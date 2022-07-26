Road Trip Destinations That Make The High Gas Prices Worth It

With flight cancellations and delays happening more and more often this summer, road tripping is an excellent way to ensure you make it to and from your trip destination without a hiccup.

An American Resort Development Association survey shows that traveling closer to home to save money is on 30% of timeshare owners' minds and 26% of other travelers.

Regardless, according to The Vacationer, nearly 80% of American adults intend to take a road trip over the summer. As a result, road trips will be the most popular type of travel in the United States in 2022.

Road trips can feel never-ending, but traveling through a state with jaw-dropping views speeds up the process. Plus, gas prices are higher than ever, so you don't want to waste your gas taking a road trip just anywhere.

Most Popular Road Trip Destinations

Road trippers are looking for hidden natural gems that are away from crowds. Arrivalist's Daily Travel Index shows that Americans enjoy road trips that lead to secluded areas, hidden beaches, and other areas where few people are present.

In the United States, the beach is the preferred destination for a road trip, with 45% choosing to visit the ocean. In a close second place, 41% of travelers choose to visit another city during their road trip. According to Citizens Bank, there are several other popular destinations, including 21% visiting national parks, 17% visiting lakes, and 14% visiting resorts. So make gas prices worth it by road tripping to or through these destinations.

South Carolina

SEOClarity reports that South Carolina has taken more road trippers than any other state in the United States. Its pristine beaches, world-class golf courses, and endless entertainment make it a bucket list destination. Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head Island are among the final top destinations for a South Carolina road trip. Also, stop at McClellanville, Clemson, Cheraw, and Walterboro for some small-town charm.

The beaches of Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach are excellent vacation locations with family-friendly attractions, historic sites, and golf courses. Harbour Town is a must-visit location when visiting Hilton Head. It offers excellent food and shopping opportunities. Also, stop by Family Kingdom Amusement Park and South Carolina Hall Of Fame in Myrtle Beach for a memorable experience.

Arizona

Arizona is a popular location for road trips because it houses the Grand Canyon. Sixt conducted a poll with 30 destinations across the United States, out of which the Grand Canyon was chosen by 44% as the most popular stop. Breath-taking canyons, river tributaries, and surrounding grounds are all part of Grand Canyon National Park. Around 6 million people make a trip to the Grand Canyon every year, making it the second most visited national park.

Phoenix is about 250 miles from the Grand Canyon, making it a great place to explore. Phoenix offers incredible attractions, whether you take a morning hot balloon ride or a desert ATV tour. Nature lovers will also want to visit Petrified Forest National Park, Monument Valley, Antelope Canyon, and Havasu Falls on their Arizona road trip.

Florida

Among American adults, 59% plan domestic trips only in 2022, according to an Expedia survey. Regarding domestic road trips, Orlando and Destin are the most researched cities. Florida is unlike any other place in the world with its beautiful beaches, state parks, fun shopping, tasty dining options, and incredibly thrilling amusement parks. It's a top destination to take a road trip to because there is something that will intrigue everyone in the family.

There is never a dull moment visiting Orlando, the theme park capital of the work. World-renowned theme parks include Disney World, Universal Studios, and Seaworld. Destin has incredible beaches and is perfect for a road trip with its geographic location not being too south into Florida. In addition, Destin has excellent snorkeling and fishing opportunities.

North Carolina

The North Carolina landscape is a fusion of mountain and beach vibes. Its scenic drives are among the best in the world, making it an enjoyable state to road trip around. Regarding cities with most road trips, Raleigh-Cary, NC, ranked first in large metros according to seoClarity research. Also, Durham-Chapel Hill, NC, ranked second in midsized metros. In addition, North Carolina vacations offer golf, fishing, skiing, and other activities you'll love.

Nature lovers must add Carl Alwin Schenk Memorial Forest in Raleigh to their trip itinerary. This 245-acre outdoor attraction is perfect for wildlife spotting, scenic views, and bike rides. On the other hand, Durham, NC, is an excellent place for history buffs. Visitors will enjoy the Museum of Durham History, where guests will better understand the community's background.

California

A road trip to the Southwest is the most popular choice for road trippers in the United States, with 38% selecting it as their top destination. Whether you explore Yosemite National Park or drive down Pacific Coast Highway, your road trip through California will bring lots of adventure. California has you covered with everything from skiing in the mountains to surfing at the beaches. Top cities include San Diego, Santa Cruz, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara.

Pacific Coast Highway runs from Orange County to the California coast, then all the way to Mendocino county. Along the way, stop at one of the most notable Northern California beaches, Stinson Beach. Or at Pacifica, home to the most beautiful Taco Bell. Even a Bigfoot Discovery Center in Santa Cruz is worth stopping at.

