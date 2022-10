The Richest Members of Congress in Each U.S. State

We're nearing the pinnacle of election season, with midterms set on November 8th. Both parties are fighting hard for control of Congress, with Republicans hoping to regain control of both Houses. Billions of dollars have already been spent on election campaigns and ads, but who are these fat cats in Congress? Which candidates have the treasure chest full of gold to help them pay their way to the top? Here they are.

Alabama

Congress Member: Terri Sewell

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $2.9 million

Alaska

Congress Member: Lisa Murkowski

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $5.3 Million

Arizona

Congress Member: Mark Kelly

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $24.8 million

Arkansas

Congress Member: Tom Cotton

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $7.9 million

California

Congress Member: Katie Porter

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $19.9 million

Colorado

Congress Member: Michael Bennet

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $8 million

Connecticut

Congress Member: Richard Blumenthal

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

$8.3 million

Delaware

Congress Member: Chris Coons

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $1.9 million

Florida

Congress Member: Marco Rubio

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $15 million

Georgia

Congress Member: Raphael Warnock

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $22.2 million

Hawaii

Congress Member: Brian Schatz

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $3.5 million

Idaho

Congress Member: Mike Crapo

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $5.6 million

Illinois

Congress Member: Raja Krishnamoorthi

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $12.7 million

Indiana

Congress Member: Todd Young

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $6.9 million

Iowa

Congress Member: Chuck Grassley

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $4 million

Kansas

Congress Member: Jerry Moran

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $5.5 million

Kentucky

Congress Member: Rand Paul

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $9.2 million

Louisiana

Congress Member: John Kennedy

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $15.8 million

Maine

Congress Member: Jared Golden

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $10.8 million

Maryland

Congress Member: David Trone

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $10.8 million

Massachusetts

Congress Member: Richard E. Neal

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $3.3 million

Michigan

Congress Member: Elissa Slotkin

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $6.6 million

Minnesota

Congress Member: Angie Craig

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $4.7 million

Mississippi

Congress Member: Roger Wicker

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $2 million

Missouri

Congress Member: Josh Hawley

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Cash Available: $3.7 million

Montana

Congress Member: Jon Tester

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $2.3 million

Nebraska

Congress Member: Ben Sasse

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $2.6 million

Nevada

Congress Member: Catherine Cortez Masto

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $9.9 million

New Hampshire

Congress Member: Maggie Hassan

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $7.3 million

New Jersey

Congress Member: Josh Gottheimer

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $14 million

New Mexico

Congress Member: Yvette Herrell

Party: Republican

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $1.7 million

New York

Congress Member: Charles E. Schumer

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $37.9 million

North Carolina

Congress Member: Virginia Fox

Party: Republican

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $2.7 million

North Dakota

Congress Member: John Hoeven

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $3.4 million

Ohio

Congress Member: Jim Jordan

Party: Republican

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $8.4 million

Oklahoma

Congress Member: James Lankford

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $2.3 million

Oregon

Congress Member: Ron Wyden

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $8.8 million

Pennsylvania

Congress Member: Chrissy Houlahan

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $5.6 million

Rhode Island

Congress Member: Jack Reed

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $2 million

South Carolina

Congress Member: Tim Scott

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $24.8 million

South Dakota

Congress Member: John Thune

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $16.9 million

Tennessee

Congress Member: Marsha Blackburn

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $3 million

Texas

Congress Member: Lloyd Doggett

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $5 million

Utah

Congress Member: Mike Lee

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $2.5 million

Vermont

Congress Member: Bernie Sanders

Party: Independent

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $9.8 million

Virginia

Congress Member: Abigail Spanberger

Party: Democrat

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $4.9 million

Washington

Congress Member: Patty Murray

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $6.7 million

West Virginia

Congress Member: Joe Manchin

Party: Democrat

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $9 million

Wisconsin

Congress Member: Mike Gallagher

Party: Republican

Chamber: House

Estimated Funds Available: $2.9 million

Wyoming

Congress Member: John A. Barrasso

Party: Republican

Chamber: Senate

Estimated Funds Available: $4.3 million

