6 Ways Rising Inflation Should Change Your Investment Strategy

Inflation is a powerful force in the economy, capable of eroding the value of your savings and affecting your investment returns unless you take smart measures to avoid letting inflation eat away at your paycheck.

As inflation rates rise, adjusting your investment strategy to safeguard and grow your wealth becomes crucial.

Let's discuss six ways to adapt your investment approach to rising inflation.

How Inflation Works

Before delving into strategies, it’s essential to understand how inflation impacts investments.

Inflation decreases the purchasing power of money, meaning today's dollar will buy less in the future. This devaluation affects your savings and the real returns on investments. For instance, if investment returns 5% annually, but inflation is 3%, the real rate of return is only 2%.

Inflation is typically measured as an annual percentage change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). At its core, inflation is driven by the interaction of supply and demand within an economy.

Several key factors contribute to inflation.

Demand-pull inflation occurs when the demand for goods and services outpaces their supply. This can happen due to increased consumer spending, government expenditure, or even external factors like a surge in exports.

On the other hand, cost-push inflation arises when the cost of production for goods and services rises, often due to factors like rising wages or the increased cost of raw materials.

Built-in inflation, or wage-price inflation, is a self-perpetuating cycle where workers demand higher wages to keep up with rising prices, leading businesses to increase prices to cover their higher labor costs.

All of these inflation types affect your money in profound ways.

So, what can investors do about it?

1. Diversify Into Inflation-Resistant Assets

Diversification is a key investing principle that holds true in times of high inflation.

Consider incorporating assets that historically perform well during inflationary periods.

What assets perform well during inflation, you might ask? Real estate and commodities like gold often see their values increase with inflation. Real estate can provide rental income, which can adjust with inflation, while gold is seen as a store of value. Diversifying into these assets can provide a hedge against the eroding power of inflation.

And remember, you don't have to buy and rest properties or invest much money in real estate. Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, are a great way to invest in real estate without buying expensive properties or apartment buildings. REITs are an easy way to invest in real estate.

2. Focus on Stocks With Pricing Power

In an inflationary environment, some companies fare better than others. Businesses that can pass increased costs onto consumers without reducing demand – known as pricing power – can be valuable investments.

These are often well-established companies with strong brand loyalty or offering essential services that people cannot (or will not) live without. Investing in such companies can help protect your portfolio against inflationary pressures.

3. Reassess Fixed-Income Investments

Typically considered a safer investment, fixed-income assets like bonds can be vulnerable during high inflation.

As inflation rises, the fixed returns from bonds may not keep pace, leading to a decrease in real value. Consider shorter-duration bonds, which are less sensitive to inflation and interest rate changes.

In addition, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are designed to increase in value with inflation, making them a good option.

4. Utilize Dividend-Growing Stocks

Dividends are a form of financial payments corporations make to their shareholders to distribute a portion of their profits. When a company generates earnings or profits, it has several options for utilizing that capital. One of those options is to reinvest the earnings into the business for growth and expansion. However, another common choice is to return some of those profits to the shareholders as dividends.

Investing in companies with a history of increasing dividends can be smart during inflationary times.

As prices and living costs rise, so does the need for income that keeps pace. Companies that have consistently increased dividends often have strong financial health and can be a reliable source of growing income, helping offset inflation's impact on your investment returns.

5. Explore International Investment Opportunities

Inflation doesn’t impact all countries equally, and diversifying your investments internationally can provide a buffer.

Some international markets may offer higher growth potential or be in different economic cycles, providing a hedge against domestic inflation.

However, this strategy also involves additional risks like currency fluctuations and geopolitical issues, so conducting thorough research or consulting a financial advisor is essential.

In conclusion, rising inflation necessitates a shift in investment strategy to protect and potentially enhance your portfolio’s real value.

By understanding inflation’s impact, diversifying into inflation-resistant assets, focusing on stocks with pricing power, reassessing fixed-income investments, utilizing dividend-growing stocks, and embracing international diversification, you can better position your investments to withstand the challenges of an inflationary environment.

Remember, it's always prudent to consult a financial advisor to tailor these strategies to your financial situation and goals.