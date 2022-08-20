Here Are the 101 Richest Actors in the World (In Order)

Are you ready to countdown the richest actors in the world? We've compiled a list of the 101 wealthiest entertainers on the television and silver screens.

You won't believe the vast fortunes some of these celebrities are hoarding! So without further ado, here are the world's most highest-paid actors and actresses.

$100 Million+ Richest Actors in the World

These celebrities have a fortune of $100 million unless otherwise notated.

101. Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco is best known for her role as Penny Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory. However, she's starring in a new critically acclaimed series, The Flight Attendant.

100. Kiefer Sutherland

Sutherland is a British-Canadian actor who has been in movies and television shows for decades. He's best known for portraying Jack Bauer on 24 to younger generations. However, he is a superstar in Stand By Me (1986) and The Lost Boys (1987.

99. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is an actor and film director. Some of his best films include Silver Linings Playbook (2012), American Sniper (2014), and A Star Is Born (2018). He's also the voice of Rocket in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

98. Robert Pattinson

Pattinson is best known as the new Batman and Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. He has a net worth of $100 million and a $25 million salary.

97. Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster starred in several films. Notably, she's outstanding in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Anna and the King (1999) The Mauritanian (2021).

96. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actress mainly known for her roles in Hindi and Tamil films, including Guru (2007) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

95. Kevin James

James is an American actor and comedian known for his lead role Doug Heffernan in The King of Queens. Some of his hit movies include Hitch (2005), Grown Ups (2010), and the first three Hotel Transylvania films.

94. Tim Allen

Allen is an American actor and comedian. He's known for his lead roles on Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. Additionally, he's the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the first 4 Toy Story films. He's also Santa in The Santa Clause movie franchise.

93. Kurt Russell

Russell is an American actor with seven decades of hits, including Overboard (1987), Backdraft (1991), Tombstone (1993), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). He’s also Santa in The Christmas Chronicles movies.

92. Martin Lawrence

$110 Million Net Worth

Lawrence is an American comedian and actor who came to fame in the 1990s. He had a hit show Martin. Also, he stars in films such as Nothing to Lose (1997), Blue Streak (1990), Big Momma's House (2000), and the Bad Boys movies.

91. Daniel Radcliffe

$110 Million Net Worth

Radcliffe is an English actor best known for portraying Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film franchise. However, he's been in several other movies, including Imperium (2016) and The Lost City (2022).

90. Angelina Jolie

$120 Million Net Worth

Angelina Jolie is an American actress and filmmaker. She's known for portraying the video game heroine Lara Croft. In addition, she's in movies such as Changeling (2008), Maleficent (2014), and Marvel's Eternals (2021).

89. Al Pacino

$120 Million Net Worth

Pacino is one of the few to achieve the “Triple Crown of Acting.” He's best known as Michael Corleone in The Godfather trilogy and Tony Montana in Scarface (1983). Additionally, he's in hit films, like Scent of a Woman (1992), The Devil's Advocate (1997), and House of Gucci (2021).

88. Ray Romano

$120 Million Net Worth

Emmy award-winning actor and stand-up comedian Ray Romano is best known for his role as Ray Barone on the CBS sitcom; Everybody Loves Raymond.

87. Drew Barrymore

$125 Million Net Worth

Golden Globe award-winning actress Drew Barrymore is in three Adam Sandler movies, The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014. Drew is also Dylan from the Charlie's Angels films. She currently hosts, The Drew Barrymore Show.

86. Chris Hemsworth

$130 Million Net Worth

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor best known for portraying Thor the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he's in many movies, including Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Ghostbusters (2016), and Extraction (2020).

85. Cameron Diaz

$140 Million Net Worth

Golden Globe award-winner Cameron Diaz is the fifth highest-grossing actress in the US. Her hits include My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), There's Something About Mary (1998), and Charlie's Angels, and she voices Princess Fiona in the Shrek film franchise.

84. Steve Martin

$140 Million Net Worth

The legendary actor and comedian Steve Martin has been in film and television for six decades and starred opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in L.A. Story (1991). He’s also in two father-film franchises, Father of the Bride and Cheaper by the Dozen.

83. Liam Neeson

$145 Million Net Worth

Liam Neeson is an actor from Northern Ireland. He's in films, including Schindler's List (1993), Les Misérables (1998), and Love Actually (2003). Neeson is Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn from several Star Wars films. Also, the lead in the Taken movie franchise.

$150 Million+ Richest Actors in the World

Several acclaimed actors and actresses are in the $150+ million club.

82. Ben Affleck

Academy award-winning Ben Affleck is an American actor and filmmaker. He's starred in several movies, including Good Will Hunting (1997), Armageddon (1998), and Gone Girl (2014). He's also Batman in five films (2016-2025).

81. Rowan Atkinson

British Academy award-winner Rowan Atkinson is an English actor, writer, and comedian probably best known as Mr. Bean. He portrayed Mr. Bean in the television series and subsequent films.

80. Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is an American actress, director, and producer best known as Monica Geller from Friends and Jules Cobb from Cougar Town. Additionally, she's Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise.

79. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor best known for his portrayal of Marvel's Deadpool. In addition, he's given us three decades of films, including The Proposal (2009), Blade: Trinity (2004), and Free Guy (2021).

78. Hugh Grant

Golden Globe award-winning Hugh Grant is an English actor with a knack for making romantic comedies. He's been in several, including Notting Hill (1999), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Two Weeks Notice (2002), and Love Actually (2003).

77. Anthony Hopkins

$160 Million Net Worth

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins CBE is a Welsh actor starring in six decades of incredible films. Although, he's probably best known for his Hannibal Lecter Role in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Hannibal (2001), and Red Dragon (2002).

76. Meryl Streep

$160 Million Net Worth

Meryl Streep is an Academy and Golden Globe winner with decades of notable films. Some include The Deer Hunter (1978), Out of Africa (1985), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and Mamma Mia! (2008).

75. Charlize Theron

$160 Million Net Worth

Charlize Theron is the first South African American actress to win an Oscar in an acting category. She won for portraying serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster (2003). She’s also in the Snow White and the Huntsman movies.

74. Sacha Baron Cohen

$160 Million Net Worth

Sacha Baron Cohen is an English actor, screenwriter, comedian, and producer. He's well known for fictional satirical characters, including Borat Sagdiyev and Brüno Gehard. His films include Borat (2006), Brüno (2009), and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020).

73. Jennifer Lawrence

$160 Million Net Worth

JLaw is best known as Mystique in the X-Men franchise and Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. She's the second youngest to earn an Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook (2012).

72. Matthew McConaughey

$160 Million Net Worth

McConaughey has been in the lead in various rom-com films. Notably, he's starred in The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), Interstellar (2014), and The Gentlemen (2019). Impressively, he's added $20 million to last year's reported net worth.

71. Scarlett Johansson

$165 Million Net Worth

Tony award-winner Scarlett Johansson is best known as Black Widow. She played her in nine films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She's also in movies, including Marriage Story (2019) and Jojo Rabbit (2019).

70. Jim Carrey

$180 Million Net Worth

Carrey is a Canadian-American comedian and actor. His best performances include Liar Liar (1997), The Truman Show (1998), and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004).

69. Aamir Khan

$180 Million Net Worth

Aamir Khan is an Indian actor, film director, and producer working in Hindi films for three decades. Some of his best movies include Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016)

68. Hugh Jackman

$180 Million Net Worth

Jackman is an Australian actor best known as Wolverine James “Logan” Howlett in the X-Men film series. He's achieved the coveted EGOT, meaning he has Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.

$200 Million+ Richest Actors in the World

These actors have a net worth of $200 million unless otherwise specified.

67. Demi Moore

Demi Moore is an American actress and philanthropist. Some of her best performances are Ghost (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003).

66. Ashton Kutcher

Kutcher is an American actor and producer with investments in over 60 companies. He's known as Michael Kelso from That 70's Show and Colt Bennett in The Ranch. Also, for films like Guess Who (2005) and The Butterfly Effect (2004).

65. Robert Redford

Seven-time Oscar winner Robert Redford is an American actor, director, and producer. He's been in seven decades of film and television. Some of his best include The Way We Were (1973), The Sting (1973), and Out of Africa (1985).

64. Alain Delon

Alain Delon is a French actor, filmmaker, and prominent European sex symbol from the 1960s-1980s. Some hit films include Purple Noon (1960), Le Cercle Rouge (1970), and Monsieur Klein (1976).

63. Gerard Depardieu

Gérard Depardieu is a French actor, filmmaker, and vineyard owner. Some big films include Hamlet (1996), The Man in the Iron Mask (1998), and Life of Pi (2012).

62. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy has contributed to five decades of film. Some of his biggest include the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Coming to America (1988, and The Nutty Professor (1996). He's also Donkey in the Shrek movies and Mushu on Disney's Mulan (1998).

61. Mike Myers

Myers is a Canadian actor, comedian, and filmmaker with multiple franchises. Notably Wayne's World, Austin Powers, and Shrek. He's also in Inglourious Basterds (2009), Terminal (2018), and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

60. Karan Johar

Karan Johar, also known as KJo, is an Indian TV personality and filmmaker in Hindi cinema. He hosts a television talk show, Koffee with Kara, and a dating show, What the Love!

59. Johnny Depp

Mega-star Johnny Depp is famous for being in Tim Burton films such as Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). He's also Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series.

58. Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is a Columbian and American actress and active judge on America's Got Talent. Some of her movies include Four Brothers (2005), New Year's Eve (2011), and The Three Stooges (2012).

57. William Shatner

Shatner is a Canadian actor with seven decades of hot television and film. He's best known as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek series. He's in Miss Congeniality (2000), DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story (2004), and seven Star Trek movies.

56. Ben Stiller

Stiller is an American comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He's in several hits, including The Cable Guy (1996), Zoolander (2001), the Meet the Parents, and Night at the Museum film series.

55. Michael Shanks

$215 Million Net Worth

Shanks is a Canadian actor known for his role as Daniel Jackson in the military sci-fi TV series Stargate SG-1. Also, as Charles “Charlie” Harris on the Canadian series Saving Hope.

54. Peter Stormare

$215 Million Net Worth

Stormare is a Swedish actor well known as John Abruzzi on Prison Break. Some of his movie appearances are The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Armageddon (1998), and Minority Report (2002).

53. Vin Diesel

$225 Million Net Worth

Diesel is an American actor best known as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He also voices Groot in the MCU and leads the XXX and The Chronicles of Riddick franchises.

52. Akshay Kumar

$240 Million Net Worth

Kumar is an Indian-born naturalized Canadian actor and producer working in Hindi cinema. He's in over 100 movies like Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Pad Man (2018).

51. Scott Speedman

$245 Million Net Worth

Speedman is a British-Canadian actor best known for Felicity. He's also a Michael Corvin in the Underworld franchise and Barry “Baz” Blackwell in Animal Kingdom.

$250 Million+ Richest Actors in the World

Check out how many actors have a $250 million jackpot.

50. Bruce Willis

Willis starred in the TV show Moonlighting. He's best known for John McClane in the Die Hard franchise. He’s also in Pulp Fiction (1994), Armageddon (1998), and The Sixth Sense (1999).

49. Jet Li

Jet Li is a Chinese actor, martial artist, and film producer. He's well known for his roles in Romeo Must Die (2000), Kiss of the Dragon (2001), and The Expendables trilogy.

48. John Travolta

The legendary John Travolta is an American actor and talented singer. Some of his biggest hits include Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978), Pulp Fiction (1994), and Face/Off (1997).

47. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is known for several shows, including Saturday Night Live, Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and Veep. She's also portraying Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the MCU.

46. Julia Roberts

Roberts is an American actress. Some of her big films are Steel Magnolias (1989), Pretty Woman (1990), Erin Brockovich (2000), and Wonder (2017). She's also in Starz's Gaslit.

45. Kevin Costner

Costner is an American actor starring in decades of films. Some of his best are Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), The Bodyguard (1992), and Hidden Figures (2016).

44. Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer is an American actress well-known for portraying Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992). Additionally, her role as Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

43. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is an American actor, narrator, and director. Some top films include Driving Miss Daisy (1989), The Shawshank Redemption (1994), and Invictus (2009).

42. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning Australian and American actress. Some standouts are Far and Away (1992) and Moulin Rouge! (2001), and Being the Ricardos (2021).

41. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is an American actor who plays Nick Fury in the MCU. He’s in Pulp Fiction (1994), Coach Carter (2005), and his role Jedi Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequels.

40. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is an American actress and producer. Some of her best movies are Speed (1994), Miss Congeniality (2000), Bird Box (2018), and The Lost City (2022).

39. Leonardo DiCaprio

$260 Million Net Worth

Leonardo DiCaprio is an American actor and producer. Some of his best movies are Titanic (1997), Catch Me If You Can (2002), Inception (2010), The Departed (2006), and The Revenant (2015).

38. Salman Khan

$260 Million Net Worth

Khan is an Indian actor, producer, and television personality working in Hindi films. He's been in several great movies, such as Dabangg (2010), Kick (2014), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

37. Denzel Washington

$280 Million Net Worth

Washington is an American actor with four decades of brilliant performances. Some of his best are Malcolm X (1992), Training Day (2001), Remember the Titans (2000), and Fences (2010).

$300 Million+ Richest Actors in the World

These actors have a fortune of $300 million unless otherwise notated.

36. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is an American actor with decades of movies. Some of his best work includes The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Inglorious Basterds (2009), and Moneyball (2011).

35. Edward Norton

Edward Norton is an American actor and filmmaker. His most successful roles are in Kingdom of Heaven (2005), The Incredible Hulk (2008), and The Bourne Legacy (2012).

34. Harrison Ford

Ford is an American actor best known as Hans Solo in five Star Wars films and as Indiana Jones. He's also in Patriot Games (1992), The Fugitive (1993), and Air Force One (1997).

Robert Downey Jr. is an American actor best known as Tony Stark / Iron Man in ten movies in the MCU. Some of RDJ's best include Heart and Souls (1993), Only You (1994), and U.S. Marshals (1998).

32. Jennifer Aniston

$320 Million Net Worth

Jennifer Aniston is best known as Rachel from Friends. She’s in Bruce Almighty (2003), Marley & Me (2008), and Friends with Money (2006).

31. Michael Douglas

$350 Million Net Worth

Michael Douglas is an American actor, and Hank Pym is in the MCU. Douglas is also in hits such as Romancing the Stone (1984), The Jewel of the Nile (1985), and Basic Instinct (1992).

30. Victoria Principal

$350 Million Net Worth

Victoria Principal is an American actress, author, and producer. She is best known for her role as Pamela Barnes Ewing in Dallas, a soap opera series from 1979-1991.

29. Will Smith

$350 Million Net Worth

Will Smith is an American actor, rapper, and producer known for playing a semi-fictional version of himself in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Also, his roles in the Men in Black and Bad Boys franchises.

28. Clint Eastwood

$375 Million Net Worth

Clint Eastwood is an American actor with seven decades of work and accolades. Some of his best movies are The Dirty Harry franchise, Unforgiven (1992), and In the Line of Fire (1993).

27. Keanu Reeves

$380 Million Net Worth

Reeves is a Canadian actor best known for his roles in the Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Matrix, and John Wick franchises. He is also in Point Break (1991), Speed (1994), and The Lake House (2006).

26. Jessica Alba

$390 Million Net Worth

Jessica Alba is an American actress in films, including Honey (2003), Fantastic Four (2005), Valentine's Day (2010), and Little Fockers (2010).

$400 Million+ Richest Actors in the World

Many great actors have $400 million or more in their pockets.

25. Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi cinema. He's been in over 100 films in five decades and made his Hollywood debut in The Great Gatsby (2013).

24. Jack Nicholson

The legendary Jack Nicholson is an American actor. Here are a handful of classics: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975), The Shining (1980), Batman (1989), A Few Good Men (1992), and The Departed (2006).

23. Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is a Hong Kong actor, filmmaker, stuntman, and martial artist. He's best known for his role in the Rush Hour franchise with Chris Tucker. Also, for Shanghai Noon (2000), Around the World in 80 Days (2004), and The Karate Kid (2010).

22. Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo is an American actress and singer with several hit albums and films. Some of Lopez's best movies are Selena (1997), The Wedding Planner (2001), Monster-in-Law (2005), and Hustlers (2019). She also has a heartwarming documentary, Halftime.

21. Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg is an American producer and actor in several incredible films. Some of his best performances include The Perfect Storm (2000), The Fighter (2010), Daddy's Home (2015), and he's in two Transformers films.

20. Sylvester Stallone

Stallone is an American actor and screenwriter who has been in seven fantastic decades of action films. He's best known for the Rocky and Rambo franchises. Some of Stallone's greats include Cliffhanger (1993), Demolition Man (1993), and Creed (2004).

19. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is an American actor and filmmaker with several hit films. Some of his best performances are in Philadelphia (1993), Forrest Gump (1994), and The Green Mile (1999). Additionally, Tom Hanks voices Woody in the Toy Story franchise.

18. Adam Sandler

$420 Million Net Worth

Adam Sandler is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. His films include Happy Gilmore (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998), and 50 First Dates (2004). He also voices Drac in the first three Hotel Transylvania.

17. Mel Gibson

$425 Million Net Worth

Gibson is an American actor, director, and producer. The Mad Max and Lethal Weapon series boosted him to fame. He's also in Braveheart (1995), The Patriot (2000), and What Women Want (2000).

16. Reese Witherspoon

$430 Million Net Worth

Witherspoon is an award-winning American actress and producer. Some of her big films include Walk the Line (2005) and Just Like Heaven (2005). She also plays Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde movies.

15. Judge Judy

$440 Million Net Worth

Judge Judy is a reality court show from 1996 to 2021 (6,280 episodes). Judge Judith Sheindlin is a former prosecutor and Manhattan family court judge.

14. Arnold Schwarzenegger

$450 Million Net Worth

Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American actor, film producer, former bodybuilder, and republican governor of California. He's best known for his Terminator roles. In addition, he's in Predator (1987), True Lies (1994), Twins (1988), and Kindergarten Cop (1990).

13. Ryan Seacrest

$450 Million Net Worth

Seacrest is an American producer and media personality best known for hosting American Idol. He's also hosted E! News and co-hosts ABC's D Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

12. Dr. Phil

$460 Million Net Worth

Dr. Phil is an American author and television personality best known for hosting the talk show Dr. Phil and the spinoff series The Doctors.

$500 Million+ Richest Actors in the World

Three actors are celebrating a $500 million fortune.

11. George Clooney

Clooney is an American actor and filmmaker. He was in ER as Dr. Doug Ross before taking over the silver screen. Some of his best movies are Michael Clayton (2007), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), Gravity (2013), and the Ocean's Eleven films.

10. Robert De Niro

The legendary Robert De Niro is an American actor and producer. His best works include The Godfather Part II (1974), The Deer Hunter (1978), Raging Bull (1980), Cape Fear (1991), Heat (1995), Analyze This (1999), and the Meet the Parents franchise.

9. The Olsen Twins

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are fashion designers and former actors. They’re best known for playing Michelle Tanner on Full House. Their movies include How the West Was Fun (1994) and It Takes Two (1995).

$600 Million+ Richest Actors in the World

Three actors are celebrating a $600 million fortune.

8. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is an Indian actor, producer, and television personality who works in Hindi films. He's known as the “Baadshah of Bollywood.” He's been in over 80 films.

7. Simon Cowell

Cowell is an English television personality and record producer. He has been a TV judge of several competition shows, including American Idol, The X Factor, and America's Got Talent.

6. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is an American actor starring in five decades of classics, including Top Gun (1986), A Few Good Men (1992), Minority Report (2002), and Maverick (2022). He's also the lead in the Mission Impossible and Jack Reacher franchises.

Top 5 Richest Actors in the World

Here are the five richest actors in the world. Can you guess who has billions?

5. The Rock Dwayne Johnson

$800 Million Net Worth

Johnson is an American actor, former professional wrestler, and producer. He's well known as Luke Hobbs from the Fast and Furious franchise. Jungle Cruise (2021), San Andreas (2015, and the Jumanji films are some of his best movies.

4. Jerry Seinfeld

$950 Million Net Worth

Seinfeld is an American actor, stand-up comedian, writer, and producer. He's best known for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in Seinfeld. Additionally, for Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

3. Tyler Perry

$1 Billion Net Worth

Perry is an American actor and filmmaker best known for starring as Madea in the Madea franchise. He's also in movies he didn't produce, like Gone Girl (2014), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), and Don't Look Up (2021).

2. Jami Gertz

$3 Billion Net Worth

Jami Gertz is an American actress and investor well known for her roles in Still Standing and The Neighbors. In addition, Jami Gertz is in The Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). She's also “I don't have a square to spare” in Seinfeld.

1. Oprah Winfrey

$3.5 Billion Net Worth

Oprah Winfrey is the richest actor in the world. She’s an American talk show host, actress, author, producer, podcaster, and philanthropist. Her films include The Color Purple (1985), Beloved (1998), and A Wrinkle in Time (2018). She hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.