Riding Paris Metro to Double in Cost for 2024 Olympics

Ticket prices will almost double to ride the Paris Metro system when the city hosts the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in 2024.

A single journey Metro ticket will cost 4 euros ($4.38), up from its current €2.10 from July 20 to Sept. 8, but residents of the region who have a monthly or yearly pass will not be affected, the French capital region's president announced Tuesday.

The Olympic Games are slated for July 26-Aug. 11, to be followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

“During the Olympics and the Paralympics, the Ile de France region will dramatically increase its transport offer. It is out of question that the residents support that cost,” Valerie Pecresse said on social media on Tuesday.

“We’re going to create a new pass, the Paris 2024 pass, that will allow visitors to travel through the whole Ile de France region. It will cost €16 a day, and up to €70 a week. It is the fair price,” she said.

A monthly Paris Metro pass normally costs €84.10.

Politics Over Metro Readiness for Games

The announcement of increased fares comes after the mayor of Paris said the transportation system, which is under Pecresse’s authority, would not be ready for the Olympics.

“We still have problems in daily transport issues, and we are still not reaching the comfort and punctuality needed for Parisians,” Ann Hidalgo said on the talk show Quotidien on Nov. 22.

“There will be places where (public) transport will not be ready because there will not be enough trains and not frequently enough,” Hidalgo said.

Pecresse countered on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter): “We will be ready. It's a huge collective effort that shouldn't be denigrated by an absent mayor,” she said. It appeared to be a shot at Hidalgo, who has been facing criticism for a trip to the French island of Tahiti, where her daughter lives, purportedly to view a 2024 Olympics surfing site.

“Public services have a cost and pretending otherwise is a lie. If it's not the visitors who pay, it's going to be the taxpayer,” Pecresse said.

More than 10 million visitors are expected during the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Changes to Reflect on Since the Last Paris Summer Olympics

Paris last hosted the Summer Olympics in 1924.

“At Paris 1924, the Olympic Village consisted of portable wooden huts, each intended for three people. There was running water and a dining hall offering three meals a day, as well as services such as a post office, telegraph and telephone, newspaper kiosk, and hair salon,” writes Paula Nichols, senior editor for Olympic and historical content for the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Next year, she reports that the Paris Olympic Village will include 3,500 apartments in buildings with an average of seven stories. “It will accommodate up to 14,250 athletes and team officials. Up to 60,000 meals will be served each day.

“After the Games, the Olympic Village will become a new Parisian neighborhood with 2,500 homes, a hotel, lots of office spaces, and many hectares of parks and gardens,” Nichols writes.

Source: AOL.