There's no denying content creation is a booming business. Bolstered by multiple social media platforms, content creation has grown from side-hustle to billion-dollar business, with content creators making big money.

In this digital goldrush, some content creators have struck it rich Whether it's heavyweights like MrBeast and Good Mythical Morning, popular stand-up comedians like Matt Rife, or video game streamers such as Markiplier or Jacksepticeeye, these icons aren't just making content; they're crafting empires.

Our team at Wealth of Geeks performed a study that analyzes data from June 2022 through June 2023 to determine the richest content creators of 2023. This study uniquely focuses on the earnings per 1,000 social media followers, offering a fresh perspective on the financial success behind the charisma and creativity of these digital stars.

The 20 Richest Content Creators of 2023

The 20 richest content creators made $529 million in 2023, accounting for just over 75% of the $700 million earned by the 50 wealthiest content creators this year.

Jimmy Donaldson, best known as MrBeast, tops the list thanks to his $82 million in earnings over the past year. He is also backed by an astounding 377.1 million followers across social media. Donaldson focuses his YouTube videos on philanthropy-related stunts, including creating a real-life Squid Game where the winner took home $456,000.

Earlier this year, Donaldson raised eyebrows when he released “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time.” Donaldson provided surgery to allow blind people to regain vision, but critics argue this act of charity was solely done — and documented — in the name of making money.

Behind Donaldson are the second richest content creators of 2023: Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln “Link” Neal III of Good Mythical Morning, earning $35 million. The duo, known professionally as Rhett & Link, have produced their comedy talk show for over ten years. Famous guest stars to appear on their show include Larry King, Jack Black, Megan Fox, Bill Hader, and more.

Preston Arsement, better known as PrestonPlayz, also earned $35 million in 2023. The video game influencer has been creating content since he was in high school and is mainly followed on YouTube, though he also has a large audience on TikTok.

One of the youngest members of the richest content creators club is Ryan Kaji, a ten-year-old influencer best known for unboxing videos. Kaji's income in 2023 is $35 million.

Rounding out the top five is controversial content creator and current boxer Jake Paul, who is raking in $34 million. His brother, fellow content creator and WWE wrestler Logan Paul, is also featured on the list of 20 highest-earning content creators in 2023.

The full list is available in the infographic below and includes Matt Rife, Charli D'Amelio, Amouranth (Kaitlyn Siragusa), and more.

The 20 Highest-Earning Creators per 1,000 Followers

For some content creators, it's not just about the overall money generated: it's maximizing the earnings. That's why the study focuses on who is making the most money per social media follower. Why does this matter?

“A strong earnings per 1K followers translates to substantial financial success and the creator's skill in monetizing their follower base,” the research reports. “In the dynamic field of content creation, where getting the most value from followers is crucial, this metric is a clear and powerful sign of a creator's talent in turning their audience into valuable financial returns.”

While these content creators may not be making MrBeast-level money, they're maximizing their efficiency when it comes to generating income.

Dani Austin Ramirez, a content creator known for fashion and lifestyle content, is earning $4,320 per 1,000 followers for a total of $12.5 million in 2023 earnings. Most of her 2.9 million followers come from Instagram.

Alexandra Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, is making $4,000 per 1,000 followers for a total of $20 million in earnings for 2023. Cooper's show was formerly distributed by Barstool Sports before a dispute with the company led to her working on the show on her own. It is now distributed by Spotify and is the second most popular podcast globally on Spotify in 2022, only behind Joe Rogan‘s podcast.

Cooper is regarded as the most successful woman in podcasting, according to Time Magazine.

Christina Najjar, also known as Tinx, has been creating content on TikTok since 2020. Despite her being relatively new to the scene, she is still able to leverage earnings of $3,650 per 1,000 followers. Her content focuses on relationship advice and mental health guidance.

Elliot Tebele is the founder of Jerry Media, a popular meme-sharing social media group. His following results in $1,172 per 1,000 followers for a total of $30 million in earnings for 2023. Ryan Kaji is notable for being in the top five of both categories, with a total earnings of $972 per 1,000 followers.

The Top Platformers for Highest-Earning Content Creators in 2023

Finally, the study focuses on which platforms are most profitable for content creators. The results are pretty eye-opening: TikTok is the preferred social media platform for creators, further cementing its legacy as a premiere social media platform. 40% of creator followers are found on the popular platform, whereas former social media giants Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) are lagging well behind.

X, in particular, has attempted to make the website more attractive to content creators by releasing a program designed to pay people for their posts and content based on viewership. When it comes to these content creators, however, they're not seeing results.