The 20 Richest Republicans in Congress, Ranked

While the members of Congress do not get paid as much as one might think, they are already independently wealthy when they take office. These are the 20 richest Republican Congress members.
20. James Baird
State: Indiana
Net Worth: $13.9 million
Baird's net worth comes from the agriculture sector. He has been a member of the House Committee on Agriculture since 2019.
19. Mitch McConnell
State: Kentucky
Net Worth: $14.4 million
A large portion of McConnell's net worth comes from a monetary gift he and his wife received from her father when her mother died.
18. Van Taylor
State: Texas
Net Worth: $14.9 million
Taylor's net worth comes from his investments in the oil and gas industry.
17. Ron Johnson
State: Wisconsin
Net Worth: $17 million
Johnson's net worth allegedly comes from him profiting off of Chinese investments, according to some left-leaning groups.
16. John Hoeven
State: North Dakota
Net Worth: $17.8 million
Hoeven's net worth comes from investments in oil companies, power companies, and health science funds. He was also the owner of a bank.
15. James Risch
State: Idaho
Net Worth: $18.9 million
Risch's net worth comes from his real estate investments, totaling between $12 and $60 million.
14. William Hagerty
State: Tennessee
Net Worth: $19.8 million
Hagerty's net worth comes from his investments and the Signature Bank stock he holds.
13. Ralph Norman
State: South Carolina
Net Worth: $20.7 million
Norman's net worth comes from his investments in the commercial banking industry.
12. John W. Rose
State: Tennessee
Net Worth: $23.4 million
Rose's net worth comes from the bank stock he holds.
11. Fred Upton
State: Michigan
Net Worth: $24.7 million
Upton's net worth comes from the shares he holds in UnitedHealth Group, which he sold after the company came under investigation for surprise billing practices.
10. Kevin Hern
State: Oklahoma
Net Worth: $26.8 million
Hern's net worth comes from investments in oil and gas companies as well as shares in UnitedHealth Group.
9. Jay Obernolte
State: California
Net Worth: $39.3 million
Obernolte's net worth comes from his campaign donors.
8. Peter Meijer
State: Michigan
Net Worth: $60.5 million
Meijer's net worth comes from being the heir to the Meijer supermarket chain.
7. Roger Williams
State: Texas
Net Worth: $67.4 million
Williams' net worth comes from his real estate investments, which totals approximately $18 million.
6. Trey Hollingsworth
State: Indiana
Net Worth: $74.6 million
Hollingsworth's net worth comes from his shares in the National Bank of Canada.
5. Mitt Romney
State: Utah
Net Worth: $89.3 million
Romney's net worth comes from working in private equity for Bain and Company.
4. Vern Buchanan
State: Florida
Net Worth: $113.4 million
Buchanan's net worth comes from his business practices.
3. Darrell Issa
State: California
Net Worth: $115.9 million
Issa's net worth comes from working in the car alarm industry.
2. Michael T. McCaul
State: Texas
Net Worth: $125.9 million
McCaul's net worth comes from his impressive stock portfolio.
1. Rick Scott
State: Florida
Net Worth: $200.3 million
Scott's net worth comes from his impressive stock and real estate portfolios.
