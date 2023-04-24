Rise of The Ghost Restaurant: What Is Going On?

Have you seen this current trend? An online post exposes the rise in ghost restaurants on food delivery apps like Uber Eats or Door Dash. This thread leader says how perplexing it is when you order something but cannot even see the restaurant listed online.

At least one thread member has no idea what is going on.

So, What Are They?

A ghost kitchen is a chain restaurant passing off its products under fake, more interesting, local-sounding food spots. Vietnamese pho from a Cajun boil restaurant? Talk about the misrepresentation of a product!

It doesn't end there. The same poster has found the street where one finds the Cajun restaurant is like Little Hanoi. Banh Mi is just down the road!

Demographics or Deception

One responder has a theory. Does this area have a large local Vietnamese population? If so, it makes sense. However, having lived in Vietnam, I can attest to the likelihood of Vietnamese families buying pho from a Cajun seafood place — it is small.

Cajun Pho Just Sounds Wrong

It appears those Cajuns are joined by Denny's, who have been passing themselves off as Burger Den! What are they thinking? I hope this doesn't extend to pharmacies — I can just imagine CVS rebranding its Viagra for more sales.

Denny's, How Could You?

It appears Denny's has been at it for a while. Do you want a breakfast sandwich from down the road? Make sure you check the restaurant's address.

Bao? Wow

Someone caught Wow Bao red-handed. However, in this age of smoke and mirrors, Wow Bao says they use a “Dark Kitchen” program. That is like impersonating a celebrity and saying you are just the shadow version. Come on, now.

Just Lying

Just Wings? Just lying, more like. Applebees is our next culinary phantasm. Not to say Applebees' wings are bat; still, be warned.

Chilis Goes Authentic Italian

Are they all doing this? One contributor bemoans such “unacceptable false advertising” after Italian takeout joint Maggianos revealed itself to be Chilis. There is something very Scooby Doo about this scam: “If only it weren't for you meddling kids!”

If It Is Good Enough for Mr. Beast?

However, not all contributors feel let down. This new phenomenon is like licensing but for food products. Rebranding isn't a crime, is it?

What Do We All Think?

What do you think? Do you want to be ordering from a new place only to find it is just another chain restaurant masquerading as something cool? One piece of advice: Always check the map before hitting ORDER.

