Everyone is constantly talking about the Elon Musks and the Jeff Bezoses, but where's the love for the ladies? Here is a list of the top 10 richest women in the world today.
10. Abigail Johnson
Net Worth: $21.2 billion
Wealth Source: Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Fidelity Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
9. Iris Fontbona
Net Worth: $22.8 billion
Wealth Source: Inheritance of Antofagasta, a Santiago-based mining company
Country of Citizenship: Chile
8. Susanne Klatten
Net Worth: $24.3 billion
Wealth Source: Stakeholder in Altana, a German chemical company, and stakeholder in BMW
Country of Citizenship: Germany
7. Miriam Adelson
Net Worth: $27.5 billion
Wealth Source: 50% owner of Las Vegas Sands casinos
Country of Citizenship: United States
6. Gina Rinehart
Net Worth: $30.2 billion
Wealth Source: Chairman of Hancock Prospecting
Country of Citizenship: Australia
5. Jaqueline Mars
Net Worth: $31.7 billion
Wealth Source: 1/3 ownership of Mars (candy and pet food)
Country of Citizenship: United States
4. MacKenzie Bezos Scott
Net Worth: $43.6 billion
Wealth Source: Amazon
Country of Citizenship: United States
3. Julia Koch
Net Worth: $60 billion
Wealth Source: 42% stake in Koch Industries
Country of Citizenship: United States
2. Alice Walton
Net Worth: $65.3 billion
Wealth Source: Heiress of Walmart
Country of Citizenship: United States
1. Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers
Net Worth: $74.8 billion
Wealth Source: Founder of L'Oreal Paris
Country of Citizenship: France
