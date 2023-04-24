Rise of The Ghost Restaurant: What Is Going On?

Have you seen this current trend? An online post exposes the rise in ghost restaurants on food delivery apps like Uber Eats or Door Dash. This thread leader says how perplexing it is when you order something but cannot even see the restaurant listed online.

I hate FAKE restaurants on Uber eats 😭



Tell me why I’m about to order pho from this Vietnamese restaurant but couldn’t find the name of the place online



So I typed in the address on Google instead…and tell me why it’s actually CAJUN SEAFOOD BOIL RESTAURANT — Tiara Willis (@thetiarawillis) April 21, 2023

At least one thread member has no idea what is going on.

this is my first time seeing the term ghost kitchen can someone please explain what it is and the purpose pic.twitter.com/NPJUUANRhF — dite (@SANSRlO) April 21, 2023

So, What Are They?

A ghost kitchen is a chain restaurant passing off its products under fake, more interesting, local-sounding food spots. Vietnamese pho from a Cajun boil restaurant? Talk about the misrepresentation of a product!

It doesn't end there. The same poster has found the street where one finds the Cajun restaurant is like Little Hanoi. Banh Mi is just down the road!

meanwhile there’s a whole Bahn Mi Shop on the same street — Tiara Willis (@thetiarawillis) April 21, 2023

Demographics or Deception

One responder has a theory. Does this area have a large local Vietnamese population? If so, it makes sense. However, having lived in Vietnam, I can attest to the likelihood of Vietnamese families buying pho from a Cajun seafood place — it is small.

Are you in New Orleans? We have a huge Vietnamese population and that might be why. 🤔 — Ponya Ferdinand (@peacefulili) April 22, 2023

Cajun Pho Just Sounds Wrong

It appears those Cajuns are joined by Denny's, who have been passing themselves off as Burger Den! What are they thinking? I hope this doesn't extend to pharmacies — I can just imagine CVS rebranding its Viagra for more sales.

the burger den 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Findom Princess Pusss (@BigggPusss) April 22, 2023

Denny's, How Could You?

It appears Denny's has been at it for a while. Do you want a breakfast sandwich from down the road? Make sure you check the restaurant's address.

Back when I used doordash I discovered a breakfast sandwich spot but then found it was coming out of a Denny’s 😩😩 no thanks — mita💗 (@marissayall) April 21, 2023

Bao? Wow

Someone caught Wow Bao red-handed. However, in this age of smoke and mirrors, Wow Bao says they use a “Dark Kitchen” program. That is like impersonating a celebrity and saying you are just the shadow version. Come on, now.

Wow Bao is available in your area through our Dark Kitchen program. This means we have proudly partnered and trained local restaurants in your area to cook and steam our menu items and have them delivered to your door via third party delivery! -Team Wow Bao — Wow Bao (@WowBao) April 23, 2023

Just Lying

Just Wings? Just lying, more like. Applebees is our next culinary phantasm. Not to say Applebees' wings are bat; still, be warned.

“just Wings” is Applebees! 😒 — Matt Schroeder 🌊 (@SchroedsBiz) April 22, 2023

Chilis Goes Authentic Italian

Are they all doing this? One contributor bemoans such “unacceptable false advertising” after Italian takeout joint Maggianos revealed itself to be Chilis. There is something very Scooby Doo about this scam: “If only it weren't for you meddling kids!”

If It Is Good Enough for Mr. Beast?

However, not all contributors feel let down. This new phenomenon is like licensing but for food products. Rebranding isn't a crime, is it?

They aren't fake. Other restaurants are running kitchen space from existing restaurants and running their businesses out of them. That's the whole entire concept behind Mr. Beast burger. Other people just copied. — Miss Keke 💰💵💲 (@tpekekee) April 22, 2023

What Do We All Think?

What do you think? Do you want to be ordering from a new place only to find it is just another chain restaurant masquerading as something cool? One piece of advice: Always check the map before hitting ORDER.

