You’ll be Surprised at Rick Ross’ Net Worth (and Other Fan Facts)

Rick Ross' Net Worth

Profile

Rick Ross is a Grammy-nominated rapper and producer with a net worth estimated to be around $45 million, with some reports suggesting it could be even higher.

A lot of his work centers around the themes of fortune and money, and he even named one of his children “Billions.”

Although he found fame in the world of music, he has since moved into the world of business and achieved success as an entrepreneur.

His 2021 album “Richer Than I Have Ever Been” says it all, and he’s one of the wealthiest rappers in the world (although he’s got some catching up to do when it comes to the likes of Kanye West and Jay-Z).

Throughout his career, he has made more than $90 million, affording him impressive purchases such as a 190-room mansion in George, which contains a total of 322 acres and 54,000 square feet — making it the biggest property in the state.

Early Life

Ross started life from humble beginnings. He grew up in Carol City in Florida, a fairly poor area in Miami. From a young age, he felt an affinity with rappers like Tupac Shakur and Ice Cube.

After attending the Miami Carol City Senior High School, he studied at Albany State University on a football scholarship — talk about multi-talented.

It was when he was there that he started writing rap, but before he could make it a full-time career, he spent two years working as a corrections officer between 1995 and 1997 (an ironic past considering his current career, the details of which only emerged later on).

Career

The name Rick Ross emerged thanks to stories the rapper heard about a drug trafficker of the same name; before this, he was known as Teflon Da Don.

Following in the footsteps of his inspirations, he started writing about his experiences watching drug dealing.

His first record was a track with Erick Sermon, but he later got his own record deal with Suave House Records.

After his track “Hustlin’” became a success, Ross went on to get a record label with the much more prominent record label Def Jam Records, and he went on to have a Billboard No. 1 Album with his debut “Port of Miami.”

Other successes followed, such as a Grammy nomination. He has now released a number of albums:

Deeper Than Rap (2009)

Teflon Don (2010)

God Forgives, I Don't (2012)

Mastermind (2014)

Hood Billionaire (2014)

Black Market (2015)

Rather You Than Me (2017)

Port of Miami 2 (2019)

At the prime of his career, he frequently made the list of the world’s top ten highest-paid rappers.

He created his own music label, Maybach Music Group (MMG), in 2009. This was the start of his transition into entrepreneurship. The label has gone on to host the likes of Meek Mill and French Montana.

However, Ross has never stopped releasing music, and has since earned further Grammy nominations, as well as collaborations with some of the biggest names in the game, such as Andre 3000 and Drake.

Personal Life

Rick Ross has five children: Toie Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Roberts, Billion Leonard Roberts, and Bliss Leonard Roberts.

Despite having children with three different women, he has never been married, although he was engaged to Lira Mercer in 2015.

Like many rappers, Rick Ross has received his fair share of controversies along the way.

Perhaps most notably, he had a rivalry with fellow rapper 50 Cent in 2008, which took place over a series of diss tracks but took a serious note when 50 Cent released a sex tape featuring the mother of one of Ross’ children.

This led to a lawsuit that went against 50 Cent and contributed to the rapper’s bankruptcy.

50 Cent also exposed Ross for having a net worth that wasn’t quite as high as he claimed, showing court documents from his child support suggesting financial difficulties.

Ross has also had some legal scandals. In 2010, the “real” Ricky Ross tried to sue the rapper Ross for his stage name, although it never passed through court.

More seriously, he has landed himself in trouble due to charges related to drugs, assault, kidnapping, and weapons — including a stint of house arrest in 2015.

He has also been a victim of crime — he and his girlfriend were almost the victims of a drive-by shooting in 2013 after celebrating his 37th birthday by partying in Fort Lauderdale.

Although both survived without being hurt, they did crash their car while escaping the scene.

One prominent moment in Ross’ life came in 2011, when he had multiple seizures during two flights, resulting in him being unconscious and admitted to hospital.

In 2018, he was allegedly taken to hospital and put on life support (although his family denied his condition's severity).

Other Achievements

Over his career, Ross has been named the Hottest MC in the Game by MTV in 2012 and was named one of the Men of the Year in 2010.

He’s also appeared in various films, including Days of Wrath in 2008, Superfly in 2018, Step Up: High Water in 2019, and Coming 2 America in 2021.

His book “Hurricanes: A Memoir” was released in 2019, which covers his early life, controversies, and some of his most dramatic moments.

In addition to owning his own record label, he’s the owner of various other businesses, including a champagne brand, various restaurants, a shoe company, and beard grooming products.

As for material goods, he has an impressive car collection that includes a Tesla Model 3, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock.