations behind a prospector’s unwavering attempts to strike rich.

Fueled by desperation, obsession, or misplaced ambition, Madden’s Haskell–like every character on Klondike–sets out to make his fortune in the eponymous settings, even at the cost of his safety and individual morality.

Birdsong (2012)

Despite receiving little screentime, Madden uses every second he appears in 2012’s Birdsong to his advantage. The close friend and fellow officer to Eddie Redmayne’s World War One soldier Stephen Wraysford, Madden’s Weir longs for persistent escape from the horrors of the war, sharing several poignant conversations with Wraysford in this 2012 miniseries.

Ibiza (2018)

A chaotic and enjoyable romantic comedy, Ibiza follows a young public relations worker (Gillian Jacobs) traveling to Ibiza for an important work assignment. Falling for a kind-hearted DJ Leo West (Madden), Jacobs’ unhappy office drone learns to enjoy the more meaningful aspects of life, an important lesson imparted through her will-they-won’t-they relationship to Madden’s Leo.

Sirens (2011)

Along with Game of Thrones, Sirens helped Madden gain a valuable foothold in the entertainment industry, marking one of the actor’s earliest lead performances.

In the context of the show, Madden portrays Ashley Greenwick, a kind-hearted paramedic who often clashes with his fellow EMT, Rachid (Kayvan Novak). Though a mere six episodes long, Madden uses Sirens to craft a three-dimensional character around Ashley, constructing an in-depth personality, elaborate mannerisms, and distinct sense of emotion around the fictious emergency worker.

The Take (2016)

Also known under its alternative title, Bastille Day, The Take pairs Madden as one-half of a larger-than-life action duo with Idris Elba. Like Mel Gibson and Danny Glover or Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, Madden and Elba’s odd-couple pairing as an American pickpocket and a hardened CIA agent make The Take a decent enough buddy action film.

Yet between its stereotypical plot and cliched action, most audiences will forget the film a few days after their initial viewing experience.