Imagine waking up to stunning views of the Caribbean Sea from your luxurious guest room at the five-star Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos. Set on the immaculate, powdery shores of Grace Bay Beach, the 12-story establishment is Marriott’s first property in Turks and Caicos.

One of the world’s most coveted beach destinations, Turks and Caicos is a British Overseas Territory located southeast of The Bahamas. The archipelago consists of 40 islands and cays, of which only eight are inhabited. Among them, Providenciales is the most well-known of the Turks and Caicos Islands and is the center of the tourism industry in Turks and Caicos, with a wide range of hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Here’s what it’s like to stay at the Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos and a few incredible experiences you can have while there.

Resort Amenities

The Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos is one of the finest beach resorts in Turks and Caicos, offering a myriad of onsite amenities and activities, whether relaxing on the beach, by the pool, or at the spa. The first thing you encounter when you walk into the resort is an expansive open-air lobby backed by swaying palm trees and the piercing turquoise hues of the Caribbean Sea. Guests are greeted with a glass of champagne; the lobby offers a tranquil spot to relax and enjoy the views while waiting.

Just a few steps away from the lobby are the resort's two magnificent pools. One is perfect for family fun, while the other, reserved exclusively for adults, has a deeper pool and rentable cabanas for more personalized poolside service. The resort frequently has a poolside ice cream hour in the afternoons, a big hit for adults and children alike.

For a truly rejuvenating experience, pamper yourself at The Ritz Carlton Spa, with its six treatment rooms offering a range of salt-infused therapies and invigorating body scrubs. Unwind in the sauna, soak in the jacuzzi, or lounge in the serene relaxation space surrounded by lush tropical gardens. Fitness enthusiasts can stay active at the state-of-the-art fitness center, join a morning yoga class, or explore the area on a rented bicycle from the Lady Grace Resort desk.

Feeling lucky? The resort's 5,500-square-foot casino is waiting for you, with a variety of traditional table games, slot machines, live music, gaming clinics, and VIP options. The resort also caters to families, as children aged 4 to 12 have their own dedicated space at the Ritz Kids Club. From nature exploration to beach-inspired arts and crafts, kids can participate in various fun and educational activities that incorporate Ritz Kids Club’s four pillars of land, water, environmental responsibility, and culture.

Accommodations at the Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos

Each of the 155 guest rooms and 27 suites at the Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos combines magnificent sea views with an interior nautical color palette of soft ocean greens and blues and balconies with glass railings that allow you to take in uninterrupted panoramic vistas of the Caribbean Sea. Accommodations vary in size, with ocean-view rooms measuring approximately 500 square feet, junior suites spanning 700 square feet, and oceanfront suites starting at a lavish 1,000 square feet. The bathrooms are equally impressive, boasting double sinks, glass-walled walk-in showers, and a large soaking tub.

For a more elevated stay, opt for one of the resort’s Club Level rooms, where the views of the sparkling azure waters alone are well worth the upgrade. With a dedicated concierge and access to a private lounge, guests can enjoy complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, delicious breakfasts, and snacks while taking in the stunning sea views from a higher vantage point. The resort’s lavish residential and penthouse suites accommodate up to eight guests. Boasting three spacious bedrooms, each with a bathroom and balcony, these suites are perfect for extended group stays.

Dining at the Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos

From tantalizing sushi to succulent steaks, the dining options at the Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos showcase the best of both land and sea. Begin your day with a sumptuous breakfast at Coralli, which has an extensive breakfast buffet and wholesome options like tropical smoothies and ginger shots. For lunch, Coralli serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes against a stunning ocean backdrop. As the sun sets, Coralli transforms into Casa Nonna, serving delectable Italian dishes like saffron risotto and pan-seared red snapper.

For a taste of the finest beef cuts, BLT Steak serves a diverse selection of American wines and handcrafted cocktails, perfect for alfresco dining on the patio. And for seafood lovers, the Lobby Lounge & Bar boasts Noori, where the Ritz-Carlton sushi roll reigns supreme with its blend of crab, tuna, tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber. With dining options like these, there's no need to venture outside the resort for a great culinary experience.

The Resort’s Beach

Grace Bay Beach consistently ranks as one of the world’s best beaches, and this stunning beach is easily the best amenity of the Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos. Grace Bay’s crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs have made the island a renowned place for diving and snorkeling, and guests of the property can enjoy complimentary sun loungers, towels, and umbrellas at the beach without having to worry about snagging a spot at the crack of dawn.

The options for water sports are endless and include kayaking through the beautiful Princess Alexandra National Park, kiteboarding, or jet skiing. Just steps away from the property lies The Lady Grace, a luxury catamaran where guests can do sailing excursions, such as sunset cruises, snorkeling tours, and Sunday brunch cruises that include gourmet food and beverages. Lady Grace can also be reserved for luxury private charters with packages that consist of special menus and premium spirits and cocktails.

Where To Eat and Shop in Turks and Caicos

The Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos has a downtown location within walking distance of several shops, entertainment venues, and restaurants. Visit Bella Luna Ristorante and Pizzeria for authentic Italian cuisine, and for a dash of French flair, head to Le Bouchon Du Village. For quick and casual bites, WE Market Cafe and Pizza Pizza are only a short walk from the Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos.

Remember to satisfy your sweet tooth at Crest & Berry or Island Scoop. For a taste of local flavors, be sure to check out CastAways Conch Bar, Caicos Café Restaurant and Bar, and The Terrace on Grace Bay and join the lively Thursday Fish Fry at Diamond Plaza in the Bight, where you can sample traditional cuisine while listening to live entertainment.

In Grace Bay, you’ll find duty-free establishments like Jai's and can peruse the unique artisanal goods at ArtProvo, which features works by talented local artists. Don't forget to take home a taste of the islands with a bottle of Bambarra Rum from Flavors of the Turks and Caicos or some PeppaJoy sauce.

Things To Do in Turks and Caicos

The Turks and Caicos Islands are home to an awe-inspiring natural wonder: the world's third-largest barrier reef system, which makes it one of the world’s top spots for diving and snorkeling. Also located within the islands, the Conch Bar Caves on Middle Caicos is a sprawling underground network renowned as one of the largest dry cave systems in the Caribbean. The Middle Caicos Ocean Hole also holds the distinction of being the widest blue hole in the world, even surpassing Belize's famed Great Blue Hole.

The islands provide a variety of activities for people of all ages, including whale watching, bone fishing, kayaking through the serene Bottle Creek Lagoon, or horseback riding along the shore with companies like Provo Ponies. For history enthusiasts, the Turks and Caicos National Museum, located on both Grand Turk and Providenciales, offers an overview of the region’s history.

Getting to the Ritz Carlton Turks and Caicos

With year-round temperatures averaging around 83 degrees Fahrenheit, Turks and Caicos is an ideal place to go during any season. Major carriers such as American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines have direct flights from Miami, New York, Boston, Fort Worth, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Philadelphia to Providenciales International Airport.

Upon arrival, visitors can easily reach the main resort area of Grace Bay Beach in approximately 15 minutes. While a taxi ride for two to central Grace Bay averages around $50, it's also worth considering renting a car and cruising around the island, as transportation costs can quickly pile up.