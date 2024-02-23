Road Trip! 12 Things to See at Buc-ee’s Across the US

Road trips require pit stops, and what better place than one of the most recognizable stores across the US? You've probably guessed which one we're referring to. It's none other than Buc-ee’s—the iconic convenience store chain nearly as popular as the road trip destinations they help their customers get to. With the recognizable beaver mascot (which you may have seen misspelled as Bucee’s or Buc ee’s) on the bright yellow background, Buc-ee’s signs have been lighting up highways since the company’s inception in 1982.

12 Things You Must See at Buc-ee's When You Visit

Although the first store opened in Texas, there are now 58 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Road trip enthusiasts and drivers across the South and Southeast can enjoy some of the most iconic Buc-ee’s merch, snacks, and services—so we’ve compiled a list of must-sees that make any Buc-ee’s trip worthwhile, no matter which location you might find yourself in. If you’re unfamiliar with the Buc-ee’s hype or want to plan your upcoming visit, these are the things you must see at Buc-ee's on your next stop!

1. The Beef Jerky Wall

Beef jerky makes a popular road trip food because it’s so portable — what’s easier than eating a stick of meat right out of the wrapper? In a Southern Living interview, Josh Smith, director of operations for Buc-ee’s Southeast division, said the chain’s beef jerky has been one of its most popular items since opening. It makes sense, then, that some stores have entire walls dedicated to the snack food. Are you wondering what the most delicious Buc-ee's food option is? With flavors like Korean Barbecue, Bohemian Garlic, Ghost Pepper, and more, there’s an option for everyone.

2. The Super Clean Bathrooms

Buc-ee’s is known for having spotless bathrooms. While that should be pretty standard, if you’ve ever hit the interstate, you’ll know that’s not always the case. In 2012, a Buc-ee’s location in South Texas won an award for having the cleanest bathrooms in the nation. The award-winning spot has over 80 bathroom stalls, so it’s no small feat. Cleanliness is also a bullet point on the company’s mission statement — so you can expect the same standard at any Buc-ee's location.

3. Beaver Nuggets

Luckily, these snacks aren’t made from actual beaver meat! Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets are supper puffy popcorn, and, like the beef jerky, they come in multiple flavors. A few sites also have them available online; fans can purchase white cheddar, chocolate, salted caramel, and more. If you're looking for Buc-ee's food options that don't involve meat, this might be for you.

4. Buc-ee's Fudge

Buc-ee’s first began making fudge in 2003. It’s become an iconic staple since then, and just like jerky and popcorn, multiple flavors are available. If you can’t choose, there are variety boxes available. Banana pudding, birthday cake, and blueberry cheesecake are based on favorite desserts, while chewy praline, chocolate, salted caramel, mint chocolate, and peanut butter chocolate are more general crowd pleasers. Chocolate walnut and M&M flavors offer a little bit of a crunch. No matter which you choose, though, there’s a fudge flavor you’re sure to love!

5. Giant Soda

Talk about getting the most bang for your buck — almost every size of Buc-ee’s soda costs less than $1 before tax, according to a 2021 Business Insider article. While prices undoubtedly vary between states, it’s a great deal for a lot to drink, making it an excellent choice for long drives. A 2023 Mashed article also highlights the ongoing “dirty soda” trend, where TikTok users mix soda flavors and brands to create unique, customized blends. Combos include Dr. Pepper mixed with Buc-ee’s piña colada soda, and your options are limitless with dozens of soda fountains. The best part is that you’ll have the cleanest bathroom in town when you finish a huge drink!

6. Shirts and Merch

With all these delicious snacks and memorable experiences, you might want to take home a Buc-ee’s souvenir, and you’re in luck! Many stores have shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other merchandise. Of course, the selection may vary, but you can also find some incredible items online — like a Buc-ee’s beaver suit onesie. Show off that beaver pride or take home a gift for a loved one who couldn’t make the trip.

7. Buckets of Bacon Grease

From baking to pan flying, bacon grease is handy in the kitchen. The good news is you don’t need to cook up a ton yourself to get the grease—shoppers can pick up a veritable bucket of the stuff at Buc-ee’s. A Bama Buzz article snapped a photo of the product, which is made of 14 ounces of rendered bacon fat. This something you must see at Buc-ee's because you probably won't believe it until you do!

8. Deer Feeders

A 2023 Southern Living article shares that Buc-ee’s is known for cheap deer corn and giant deer feeders. Whether you’re a hunter or simply want to encourage the local deer population to swing by your property, why not pick up a feeder from your favorite truck stop? Some have a 600-lb capacity, so you’ll want to think ahead if you plan to purchase. These aren’t small feeders that could fit in the back of a car. Plan accordingly!

9. Kolaches

Traditionally a Czech or Slovak treat, kolaches are popular in the United States and come in sweet and savory varieties. The kolaches are something you must see at Buc-ee's because they have sausage and cheese, jalapeno, and ham. They’re also cheap, costing less than $5. Buc-ee’s kolaches might be your best bet for a hearty, inexpensive snack.

10. Banana Pudding

A staple Southern dessert, you don’t have to limit your banana pudding cravings to Buc-ee’s fudge flavor. Grab a to-go cup of the creamy treat that’s heavy on bananas and wafers. If you’re a super banana pudding fan, you could grab the fudge and the real dessert. At Buc-ee’s, the world is your beaver!

11. Gas, of Course!

Many Buc-ee’s locations are known for their re-fueling options. Some stations sell ethanol-free gas, which is popular for small engines and boats. While more standard consumers might purchase regular gasoline or diesel, some locations even boast electric vehicle charging. If you fall into the latter category, be sure to check the online map. You don’t want to run out of vehicle power, which can happen without proper planning!

12. Giant Car Washes

One of the multiple world records Buc-ee’s holds is for the longest car wash. At 255 feet of conveyor length, the Buc-ee’s in Katy, Texas, is officially a world record holder. Other locations are still known for having excellent car wash services, which come in handy on long drives or in winter weather. Don’t leave your car in the dust — get it squeaky clean while you shop for beaver nuggets, fudge, or beef jerky!

The folks who love Buc-ee’s are enthusiastic about the gas station chain. While it might not excite everyone, there are more confusing travel trends out there, and it’s true that Buc-ee’s has a lot to offer. Snacks, drinks, fuel, and clean bathrooms are the basic foundation of every successful road trip, and you can find them all while looking at a friendly beaver mascot. With travelers looking for more in each of their experiences, it makes sense that Buc-ee’s delivers. There’s a lot to love, and we hope you thoroughly enjoy every item on our list!