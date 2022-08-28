Rick Ross Offers $10M to Anyone Who Will Fight Jake Paul

Rick Ross claims that boxers are afraid to fight Jake Paul, and is willing to pay anyone $10 million for a match.

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

The rapper posted a selfie with Paul on Instagram, offering $10 million to anyone willing to meet Paul in the ring.

He captioned the photo, “Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen. What fight would you want to see?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggest Boss Rick Ross (@richforever)

Related: Celebrity First Jobs: The Weird, Wacky & Wonderful

From Influencer to Boxer

Jake Paul switched from a YouTube personality to a boxer in 2019. He currently has five wins and is undefeated.

He has recently dealt with a string of cancellations, and it is speculated that this is rooted in fear of loss.

Paul was scheduled to fight British “Love Island” star Tommy Fury in 2021, but Fury pulled out due to injury. The fight was rescheduled for this year, but then Fury was barred from entering the U.S. and had to cancel the fight.

Paul was also scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., but that fight was also canceled because Rahman's weight was higher than he agreed.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by CNation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.