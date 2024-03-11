Rivian’s R2 Unveiled – Here’s What You Need To Know

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian has unveiled the R2, an agile SUV with the option for three different electric motor layouts and a $45,000 starting price tag that will debut in 2026. The R2 gives potential customers a more accessible entry into Rivian ownership, according to a report from Autoweek.

The Rivian Family Welcomes a Little Brother

According to Autoweek's report, the R2 shares the R1S's design, though the former's frame is smaller than the latter's. Imagine Dr. Evil and Mini Me from Austin Powers, but with electric cars. The new model sports folding seats, both the first and second row, and two gloveboxes (It's worth noting that Rivian's R1 lineup didn't have a glovebox.) Other cool R2 features include quarter windows that slide down to increase air circulation and rear windows that open separately.

Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe shared that the R2 uses a new platform, which signals a new direction for the automaker, “The battery pack in the floor actually makes up a big part of the vehicle's structure,” according to the report from Autoweek.

Regarding Rivian's new platform, Motor1 reports that it features a new battery cell, the 4695, which earns its moniker from being 46 millimeters in diameter while having a height of 95 millimeters. Motor1 says the 4695 is significantly larger than the 4680 Tesla employs in their EVs. It's important because more giant battery cells usually charge and discharge at a more significant frequency than smaller battery cells. Rivan's R2 will likely charge faster while having much more peak power and more substantial regenerative braking capabilities due to its 4695.

According to Autoweek, Rivian will offer the R2 with a rear-wheel drive, single-motor layout, and dual- and tri-motor setups. Regarding the tri-motor layout, Scaringe said that the R2 will have a 0 to 60 miles per hour that's “well under 3 seconds.” However, the CEO has yet to confirm the horsepower figures or driving range estimates for any of these motor setups.

According to Autoweek's report, Scaringe promised that the R2 will feature SAE Level 3 automation, allowing drivers to take their eyes off the road and their hands off the steering wheel while cruising down the road. Autoweek alleges that the R2's autonomous driving functions are capable due to the 11 cameras and five radars Rivian has given the vehicle. It's important to note that there are limits on where drivers can use SAE Level 3 autonomous driving technology.

Only California and Nevada have agreed to allow SAE Level 3 vehicles to operate on their roadways. The CEO has yet to state where and when the R2's SAE Level 3 autonomous driving function will be OK to use in the US when the electric SUV rolls out in 2026.