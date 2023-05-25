20 Richest Republicans in Congress, Ranked

While the members of Congress do not get paid as much as one might think, they are already independently wealthy when they take office. These are the 20 richest Republican Congress members.

1. Rick Scott

State: Florida

Net Worth: $200.3 million

Scott's net worth comes from his impressive stock and real estate portfolios.

2. Michael T. McCaul

State: Texas

Net Worth: $125.9 million

McCaul's net worth comes from his impressive stock portfolio.

3. Darrell Issa

State: California

Net Worth: $115.9 million

Issa's net worth comes from working in the car alarm industry.

4. Vern Buchanan

State: Florida

Net Worth: $113.4 million

Buchanan's net worth comes from his business practices.

5. Mitt Romney

State: Utah

Net Worth: $89.3 million

Romney's net worth comes from working in private equity for Bain and Company.

6. Trey Hollingsworth

State: Indiana

Net Worth: $74.6 million

Hollingsworth's net worth comes from his shares in the National Bank of Canada.

7. Roger Williams

State: Texas

Net Worth: $67.4 million

Williams' net worth comes from his real estate investments, which totals approximately $18 million.

8. Peter Meijer

State: Michigan

Net Worth: $60.5 million

Meijer's net worth comes from being the heir to the Meijer supermarket chain.

9. Jay Obernolte

State: California

Net Worth: $39.3 million

Obernolte's net worth comes from his campaign donors.

10. Kevin Hern

State: Oklahoma

Net Worth: $26.8 million

Hern's net worth comes from investments in oil and gas companies as well as shares in UnitedHealth Group.

11. Fred Upton

State: Michigan

Net Worth: $24.7 million

Upton's net worth comes from the shares he holds in UnitedHealth Group, which he sold after the company came under investigation for surprise billing practices.

12. John W. Rose

State: Tennessee

Net Worth: $23.4 million

Rose's net worth comes from the bank stock he holds.

13. Ralph Norman

State: South Carolina

Net Worth: $20.7 million

Norman's net worth comes from his investments in the commercial banking industry.

14. William Hagerty

State: Tennessee

Net Worth: $19.8 million

Hagerty's net worth comes from his investments and the Signature Bank stock he holds.

15. James Risch

State: Idaho

Net Worth: $18.9 million

Risch's net worth comes from his real estate investments, totaling between $12 and $60 million.

16. John Hoeven

State: North Dakota

Net Worth: $17.8 million

Hoeven's net worth comes from investments in oil companies, power companies, and health science funds. He was also the owner of a bank.

17. Ron Johnson

State: Wisconsin

Net Worth: $17 million

Johnson's net worth allegedly comes from him profiting off of Chinese investments, according to some left-leaning groups.

18. Van Taylor

State: Texas

Net Worth: $14.9 million

Taylor's net worth comes from his investments in the oil and gas industry.

19. Mitch McConnell

State: Kentucky

Net Worth: $14.4 million

A large portion of McConnell's net worth comes from a monetary gift he and his wife received from her father when her mother died.

20. James Baird

State: Indiana

Net Worth: $13.9 million

Baird's net worth comes from the agriculture sector. He has been a member of the House Committee on Agriculture since 2019.

