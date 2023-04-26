The Rise of The Ultimate Consulting: Voxer – Supporting The Most Successful CEOs in a Unique and Unfiltered Modern World

The world of business consulting has taken on a new form: and it’s all thanks to Voxer.

If you’re new to this technology, Voxer is a modern type of communication that allows users to send voice messages and live video calls instantly instead of text – it’s been likened to a walkie-talkie. And for business consultants like Ryan Niddel, it has become an increasingly popular way for clients to get personalized support from their consultant regardless of time or location.

About Ryan Niddel

Niddel, a 39-year-old business consultant based in Columbus, Ohio, began his entrepreneurial journey at ten mowing lawns. At 22 he started feverishly completing courses, attending symposiums, and investing in mentorship relationships. His love of learning is paying off – he’s currently CEO and managing partner of MIT 45, a successful Kratom products company.

More recently, Niddel has used his experience and knowledge to help other businesses become successful, offering guidance and support so other CEOs can reach their goals. His passion for business consulting is unmatched, with more than 700 success stories, and he is constantly innovating to stay ahead of the curve. That's where Voxer comes in.

Though unconventional, with its unique and unfiltered approach to building client relationships, Voxer coaching is revolutionizing the industry and changing how coaches interact with their clients.

Voxer Keeps Clients Informed and Engaged

For Niddel, who has successfully tripled the revenue of more than five companies in under 2.5 years, adding an extra $950M in valuation, Voxer is an easy and convenient way to keep clients informed and engaged. It also offers a unique approach to building relationships with clients. Relationships that are unfiltered and provide immediate feedback.

Using Voxer allows him to offer more personalized attention and real-time support for his clients when problems arise or critical decisions need to be made. And he recognizes that this technology was perfect for his clients who needed immediate support but were operating on tight schedules.

“What I’ve found with Voxer is that instead of having a scheduled call or meeting, where you have to clear out your calendar, my clients can share real-time issues with me – knowing I’ll respond as soon as possible,” he says. “It helps people break down the dopamine crave – seeking instant validation for answers.”

He also believes there are many psychological benefits to using Voxer.

“I think the old method of an hour-a-week phone call or meeting is very inefficient. And considering business life is so competitive, efficiency is the key.”

Efficient Strategizing

With Voxer, he helps individuals and companies strategize, become operationally efficient, manage scale, and find new revenue streams. Although he predominantly provides his services as a consultant, he is often asked to become a part of the business and is more than happy to play a role, as he thrives on the success of others.

“The most rewarding thing about my job,” he says, “is seeing people achieve more than they had previously believed possible. When you get messages from people who are grateful and doing things they never believed possible, it’s all very rewarding.”

He doesn’t just talk the talk either, boasting many success stories.

Building a Clothing Company From The Ground Up

Working as an affiliate manager and eventually taking over as CEO for a web hosting company that he managed to grow from 10,000 clients to 600,000 over two years before selling it to a subsidiary of GoDaddy. He helped build a custom clothing company from the ground up that reached $5 million in annualized revenue before selling it.

Then there’s the CBD company that reached $10 million in annualized revenue before it was sold. And, of course, MIT45 – a kratom company that went from sales of USD 5M in the spring of 2019 to selling almost USD 70M worth of Kratom products in 2022. And Niddel is only getting started.

Passion for Helping Others

There’s no doubt Niddel’s passion for helping others succeed has made him a leader in his field. It also makes him an invaluable asset for any CEO on their court.

Incorporating Voxer into his business coaching strategy has proven an effective workaround for clients facing time constraints.

Meanwhile, he continues to pioneer this innovative approach; it’s all part of his mission to change the business world one conversation at a time. His best advice for those who are hunting for success themselves: “Challenge your belief system. Understand how people think and what makes them tick. Be empathetic,” he explains.

“Remember, the path I’ve used to become successful is uniquely mine,” he says. “While it could be a rough referential starting point, you are capable of more. You just have to step outside of my footprint and walk your own path.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.