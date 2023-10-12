Exactly How Big of a Safety Risk Are EV Fires?

While much has been said about issues surrounding EV charging infrastructure (or the lack thereof), one potentially and exponentially dangerous issue is how little is known about dealing with lithium-ion batteries once they catch fire.

And EVs run on (you guessed it) lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium Ion Battery Quality Control Is Difficult to Monitor.

As Newcastle Professor of Pure and Applied Electrochemistry, Paul Christensen explains, “Even the most experienced and careful manufacturers have defective electric cells passing through their very careful quality control systems.”

The structure of these batteries consists of a few different parts: a cathode, an anode, and a plastic separator coated in an organic solvent, though only the cell’s manufacturer actually knows all the additives that make up the solvent. The cathode consists of a thin aluminum strip soaked in mixed-metal oxide ink. Matched up with the cathode is the anode, a piece of copper lined with graphite.

The battery works because its lithium ions oscillate between the anode and the cathode as the battery is being charged and discharged. These batteries also store a lot of power, more than what people realize.

For example, an empty battery cell still contains as much as 2.5 volts of charge. That’s right, empty batteries still have power. A Tesla Model S, for instance, has several thousand cells between its 16 modules.

An “Empty” EV Isn't Without Power.

This is why even just one of those defective cells mentioned earlier can lead to severe issues.

As Christensen points out, “If an EV battery’s case is dented, you have to assume it’s dangerous.” So bad manufacturing or a crash can potentially render an EV a fire hazard.

Whether the battery is full (and dented) or not (they can also catch fire from overheating while charging. Who says EVs don’t have internal combustions?), there’s a risk of its energy “escaping,” and when it does – it can’t be extinguished.

This is what scientists call a “thermal runaway,” which is essentially a loop that sees gas and heat raise temperatures until the cell combusts, leaving a toxic vapor cloud in its wake. Once this happens, electronic management systems, like circuit breakers, are powerless to stop it.

There’s also no telling when a lithium-ion battery might experience thermal runaway because these fires can erupt spontaneously. While it’s generally agreed that copious amounts of water are the best method for cooling the battery, cooling the cells is no guarantee that they won’t erupt again later. This is a chemical fire, so it doesn't need oxygen to burn – it’s why these fires can’t be extinguished; they just have to burn out.

A fire department in Copenhagen, Denmark, developed a vehicle just for transporting EVs deemed fire hazards. It’s basically a flatbed truck with a container and water nozzles. The EV is lifted into the container and then filled with water to cool down the car. The container is then deposited at a storage facility, where the car will sit and cool off (maybe for weeks) until it’s determined that it’s not a fire hazard anymore.