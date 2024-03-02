Righteous Wrath: The Revenge Films That Left Us Satisfied

Has there ever been a time when you watched a film and were so thoroughly satisfied when the protagonist finally got revenge on the bad guys? There's nothing like waiting for the main character to exact justice and living vicariously through them. The feeling for the viewing is cathartic, too. You get a sense of jubilation once the protagonist is able to complete their much deserved revenge against their adversary.

1. Hard to Kill (1990)

A Steven Seagal classic, Hard to Kill follows Mason Storm's quest for vengeance after seeing his wife murdered and being shot himself. He's left in a coma for seven years, and when he awakes, it's time to put the bad guys in their place — beneath the ground.

2. The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Without going into too many details, Robert McCall decides to once again take matters into his own hands after his friend is murdered. Thinking he was dead, the bad guys never expected to face his wrath, but they do, and it leads to an epic tale of gruesomely satisfying revenge.

3. Gladiator (2000)

In the epic finale of Gladiator, Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by Russell Crowe, achieves his long-awaited revenge against the ruthless Emperor Commodus, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. The two become engaged in a brutal one-on-one battle within the Colosseum, and Maximus uses his exceptional combat skills to overpower Commodus. He's avenging the death of his family and restoring honor to his name amid a grand display of courage and retribution, so the audience was all for it!

4. The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

In The Count of Monte Cristo, the protagonist Edmond Dantès devises a carefully crafted revenge plan against those who wronged him. After unjust imprisonment, he transforms into the enigmatic Count, manipulating events to bring trouble to his enemies. He dismantles their lives with intricate schemes, ultimately achieving a deeply satisfying and masterfully executed act of vengeance.

5. Rob Roy (1995)

The protagonist, Rob Roy MacGregor, seeks revenge against Archibald Cunningham, who sexually assaulted his wife, Mary. Rob Roy hatches a daring plan to ruin Cunningham financially and disgrace him socially. He orchestrates a cattle drive scheme, convincing Cunningham to invest heavily.

However, Rob Roy manages to rustle the cattle, causing Cunningham to lose a vast fortune. This not only avenges his wife's honor but also cripples Cunningham's power and status, leaving him humiliated and defeated.

6. Unforgiven (1992)

William Munny, a retired gunslinger, seeks revenge for the brutal attack on an escort named Delilah. Teaming up with his old partner Ned Logan and a young guy named the Schofield Kid, Munny confronts the men responsible, led by Sheriff “Little Bill” Daggett.

In an anticipated showdown, Munny uses his lethal skills to eliminate his rivals, seeking atonement for Delilah's suffering. The only thing is the intense violence, and brutal nature of how he killed Daggett takes a toll on his character. Nonetheless, justice is served.

7. Man on Fire (2004)

Man on Fire is a tear-jerker, for sure. Denzel Washington plays Creasy, a hired security guard for a wealthy family with a little girl named Lupita (Dakota Fanning). Since there were many kidnappings throughout Mexico City, his main job was to protect her everywhere she went.

One day, Lupita gets kidnapped and is assumed to be dead. Creasy vows to kill everyone involved in the situation. It turns out that Pita is still alive, and Creasy exchanges his life for hers. However, the kidnapper doesn't get to murder Creasy for taking out all his crew members because he dies along the way, with Pita safe in her mom's arms again.

8. John Wick (2014)

In John Wick, the main character seeks revenge after his beloved dog is killed and his car is stolen by a thug named Tarasov, who happens to be the son of a powerful crime lord. John Wick, a legendary hitman, comes out of retirement to hunt down Tarasov and take down the entire criminal organization. Wick leaves a trail of destruction as he eliminates every obstacle in his path, culminating in a final and deadly confrontation with the main boss himself.

9. Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Helen is the victim of a horrible husband who cheats on her and leaves her for another woman, kicking her out of their home. She moves in with her grandma, the infamous Madea (Tyler Perry), and slowly starts rebuilding her life.

Thankfully, she finds a new man, while her ex-husband becomes paralyzed, and his new wife leaves him and takes all his money. He now relies on Helen's compassion and apologizes for how he treated her. You go through mixed emotions as you watch her helping him, but in the end, he asks to have her back, and she declines, going off into the sunset with her new man!

10. Kill Bill (2003)

Kill Bill features The Bride (Uma Thurman), also known as Beatrix Kiddo, who seeks revenge against her former associates in the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, who attempted to kill her and left her in a coma.

Beatrix embarks on a relentless mission to kill each member of the squad, including O-Ren Ishii, Vernita Green, Budd, and Elle Driver. She uses her exceptional martial arts skills and deadly weaponry to confront and defeat them, ultimately finding her former lover and leader, Bill. Beatrix achieved her revenge by defeating him.

12. Taken (2008)

Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is devastated when he finds that his daughter, who went on a trip with her friend to Europe, has been taken and is nowhere to be found. He gets in contact with her kidnapper and vows to find him and get his daughter back while killing everyone in the process who gets in his way.

Through the most incredible secret agent skills I've ever seen, he tracks down the perpetrator and rescues his daughter while doing exactly what he said he'd do to the people involved in taking her!

13. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Driven by a fierce need for justice, Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler) is determined to avenge his family's murder. His wrath extends to law enforcement, particularly Assistant DA Nick Rice, who failed to secure proper punishment for the culprits.

Shelton goes on a tear and kills everyone involved in the case, as well as some innocent bystanders. Ultimately, he does get revenge on the two men that committed the heinous acts, though Nick Rice slips through his grasp.

14. Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

In Lucky Number Slevin, Slevin Kelevra wants to retaliate after being mistakenly embroiled in a feud between crime bosses known as The Rabbi and The Boss. Slevin develops an intricate plan to turn the tables on both guys.

He manipulates events, setting them against each other while simultaneously setting up a massive heist involving a valuable diamond. Slevin's calculated moves lead to the downfall of The Rabbi and The Boss, leaving them outwitted. Slevin's elaborate scheme serves as his ultimate act of revenge and redemption.

14. Payback (1999)

Payback showcases Porter (Mel Gibson) searching for revenge against his former partner, Val Resnick, who betrayed him and left him for dead during a heist. After surviving the attack, Porter sets out to reclaim his share of the stolen money and settle the score.

He systematically hunts down Resnick's criminal associates, using intimidation, violence, and cunning tactics to retrieve his money and get payback. Porter's unyielding determination and ruthless methods lead to a violent showdown, ultimately allowing him to achieve his goals.

15. The Revenant (2015)

Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) seeks revenge after being brutally attacked by a fellow fur trapper, John Fitzgerald, who leaves him for dead in the wilderness and also kills his son. Despite his grievous injuries, Glass survives and embarks on a treacherous journey of survival and vengeance.

He endures the harsh elements, battles hostile Native American tribes, and overcomes numerous obstacles to track down Fitzgerald. His relentless pursuit ends with him killing Fitzgerald and getting his revenge. The film's intense and visceral portrayal captures Glass's unwavering determination.

16. Enough (2002)

A victim of domestic abuse, Slim (Jennifer Lopez) wants to get away from her controlling and abusive husband. She takes their daughter and manages to escape, but she's constantly on the run because her husband is chasing her and has friends in the police department who wouldn't help her even if she asked.

Eventually, through training and the willpower to live, she gets into a battle with her husband, who shows up at her new residence, and she fights him. Ultimately, she kills him in self-defense and restarts her life with a new sense of safety for her and her daughter.

17. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

In Avengers: Endgame, the surviving Avengers seek revenge against Thanos, who wiped out half of all life. They time-travel to retrieve Infinity Stones, facing challenges and uniting in an epic showdown. Iron Man's sacrifice eradicates Thanos, fulfilling their revenge quest. The film's climax highlights their determination, resilience, and unity in avenging the universe's devastation.