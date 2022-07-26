The Richest Rappers of 2022, You Won’t Believe #17

Rappers have always been known for their flashy lifestyle and big paychecks. And while some have been able to maintain their wealth, others have seen their fortunes dwindle.

Richest Rappers

This list features the richest of the lot. Here are the richest rappers of 2022.

No. 20: Timbaland

Timbaland is a rapper, producer, and songwriter. He has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, and Jay-Z.

$85 million

Timbaland has also released three solo albums, including Shock Value and Shock Value II. His net worth is $85 million.

No. 19: Mike D.

Mike D is one of three Beastie Boys. He has released eight studio albums with the group, including Check Your Head and Ill Communication.

$90 Million

Mike D also has his hands in other businesses, including a clothing line and a wine label. His net worth is $90 million.

No. 18: Ad-Rock

Ad-Rock is another member of the iconic rap group Beastie Boys. He has released eight studio albums with the group, including Licensed to Ill and Paul's Boutique.

$90 Million

Ad-Rock has also ventured into acting, appearing in films like Lost Angels and 50 First Dates. His net worth is $90 million.

No. 17: Pitbull

Pitbull is one of the most successful rappers in the world. He has released 11 studio albums, including Planet Pit and Global Warming.

$100 Million

Pitbull has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and Usher. He has also starred in movies and TV shows, including Epic Movie and Ugly Betty. His net worth is $100 million.

No. 16: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is one of the most successful female rappers in history. She has released four studio albums, including Pink Friday and The Pinkprint. Nicki Minaj has also broken numerous records, including becoming the first female rapper to have 100 million Spotify streams in a week.

$100 Million

She is undoubtedly one of the most influential female rappers of all time. Her net worth is $100 million.

No. 15: Birdman

Birdman is the co-founder of Cash Money Records and Young Money Entertainment. He has released five studio albums, including Fast Money and Priceless.

$100 Million

Birdman has also worked with some of the biggest names in rap, including Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj. His net worth is $100 million.

No. 14: LL Cool J

LL Cool J is one of the biggest names in rap history. He has released 13 studio albums, including Mama Said Knock You Out and Mr. Smith.

$120 Million

He has also starred in movies and TV shows, including NCIS: Los Angeles and In the House. LL Cool J is also the host of lip-sync battle show Lip Sync Battle on Spike. His net worth is $120 million.

No. 13: Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz is a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur. He has produced hits for Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, DMX, and Busta Rhymes. He has also released several solo albums, including One Man Band Man and Haute Living

$150 Million

Aside from his music career, Swizz Beatz is also a shareholder in Dean & DeLuca. His net worth is $150 million.

No. 12: Snopp Dogg

Snoop Dogg is one of the biggest OGs from the West Coast rap scene. He has released 19 studio albums, including The Last Meal and The Doggfather. Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have collaborated on numerous songs, including “Nuthin' but a ‘G' Thang” and “Still D.R.E.”

$150 Million

Notably, Snoop's feature on Dre's debut song Deep Cover helped put him on the map. He has also starred in movies and TV shows, including Training Day and Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. His net worth is $150 million.

No. 11: Ice Cube

Ice Cube is a rap legend and one of the most successful businessmen in the music industry. He has released ten studio albums, including Death Certificate and AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted. He has also starred in several movies, including Friday and Barbershop.

$160 Million

In addition to his musical and acting success, Ice Cube has also ventured into other businesses, including a clothing line and a basketball league. His net worth is estimated to be $160 million.

No. 10: Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is one of the most successful rappers in the world. He has released 14 studio albums, including Tha Carter III, and has sold over 100 million records. He has also won multiple Grammy Awards.

$170 Million

No. 9: Master P

Master P is a rap legend and one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the music industry. He founded No Limit Records and is into clothing, shoes, and cosmetics.

$200 Million

He also has a stake in several businesses, including real estate and film production companies. His net worth is estimated to be $200 million.

No. 8: Drake

Drake is one of the biggest names in rap today. The Canadian-born rapper has released five studio albums (including Take Care and Nothing Was the Same), and his songs have been streamed billions of times on Spotify. He has also won four Grammy Awards.

$250 Million

Before making it big in music, he acted on the popular TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation. His net worth is estimated to be $200 million.

No. 7: Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is a rapper, singer, producer, and fashion icon. He is one-half of The Neptune's production duo and has produced hits for many top artists.

$200 Million

He has also released several solo albums (including In My Mind and Girl) and has his clothing line, Billionaire Boys Club. His net worth is estimated to be $200 million.

No. 6: Eminem

Eminem is one of the best-selling rappers of all time and has had a successful career. He is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest rappers of all time. The fast-rapping genius has been active since 1988 and bagged numerous awards, including 15 Grammys.

$230 Million

Asides from making hit rap songs, Eminem has also tried his hands at acting, appearing in 8 Mile and The Interview. He is currently the wealthiest Caucasian rapper, with a net worth of $230 million.

No. 5: Russel Simmons

Russell Simmons is a rap pioneer and the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings. He also has his fashion lines, Argyleculture and Phat Pham.

$340 Million

Although the rapper has recorded massive success in the industry, his personal life has been shrouded in controversy in recent years. His net worth is estimated to be $340 million.

No 4: Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre is a legendary producer and one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the rap game. He founded Beats Electronics, which he sold to Apple for $3 billion

$800 Million

He also has his record label, Aftermath Entertainment. His net worth is estimated to be $800 million.

No. 3: Diddy

Diddy is a rap icon and one of the most successful businessmen in music. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and owns a clothing line, Sean John.

$900 Million

Diddy also has a stake in Ciroc vodka and Aquahydrate water. His net worth is estimated to be $900 million.

No. 2: Jay-Z

Jay-Z is a rap legend and one of the most successful businessmen in the music industry. He co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records and Roc Nation and owns a liquor line, D'Ussé.

$1.3 Billion

His net worth is estimated to be $1.3 billion.

No. 1: Kanye West

Kanye West is a rap OG and has successfully transitioned into the world of fashion and sneakers.

$6.6 Billion

Ye has also been involved in many businesses and has his Yeezy line with Adidas. His net worth is estimated to be $6.6 billion.

Conclusion

These are the richest rappers of 2022. They have all significantly impacted the rap industry and earned big from their music and other businesses. With the state of the music business and financial projections, these big-name earners should double their net worth in the coming years.

