Female rappers have been making waves in the music industry for decades now. These women have made a name for themselves with their powerful lyrics and undeniable talent. But they're not only talented; they're also super rich. Some of them are even richer than their male counterparts.

These women have made a killing in the music industry and have also diversified their income streams. Keep reading to discover the richest female rappers of 2022.

No. 17: Foxy Brown

Foxy Brown is an American rapper and songwriter. She rose to prominence in the mid-1990s with her debut album “Ill Na Na.” The album was a commercial success.

Foxy Brown is not actively rapping anymore, but she's doing well financially, with an estimated net worth of $3 million.

No. 16: Saweetie

Saweetie is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She first gained prominence in 2017 with her single “ICY GRL.” Saweetie has released more singles, including “My Type” and “Tap In.”

Reality TV

She's also appeared in reality television shows and music videos. Currently, Saweetie's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

No. 15: Remy Ma

Remy Ma is an American rapper and songwriter. She rose to fame in the early 2000s with her debut album, “There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story.” The album was a commercial success, selling over 35,000 copies in the first week.

Remy Ma has released several albums since then, with her latest being “Seven Winters & Six Summers” in 2018. Remy Ma's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

No. 14: Trina

Trina is an American rapper and songwriter. She first gained prominence in the late 1990s with her debut album, which sold more than one million copies. She has released several more albums since then, with her latest being “Rockstarr Royalty” in 2014.

Reality TV

Trina has also appeared in films and reality television shows. As of 2022, Trina's net worth is $6 million.

No. 13: MC Lyte

MC Lyte is an American rapper, songwriter, and actress. She has an estimated net worth of $8 million. She started rapping in the late 1980s and was the first solo female rapper to release a full album with Lyte as a Rock.

Paper Thin

She found success with her singles “Paper Thin” and “Ruffneck.” MC Lyte is also an actress and has appeared in films such as Train Ride, The Dempsey Sisters, and Sylvie's Love. She's worth $8 million.

No. 12: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Megan Thee Stallion started as a model but soon became famous for her music.

Hot Girl Summer

She's released several mixtapes and had several hit songs, including “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer.” Megan Thee Stallion is also an entrepreneur and has a beauty collection with Revlon. She has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

No. 11: Eve

Eve is an American rapper and actress. Eve started her career as a rapper in the late 1990s. She found success with her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders' First Lady, which went platinum.

What Ya Want

Eve has also had several hit songs, including “What Ya Want” and “Who's That Girl.” She's also an actress and has starred in films such as Barbershop and XXX. Eve was also a leading cast member on the CBS drama series The Talk. Eve’s estimated net worth of $10 million.

No. 10: DJ Spinderella

Deidra Roper, better known by her stage name DJ Spinderella, is an American disc jockey, rapper, and producer.DJ Spinderella was a long-standing member of the massively popular and successful rap group Salt-N-Pepa.

Push It

As a member, Spinderella produced several of the group's albums and songs, including their Grammy-winning song “Push It.” Spinderella was booted from the group in 2019, effectively excluding her from The Mixtape Tour, celebrating their three decades in the industry. Salt-N-Pepa replaced her with DJ Cocoa Chanelle.

She has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

No. 9: M.I.A.

M.I.A is a British rapper, singer, songwriter, and director. She has an estimated net worth of $14 million. She started her career as an underground hip-hop artist but soon rose to fame with her unique style and sound.

5 Albums Later

She's released five studio albums and has also directed several music videos. M.I.A is an entrepreneur and an activist who has been involved in several charities and causes.

No. 8: Cheryl James

Cheryl James, better known by her stage name Salt, is an American rapper and actress. She has an estimated net worth of $14 million.

Salt is a member of the iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa. The group found success with their debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious, which went platinum. They also had several hit singles, including “Push It” and “Shoop.”

Grammy Winner

After releasing five studio albums and recording colossal success, including being the first female rap act to win a Grammy, the band broke up.

After the group disbanded in 2002, Salt pursued a solo career but returned to the group when they reformed in 2007.

No. 7: Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea is an Australian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She has an estimated net worth of $15 million. Iggy Azalea was initially known as a YouTuber but soon became famous for her music.

Cosmetics

She's released two studio albums and has had several hit songs. Iggy Azalea is also an entrepreneur and has a cosmetics line, Totally Plastic – a capsule collection with BH Cosmetics.

She's also a model and has done campaigns for major brands, including Forever 21 and Levi's.

No. 6: Sandra Denton

Sandra Denton, better known by her stage name Pepa, is a Jamaican-American rapper and actress. She has an estimated net worth of $15 million.

Pepa started her career as a member of the rap group Salt-N-Pepa – Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton), and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper).

80s and 90s

The group was successful in the 1980s and 1990s and released several hit songs. She's also a reality TV star, featuring on Growing Up Hip Hop which has been running for six seasons.

No. 5: Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie is a popular American rapper and social media personality, and she has an estimated net worth of $20 million. She started her career as a Vine and YouTube star, but she soon made a name for herself in the rap industry.

Collaborations

She's released several mixtapes and collaborated with major artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, and Snoop Dogg. Bhad Barbie is also an entrepreneur and has a fashion line. She also has a successful YouTube channel with over 7.5 million subscribers.

No. 4: Cardi B

Cardi B is among the most popular and successful female rappers, with an estimated net worth of $40 million. Cardi B was a reality TV star on Love & Hip Hop: New York reality show, but she soon rose to fame with her music.

Endorsements

She's released two studio albums and has won several awards, including a Grammy for Best Rap Album (2019). Cardi B is also an entrepreneur and owns a fashion line (Summertime Fine).

She also has endorsement deals with major brands such as Reebok and Fashion Nova.

No. 3: Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. She's not only a successful rapper but also a producer, songwriter, and dancer. Elliott has been in the music industry for over two decades, and she has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

30 Million Records

She's sold over 30 million records and has won numerous awards. Elliott has also been nominated for the Grammy Awards 22 times, winning six times. In addition to her music career, Elliott has also ventured into fashion with her sportswear line.

She's also an entrepreneur and owns a record label, The Goldmind Inc.

No. 2: Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah is another veteran in the music industry, and she's also one of the richest female rappers in the world. She has an estimated net worth of $70 million. Queen Latifah started as a rapper, but she's also an actress, producer, and talk show host.

Movies and TV

She's starred in several movies and TV shows and won several awards. Besides her entertainment career, Queen Latifah is also into business, and she has her own production company and a line of beauty products.

Some of her famous movies include Jungle Fever, Joyful Noise, and the most recent Hustle with co-star Adam Sandler.

No. 1: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is among the most popular and successful female rappers, and she's also the richest, with an estimated net worth of $100 million. Minaj has been in the music industry for over a decade now, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

Fashion Line

She's sold millions of records and has also won several awards. In addition to her music career, Minaj has a successful fashion line (Kmart), and endorsement deals with major brands. She also partners with NGOs and foundations that help underprivileged children and women.

Last Thoughts

These are the richest female rappers of 2022. They have made a name for themselves in the music industry and have a healthy account balance to show for it. These women are also into several businesses and careers that add more zeros to their net worth. \

Based on present happenings, there's no doubt that relative newcomers like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will rank higher on this list in the coming years. Stay tuned!

