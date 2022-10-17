The 20 Richest and Highest Paid News Anchors, Ranked

There was a time when news anchors were just regular people delivering the news. However, changing trends have given rise to a class of television hosts who are highly influential and wealthy. These anchors have been recognized as the best in the business and are earning a fortune from it.

20. Judy Woodruff

Woodruff is one of the industry's most seasoned and regarded news anchors.

She is the anchor of PBS NewsHour and has been with the network for over 25 years. She has also collaborated with other networks, such as CNN and NBC. In addition to her salary as a news reporter, she receives royalties from her books as an author.

Overall, her estimated net worth is $8 million.

19. Bob Schieffer

Bob Schieffer is a well-known author and broadcaster on television. His work focused on national politics, and he handled all four of Washington's major national missions.

From 1991 through 2015, Schieffer hosted the Sunday morning national affairs show Face the Nation. He also replaced Dan Rather as an anchor on CBS' Evening News. He has garnered various honors throughout his career, including eight Emmys and the Edmund R. Murrow Award.

Schieffer's estimated net worth is $10 million.

18. Scott Pelley

Scott Pelley of CBS Evening News has a net worth of $16 million as a journalist and author.

Pelley has covered some of history's most important stories, including the 9/11 attacks, the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and Hurricane Katrina.

He has interviewed several leaders, including former President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

17. Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace is a CNN Broadcasting Company news anchor and pundit.

Wallace has previously worked for CBS, ABC, and NBC News, and his professional journalism has earned him comparisons to his father, 60 Minutes journalist Mike Wallace.

Wallace has received numerous awards throughout his fifty-year career, including three Emmys and a Peabody.

He is worth $16 million.

16. Christiane Amanpour

Christiane Amanpour is a British-American journalist and author of Iranian origin. She is CNN's top foreign correspondent and host of Amanpour, a CNN International nightly interview program.

Amanpour is well-known for her reporting on humanitarian crises and conflict zones. She has also conducted interviews with numerous world dignitaries and celebrities.

Amanpour has an estimated net worth of $18 million.

15. Bret Baier

Bret Baier is a news host at Fox News. Baier has been with Fox News since 1998 and is the network's chief political anchor. He also worked as Fox News Chief White House Correspondent. Baier is known for his hard-hitting interviews with politicians from both parties.

He has a net worth of $20 million.

14. David Muir

David Muir anchors ABC World News Tonight and co-hosts the network's magazine, 20/20.

Muir has received multiple awards for his work, including Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards. World News With David Muir won America's most watched broadcast in 2019, making him one of the country's most successful news anchors.

The net worth of David Muir is $20 million.

13. Shepard Smith

Shepard Smith is an American news reporter and host.

He has been a Fox News anchor since 1996 and is well-respected in the industry. He is well-known for his objective reporting and calm manner. In 2019, he joined NBC News as the host of The News With Shepard Smith. Smith has a fortune of $25 million.

12. Lester Holt

Lester Holt is the host of NBC Nightly News and the moderator of the network's legal show, Dateline NBC.

He has been an anchor for the weekend episodes of NBC Nightly News since 2007. He became the sole anchor for the weekday programs in 2015.

Before joining NBC News, Holt worked as a reporter for the CBS network and local stations in many locations, including New York City and Chicago. He joined the network in 2000.

The reporter has a net worth of $35 million as of 2022.

11. Jane Pauley

Jane Pauley began her career as a news anchor at NBC in 1976.

Over the years, she has become one of television's most famous faces. The news host is well-known for her ability to connect with her audience and interview skills. She has won numerous honors for her work, including three Emmy Awards.

Pauley is the current anchor of CBS Sunday Morning and has a net worth of $40 million.

10. Charles Gibson

Charles Gibson is a TV news anchor and journalist with a net worth of $80 million.

He started as a political reporter for a small news channel. He then became a national correspondent for ABC News. In 2006, he was made the anchor of World News with Charles Gibson.

In addition to his employment as a news anchor, Gibson publishes books and maintains a podcast.

9. Brian Williams

Brian Williams is a former NBC News anchor who spent over 20 years with the network. He is best known as the anchor of NBC Nightly News. He also hosted the network's political news show, The 11th Hour.

He left NBC News in 2021 and is now worth $50 million.

8. Anderson Cooper

Anderson Hays Cooper is an award-winning American journalist, television personality, and author with a net worth of $50 million. He is the main anchor of CNN's Anderson Cooper 360°.

The show is usually live-streamed from a studio in New York City, but Cooper frequently broadcasts live on location for breaking news items.

From September 2011 to May 2013, he presented his eponymous daytime talk show, Anderson Live.

7. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts is a famous anchor for ABC News. She co-hosts Good Morning America on ABC.

Roberts has been a member of the ABC News team since 1995. She is well-known for her coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 and her struggle with cancer surgery in 2012. In 2005, Roberts joined Good Morning America as a co-host. Her years of great journalism have earned her a net worth of $55 million.

6. Dan Rather

Dan Rather is a prized American journalist, most notable for his work for American news networks such as CBS, NBC, and ABC, and later for HDNet.

He is well-known for his political views and role in the George W. Bush scandal. His expertise in news coverage has made him one of America's most recognized personalities.

Rather has a net worth of $70 million.

5. Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer has an estimated net worth of $80 million. He is famed for his years of hosting the hit NBC news show, Today.

Lauer began his career as a news anchor for a small New York City television station. He later joined NBC and co-hosted The Today Show for nearly 20 years. He is well-known for his interview skills and ability to engage with his viewers.

4. Diane Sawyer

Diane Sawyer is one of the world's most well-known and respected news anchors.

She presently works as a documentary producer for ABC News and is best known for anchoring ABC World News Tonight.

Sawyer has been a journalist for nearly four decades. She has also received various accolades for her work. In 2019, she was named a Disney Legend, an honor given to those who have made significant contributions to Walt Disney's legacy. Her net worth is $80 million.

3. Tom Brokaw

he anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News from 1982 to 2004.

He retired as a full-time news anchor in January 2021, after a fifty-five-year career as a journalist. He is the author of several books, including The Greatest Generation, and has won numerous awards and honors.

Brokaw has a net worth of $85 million.

2. Bill O'Reilly

Bill O'Reilly is a political journalist and syndicated columnist best known for anchoring The O'Reilly Factor, a prominent Fox News Channel show. O'Reilly also writes books and hosts a podcast. His works have been a success, selling millions of copies.

O'Reilly's net worth is $85 million.

1. Katie Couric

Katie Couric is a journalist widely regarded as the former Yahoo! Global News anchor and ABC News presenter.

Couric's career took off when she was appointed as a news anchor for NBC's Today Show. She was with the network for 15 years before departing in 2006 to join CBS. Couric later worked for ABC News until 2014. In 2021, she appeared as a guest host on Jeopardy—a quiz show.

Her estimated net worth is $110 million.

