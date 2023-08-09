Study Shows Road Trips in Electric Vehicles Save Money, but Take More Time

Electric vehicle owners need to do more than pack their bags and pick a destination when planning a road trip. They must make the critical decision whether to take their EV instead of a gas-powered car, since making the wrong choice could turn the next family vacation into a nightmare.

While most drivers know that driving an EV will lower their gas costs, many don’t realize it can also increase their time on the road due to limited driving range and charging times. To help avoid a miserable vacation, drivers need to consider a few things before pulling out of their driveway in an EV.

Plugging Into Savings

As with most things in life, drivers must consider tradeoffs to determine the best options for their road trip. Since electric vehicles are more fuel efficient, they are the best choice if the goal is saving money. A recent study from Upgraded Points found that, on average, EV drivers will save $0.11 for every mile they travel.

While saving 11 cents per mile might not excite most people, this amount grows with the distance traveled. Driving the 505 miles along the Florida coast from Jacksonville to Key West will save drivers over $55. Travelers on the iconic Route 66 from Chicago, IL, to Santa Monica, CA, will save more than $257. That’s enough money for an extra night in a hotel or a fancy dinner.

While everyone enjoys saving money on gas, there are drawbacks to taking an electric vehicle on a road trip.

More Time Driving, Less Time Doing

Charging time is the most significant issue with taking an electric vehicle on a road trip. Depending on the length of the trip, the additional time could be anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.

The drive down the Florida coast, where drivers save $55, takes over two hours more in an EV. Driving on Route 66 in an EV adds 10 hours to the trip.

The limited range and recharging time factor into this equation. Many gas-powered vehicles can travel between 300 and 400 miles before refueling. An EV can travel 250 miles on average before needing to charge.

There’s also the issue of charging time. Recharging an EV from empty takes one to two hours using a Level 2 charger. Compare this to gas-powered vehicles, which refuel in less than five minutes. Not only are drivers stopping more frequently in an EV, but their stops are longer too.

Less Cargo Space

Another overlooked issue with electric cars is less space for luggage. The Tesla Model Y and the Volkswagen ID.4 have roughly 30 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row of seats. A gas-powered Honda CRV has 36 cubic feet in comparison.

To put this into more understandable terms, drivers can fit two midsize roller suitcases and one small roller suitcase in the cargo area of the Tesla and the Volkswagen. Drivers can fit two midsize roller suitcases, one small roller suitcase, and two small carry-on bags with room to spare in the Honda. Depending on family size and the length of the trip, the lack of luggage space could be an issue.

Ample Charging Stations

A concern for many EV road-trippers is access to charging stations. Drive on any major highway, and there are signs for gas stations close to every exit. But this is not the case with charging stations, at least not yet.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are more than 54,000 charging stations nationwide, with varying numbers in each state.

California leads the way with nearly 15,000 charging stations, so if drivers plan a trip down the Pacific Coast Highway, they may have many options to charge their vehicle.

The same can be said for Florida, with nearly 3,000 charging stations, making an EV road trip worry-free. But travel Route 20 from Massachusetts to Oregon, and drivers must plan ahead as Idaho has only 122 charging stations and Wyoming has 86.

A Hybrid Solution

What do drivers do if they want to save money on gas but not add hours to their trip? A hybrid vehicle offers the best of both worlds. Not only will the hybrid battery provide better fuel economy than a gas-powered vehicle, but stops are also less frequent because of a more extended range. Additionally, since a hybrid also runs on gasoline, drivers can fill up their tank and be on their way in minutes.

If gas costs are a significant concern, smart hybrid drivers can employ hypermiling techniques to offset the difference, including driving close to the speed limit and coasting as much as possible.

The most significant drawback of hybrids is finding one that will save drivers money. Sometimes, hybrids are not worth it because the higher purchase price offsets the gas savings. Five years is the typical break-even point when owners begin saving money for many hybrid vehicles. But for many SUVs, this break-even point stretches to 10 years. This means that while drivers are happy to purchase gas less often, the higher purchase price of the vehicle means drivers aren’t saving money; it only feels like they are.

The good news is that as the infrastructure for electric vehicles expands, more and more highway exits will have signs alerting drivers that charging stations are available. As technology progresses, vehicle range will improve, while charging times continue to decline — eventually to the point where most stations will allow for complete charging in minutes, not hours. Until then, drivers must calculate time vs. money to determine whether taking their electric vehicle on a road trip is the best choice.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.