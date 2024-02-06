Unbelievable Riverboat Cruises in the U.S.A.

Recently gaining popularity, riverboat cruises in the U.S.A. are a travel trend allowing you to experience America's heartland like no other. Feel like the intrepid explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark as you venture onto the country's most scenic rivers. The growing demand for riverboat cruises allows for even more itineraries, ships to pick from, and excursions.

Complete Guide to Riverboat Cruises in the U.S.A.

Unlike their overseas counterparts, U.S. riverboat cruises are much less pricey but still offer the same level of travel sophistication. They're an intimate journey through the country's heart and soul, with fewer passengers and more attention to detail. Opting for a riverboat cruise in the U.S.A. is about slowing down, savoring the journey, and profoundly immersing oneself in our country's history. You'll experience the stories, cultures, and landscapes these rivers have known for generations.

Why Choose a U.S. River Cruise?

While there are many frivolous and exciting reasons to book a riverboat cruise, there are also many logical reasons. Sea sickness isn't an issue; you don't have to pay for an expensive flight to Europe, the dress code is less formal than ocean voyages, and most riverboat cruises are all-inclusive. Passengers tend to be older than those on many big-ship ocean voyages, which equates to a calmer, more relaxing travel experience. Traffic isn't an issue, unlike a cross-country road trip to see the U.S.A. Just unpack and relax from port to port.

What's Included on a River Cruise in the United States?

Typically, standard riverboat costs include all meals, drinks, tips, a hotel stay the night before the cruise, transport to airports, and most excursions. The riverboat cruise companies acknowledge the specific cruising traveler type and cater to their needs. History comes to life with knowledgeable guides and special onboard guests who revel in the chance to tell the stories of these beautiful rivers.

Pick itineraries on modern riverboats that cruise the Pacific Northwest or iconic southern paddlewheel boats that meander down the Mississippi River. Contrary to popular cruise beliefs, you won't spend all your daytime in port and all night cruising the river. Surprisingly, riverboat cruising differs because sailing can also occur during the day (sometimes for a full day, especially if the ports are far apart).

Port excursions offer unique ways to see the heartbeat of America. Whether you're a history buff, outdoor adventurer, or culinary enthusiast, there's an off-boat adventure waiting to enrich your journey. Vineyards, hiking, shopping, and National Parks are popular port excursions to pick from. The plethora of options ensures that travelers with a curious spirit are cared for. It's an excellent opportunity to branch out and try something new since it's all-inclusive.

How Many Passengers Are Typically on River Cruises in the United States?

If you shy away from cruises because the thought of overcrowded pools and dining halls makes your skin crawl, then riverboat cruising might be an option. These cruises are smaller in size. Most riverboat cruises in the U.S.A. carry 100-400 passengers, and the companies pride themselves on that. Passengers aren't scrambling for a spot in onboard laser tag or go-kart racing. There's no dinner table assignment. These cruises are relaxing with a focus on the ports. Since the number of passengers is smaller, there's more of an opportunity to connect with others onboard.

The Best Time of Year To Take a Riverboat Cruise

The Mississippi River and Columbia River itineraries are the most popular, while other rivers are more challenging to find cruise itineraries for. If you're traveling to the Pacific Northwest, on the Columbia River, summertime is the best time to visit. Enjoy long sunny days, warm temperatures, and blue skies without humidity. The Mississippi River cruises are best in the spring or fall months. Charming New England river cruises are beautiful during peak fall foliage season.

I recommend looking at the ports you visit to see what's happening in the cities. Many Mississippi ports are more crowded in the fall season with festivals. That might be something you're interested in or want to avoid. Researching the different ports will help you decide the time of year to go, and you might uncover hidden gems to explore at a port.

What Companies Have the Best Riverboat Cruises in the U.S.A?

Three major cruise lines offer U.S. river cruises: American Cruise Lines, American Queen Voyages, and Viking River Cruises. As the demand grows, more itineraries and companies are making debuts. Here's what you need to know about these U.S. river cruise companies to make the best fit for your travel.

American Cruise Lines: Making multiple stops on each cruise itinerary, American Cruise Line constantly refreshes their itinerary offerings because of their loyal customer base. In total, they have 15 ships, which include classic paddleboats. American Cruise Lines offers U.S. river cruises to the following destinations: the Mississippi River, New England, South East, Puget Sound, Alaska, and California. Voyages range in length from four nights to two weeks, and you can expect to pay between $3,000 and $10,000 per person, depending on the options you pick. American Queen Voyages: This smaller cruise line only offers paddleboat options. They sell a more intimate cruise experience with personalized attention. In total, they have four ships to pick from. American Queen Voyages offers U.S. river cruises along the following rivers: the Mississippi River, Illinois River, Ohio River, Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers, and Columbia and Snake Rivers. American Queen Voyages is the best budget-friendly pick, with prices starting at $999 per person for a nine-day itinerary. Their ship, the American Queen, is the largest steamboat ever built. Viking River Cruises: Viking is famous for their European river cruises, but now they offer stateside options focusing on the Mississippi River. Pick from five itineraries along the Mississippi that showcase famous cities like New Orleans and St. Louis. Their one U.S. ship, the Viking Mississippi, offers 386 staterooms, each with a verandah. Viking prides itself on being a luxury travel experience.

How To Save Money on Riverboat Cruises

Book far in advance for the best cruise rates and choose a less expensive room. Well-seasoned cruisers know that your room is only where you sleep at night. You'll also save money by traveling during shoulder season (colder months) and forgoing the upgraded alcohol packages. Passengers pay much less for an inside, viewless stateroom if you are okay with that option. Once you're onboard, keep an eye out for bounce-back offers where you book your next cruise while onboard at a discounted rate. Cruise companies favor returning passengers with more incentives.

The Most Popular U.S. River Cruise Itineraries

From the mountainside rivers in the Pacific Northwest to the Delta Mississippi and quaint seaside towns of New England, there are riverboat cruise itineraries to match the American travel dream you're craving. Five major waterways dominate riverboat cruises in the U.S.A.: