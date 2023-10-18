Ridley Scott Says New ‘Alien’ Movie Is ‘F—– Great’

Ridley Scott — the director of Alien, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant — sings the praises of Fede Álvarez's upcoming stand-alone sequel Alien: Romulus. The new Alien movie is the ninth film overall in the franchise that began with 1979's Alien.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Álvarez spoke with Guillermo del Toro at the DGA Latino Summit on Monday. Scott screened Alien: Romulus in a room by himself and then gave Álvarez his reaction. “He walks into the room and he did say, ‘Fede, what can I say? It's f—ing great,'” said Álvarez. “For me it was like… My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life to have a master like him, who I admired so much, to even watch a movie I made… but particularly something like this… and talk to me for an hour about what he liked about it. One of the best compliments he said was, ‘The dialogue is great. Are you the writer?' Yes!”

Fede Álvarez Felt Apprehensive About Showing Ridley Scott ‘Alien: Romulus' Because of Scott's ‘Tough' Reputation

Álvarez said it mattered to him to get in-person feedback from Scott, even if he loathed Alien: Romulus. “Even if he was gonna say, ‘You destroyed my legacy,' I wanted to be in front of him and see him in the eye,” said Álvarez. “Everyone gave me the heads-up that Ridley is really tough. He's really tough, particularly if it has something to do with his movies. He was really tough on Blade Runner [2049], which I thought was a masterpiece, and he had issues with it because it's really hard for him because [the original is] his work. I asked him about the new Top Gun: [Maverick] and he's like ‘eh.' I'm like, ‘What are you talking about?' And he was like, ‘My brother [Tony Scott's] was original, and this is like eh.' He really respected it, but you could see how tough he was. So I was like, ‘There's no way I win this one.'”

Álvarez is the Uruguayan director of Evil Dead (2013) and Don't Breathe. Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. The official description reads that the sequel is about “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

Alien: Romulus — originally scheduled for a Hulu premiere — drops in theaters on August 16, 2024.