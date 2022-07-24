The Richest NFL Quarterbacks of All Time

by
tom brady 1 SS MSN
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Quarterbacks are the leaders their teammates look up to and have the most responsibility.

Richest Quarterbacks

aaron rodgers 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

They also make the most money by a long shot. Here are the richest NFL quarterbacks.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Joe Flacco is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the New York Jets. He was drafted by the Ravens in 2008.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Flacco

Joe Flacco 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Flacco is worth $85,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Carson Palmer

carson palmer credit Kevin C. Cox scaled
Courtesy of Kevin C. Cox

Carson Palmer is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals.

He was drafted by the Bengals in 2003, and he spent eight seasons with the team before being traded to the Raiders in 2011. Palmer is worth $90,000,000

Read more – Click here

Image Credit: Kevin C Cox.

Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Ben Roethlisberger is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers his entire career. He was drafted by the Steelers in 2004, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since.

Roethlisberger is worth $100,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Brett Favre

brett favre 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Brett Favre is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings. He was drafted by the Packers in 1991, and he spent 16 seasons with the team before being traded to the Jets in 2008.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Favre

brett favre 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Favre is worth $100,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Russell Wilson

russell wilson 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Wilson

russell wilson 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Wilson is worth $135,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Aaron Rodgers

aaron rodgers 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Aaron Rodgers is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the Green Bay Packers. He was drafted by the Packers in 2005, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Rodgers

aaron rodgers 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Rodgers is worth $140,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

John Elway

john elway 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

John Elway is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Denver Broncos from 1983 to 1998. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Elway

john elway 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Elway is worth $145,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Joe Montana

joe montana 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Joe Montana is a former NFL quarterback who played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 to 1992. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Montana is worth $150,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Eli Manning

eli manning 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Eli Manning is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who played his career for the New York Giants. He was drafted by the Giants in 2004, and he played his whole career in New York.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Manning

eli manning 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Manning is worth $150,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Drew Brees

drew brees 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Drew Brees is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the New Orleans Saints. He was signed by the Saints as a free agent in 2006, and he has been their starting quarterback ever since.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Brees

drew brees 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Brees is worth $160,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Steve Young

steve young credit Jim Rogash featured
Courtesy of Jim Rogash

Steve Young is a former NFL quarterback who played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1987 to 1999. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

Young is worth $200,000,000.

Image Credit: Jim Rogash.

Tom Brady

tom brady 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Tom Brady is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and spent most of his career there.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Brady

tom brady 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Brady is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, and he is worth $250,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Peyton Manning

peyton manning 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Peyton Manning is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who last played for the Denver Broncos. He was drafted by the Colts in 1998, and he spent 14 seasons with the team before being released in 2012.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Manning

peyton manning 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Manning is worth $250,000,000.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

aaron rodgers 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.


Website | + posts

As a certified credit counselor, Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.

Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Parenting Styles Matter: Are there Best Practices In Parenting?

Next

White Elephant Gifts: 17 Steal-Worthy Can’t Miss Gift Ideas