Top 10 Richest Actors in the World

Are you curious who the world's wealthiest actors are? You could be in for a surprise with this list, especially on who took the top spot as the richest actor in the world.

Actors' popularity translates to earnings not only from their movies and shows but also from other non-acting gigs. It means box-office pull is not the only factor in an actor's wealth; business endeavors, brand deals, and book deals are other ways they can supplement their wealth.

As we're looking at actors of both genders and considering all actors worldwide, here are the top 10 wealthiest actors at the time of writing.

Who Is the Richest Actor in the World?

1. Jami Gertz ($3 Billion)

Jami Gertz, with an estimated net worth of $3 billion as of October 2023, is one of America's wealthiest actresses and richest women in the world. Debuting in the 1980s with roles in iconic films like The Lost Boys and Twister and TV series like Still Standing and Ally McBeal.

Alongside her husband, Tony Ressler, Gertz co-owns NBA's Atlanta Hawks and holds a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, contributing significantly to her wealth. The couple has made diverse investments, with substantial real estate holdings in exclusive areas like Malibu and Beverly Hills. Additionally, they have ventured into the fields of technology and cryptocurrency.

Gertz is extremely business-savvy and has significantly impacted her husband's life, whose fortune was yet to be made when they married in 1989. Their Beverly Hills home, which they share with their three children, is estimated to be worth around $6.6 million.

The couple is also active in philanthropic efforts. Gertz established the JAMIkids Foundation and continues to support various charitable organizations, from the American Red Cross to the Alzheimer's Association.

2. Tyler Perry ($1 Billion)

With a total net worth of around $1 billion, Tyler Perry is a renowned entertainment industry figure known for his roles as an actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, and film producer. His production company, Tyler Perry Studios, is the biggest film production studio in the United States, bigger than Warner Bros., Paramount Studios, and Disney in terms of acres.

His rags-to-riches story features Perry's determination leading to success. Born in New Orleans in 1969, young Perry experienced hardship and abuse but found refuge through writing, which became the foundation of his successful career, starting with the musical I Know I've Been Changed.

Perry began his illustrious career creating beloved films and TV shows and gaining a massive following, especially within the African-American community. His first movie hit, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, grossed $50.6 million; his productions earned over $100 million in ticket sales.

Thus, Perry overcame a difficult childhood to become a billionaire, showcasing resilience and passion. His thriving career inspires many, proving challenges can lead to immense success with determination.

3. Jerry Seinfeld ($950 Million)

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, originating from Brooklyn, New York, is an iconic figure in entertainment, amassing a net worth of 950 million dollars in 2023. His wealth primarily stems from his iconic sitcom Seinfeld, other works like Bee Movie, and his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld kick-started his career in the comedy clubs of New York City. Over four decades, he's garnered acclaim and wealth through acting, writing, producing, and stand-up comedy. His breakthrough came with Seinfeld, which he co-created with Larry David, and it remains one of his most iconic comedic roles.

He has also been nominated for numerous awards, penned the book SeinLanguage, and actively participates in philanthropy with his wife, Jessica. Jerry, also known for his luxury car collection, continues to significantly influence entertainment, embodying success and generosity through his extensive career and charitable endeavors.

4. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($800 Million)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a name that resonates with power and charisma, is the world's fourth richest actor. With an impressive net worth of 800 million USD, The Rock's journey from a wrestling ring to Hollywood's red carpets is spectacular.

Born in Miami, U.S.A., this powerhouse has been in the entertainment industry for decades. His roles in movies like Black Adam and Red Notice solidified his position as a top-tier actor. His talent fee is second to none: Forbes reported he can collect a $20 million paycheck per movie, backed by his consistent box office hits.

Beyond the big screen, Johnson has ventured into television with shows like The Titan Games and Young Rock. His brand doesn't stop there; he's also launched an Under Armor line called Project Rock, which offers a range of products from clothing to headphones.

Johnson's career is adorned with many awards and nominations, reflecting his dedication and prowess. Still, he isn't just about movies and shows: he's a brand, an entrepreneur, and an inspiration to many. With future projects in the pipeline and his continuous drive to expand his horizons, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's legacy is set to grow even more.

5. Shah Rukh Khan ($730 Million)

Shah Rukh Khan, a colossal figure among Bollywood stars for over three decades, is originally from India. With a net worth of $730 million, he not only earns from acting, endorsements (Pepsi, Tag Heuer, LUX, and Big Basket, to name a few), and diverse business ventures showcase his financial acumen.

He is among the highest-paid Bollywood actors and is well-known in Indian cinema, charging up to $10 million per film. His breakthrough role in Deewana set the stage for a career dotted with iconic roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, My Name is Khan, and Chennai Express, earning him numerous awards and nominations, including 14 Filmfare Awards.

Living a life of luxury, Khan owns a collection of high-end cars and properties in Mumbai, Dubai, and London. At 57, he leads a life many aspire to, marked by extravagant vacations and significant philanthropic contributions.

His wealth, exceeding most Hollywood icons such as Robert De Niro, has been passed down to his son, Aryan Khan. Aryan boasts a net worth of $12.5 million and is set to carry forward the family's legacy.

6. Tom Cruise ($600 Million)

Tom Cruise, born in 1962 in Syracuse, New York, is a renowned actor. Tom Cruise's net worth is currently estimated at around $600 million. Starting his career in the 1980s with a breakthrough role in Risky Business, Cruise has become a Hollywood icon and global superstar with notable performances in Top Gun, Mission: Impossible series, and Jerry Maguire.

His substantial wealth isn't only from acting; he's also a successful producer and savvy businessman, significantly boosting his earnings. For example, he made nearly $600 million from the Mission: Impossible series alone and earned around $100 million from Top Gun: Maverick, making him one of the highest-paid actors.

Besides his film industry earnings, Cruise has invested in real estate. He owns a $9.5 million penthouse in Florida and has sold various properties over the years, including a $38 million estate in Beverly Hills and a $39.5 million retreat in Colorado. These investments have played a crucial role in building his financial portfolio.

At 61, Cruise remains significant in Hollywood, with future projects likely to increase his wealth even further. His commitment to the craft and business acumen in the industry promises a continuation of his legacy as both a celebrated actor and a prosperous entrepreneur.

7. George Clooney ($500 Million)

Born in 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky, George Clooney is a familiar face in Hollywood and the seventh richest actor globally, boasting a whopping net worth of $500 million.

Starting with small gigs on TV, it wasn't long before he struck gold with his portrayal of Dr. Doug Ross on ER. This career-defining moment led to unforgettable parts in blockbuster films like Ocean's Eleven and an award-winning performance in Syriana, making him a household name.

Acting isn't George's only game. He smartly co-founded Casamigos Tequila, and when it sold for an eye-popping $1 billion in 2017, his financial status considerably improved. He also owns stunning properties, including the famous Villa Oleandra on Lake Como, contributing to his hefty real estate portfolio of around $100 million.

Let's not forget George isn't just about the glitz and glamor; he is also a philanthropist. He's actively involved in significant charitable works, extending help from Darfur to Haiti, embodying the spirit of giving back.

George Clooney enjoys a happy life away from the spotlight with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, and their twins. The two are one of the richest celebrity couples out there, and they'll continue to grow their wealth over the years.

8. Robert De Niro ($500 Million)

Robert De Niro, born in New York City in 1943, is the eighth richest actor in the world, with an estimated net worth of $500 million.

He began acting in the early 1950s, gaining fame with award-winning roles in The Godfather: Part II and Raging Bull. With over 135 film credits, including iconic movies like Taxi Driver and The Deer Hunter, plus acting alongside iconic actresses like Meryl Streep and Anna Hathaway, De Niro has showcased his acting prowess and earned significantly from his long-standing career in the movie industry.

In addition to acting, De Niro is a successful entrepreneur. He co-founded the Nobu Hospitality group, owning more than three dozen restaurants and eight luxury hotels worldwide. He also co-owns the famous Tribeca Grill in New York and founded Tribeca Enterprises in 2003, which includes the Tribeca Film Festival and Tribeca Cinemas, further adding to his wealth.

De Niro's wealth and fame result from decades of performances and business ventures. His journey from acting to entrepreneurship makes him a respected and wealthy figure in the entertainment industry.

9. Arnold Schwarzenegger ($450 Million)

Arnold Schwarzenegger, originally from Thal, Austria, boasts a net worth of $450 million as of 2023, making him the ninth richest actor globally. He first dazzled audiences in 1970 with Hercules in New York, and since then, he has shot to stardom and delivered iconic roles in blockbuster hits like the Terminator series, Total Recall, and Predator.

Arnold's wallet isn't fat from acting alone. He's a smart businessman with money from his bricklaying ventures, the restaurant business, and real estate. He was California's 38th Governor from 2003 to 2011, which beefed up his public image. Arnold now commands a hefty fee regarding his acting gigs, pulling in up to $30 million per film!

With a trophy shelf laden with awards and nominations, Arnold's future looks as shiny as his past, with more films and business ventures on the horizon.

10. Amitabh Bachchan ($410 Million)

Amitabh Bachchan, known as the “Big B” in Bollywood movies, closes our top 10 list, boasting an estimated net worth of around $410 million. With a career spanning over 50 years, he made his mark with the 1973 film Zanjeer and went on to deliver iconic performances in Bollywood films like Sholay and Don.

Bachchan earns $2-3 million per movie, and his wealth isn't limited to acting, as he also dives into endorsements, TV hosting, and investments. His opulent lifestyle is reflected in his extensive properties, luxurious cars, and private jet.

He has earned numerous awards throughout his illustrious career, including the National Film Award and multiple Filmfare Awards. He holds prestigious civilian honors like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Looking ahead, the actor continues to thrive, exploring new opportunities in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Richest Actor in the World

Who Are the Top 3 Richest Actors in the World?

American powerhouses, including Jami Gertz, Tyler Perry, and Jerry Seinfeld, have taken the top three as the wealthiest actors in the world.

Who Is the Richest Male Actor of All Time?

Tyler Perry claims the title of the richest male actor on the list thanks to his remarkable writing skills. For example, his Diary of a Mad Black Woman grossed $50.6 million.

Who Is the Richest Actress in the World?

The American actress Jami Gertz takes the crown of the richest actress. While her acting prowess contributed to blockbuster films like The Lost Boys and Twister, her business acumen is also responsible for her current net worth, estimated at $3 billion.

Who Is the Richest Actor in Asia?

Shah Rukh Khan is unarguably the richest actor in Bollywood and Asia. His income doesn't only comprise the movies, but he has plenty of sponsorship deals with huge brands such as Pepsi, Big Basket, LUX, and Tag Heuer.