2022's Richest Women in the World

Everyone is constantly talking about the Elon Musks and the Jeff Bezoses, but where's the love for the ladies? Here is a list of the top 10 richest women in the world today.

10. Abigail Johnson

Net Worth: $21.2 billion

Wealth Source: Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Fidelity Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

9. Iris Fontbona

Net Worth: $22.8 billion

Wealth Source: Inheritance of Antofagasta, a Santiago-based mining company

Country of Citizenship: Chile

8. Susanne Klatten

Net Worth: $24.3 billion

Wealth Source: Stakeholder in Altana, a German chemical company, and stakeholder in BMW

Country of Citizenship: Germany

7. Miriam Adelson

Net Worth: $27.5 billion

Wealth Source: 50% owner of Las Vegas Sands casinos

Country of Citizenship: United States

6. Gina Rinehart

Net Worth: $30.2 billion

Wealth Source: Chairman of Hancock Prospecting

Country of Citizenship: Australia

5. Jaqueline Mars

Net Worth: $31.7 billion

Wealth Source: 1/3 ownership of Mars (candy and pet food)

Country of Citizenship: United States

4. MacKenzie Bezos Scott

mackenzie scott credit on photo
Courtesy of Elena Seibert

Net Worth: $43.6 billion

Wealth Source: Amazon

Country of Citizenship: United States

3. Julia Koch

Net Worth: $60 billion

Wealth Source: 42% stake in Koch Industries

Country of Citizenship: United States

2. Alice Walton

Net Worth: $65.3 billion

Wealth Source: Heiress of Walmart

Country of Citizenship: United States

1. Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers

Net Worth: $74.8 billion

Wealth Source: Founder of L'Oreal Paris

Country of Citizenship: France

