50 Iconic Road Trips Across America

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said that it's not about the destination but the journey. Almost 200 years later, this iconic quote sums up the power of the Great American Road Trip. There are over 4 million miles of road across America just waiting to be explored. Here's the most iconic road trip in every U.S. state to inspire your plans.

The Most Iconic Road Trip In Every State In America

Hitting the road to get away from it all and explore new places has never felt more thrilling. These trips offer an adventure for everyone, from stunning coasts to epic mountains or even music and bourbon trails.

If you have a weekend, a week, or a month, there's a trip for you. Whether you're looking for roads less traveled or a cheaper way to vacation, here's The Most Iconic Road Trips in Every State to inspire your next holiday.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

1. Alabama’s Mobile to Fort Morgan

Mobile is less than two hours from the white sand beaches of the Gulf Coast and is perfect for a weekend road trip. Take I-10, Baldwin Beach Express to Foley Beach Express, and you'll be on island time. En route to the shore, see over 500 animals at Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Explore the 32-mile long peninsula of sugar-white sand beaches, watch for dolphins and fish, or visit the 200-year-old Fort Morgan on the coastal roads of AL-180 and AL-182.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

2. Alaska’s Anchorage to Seward

Alaska is a regular destination on people's bucket lists. Driving the Seward Highway is awe-inspiring whether you're looking to extend a cruise or prefer road trip vacations. The Highway passes between the shoreline and Chugach Mountains' giant peaks from Anchorage. Along the route, take your pick of National Heritage areas to explore and immerse yourself in the history of the determined people who have lived in this land.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

3. Arizona’s Phoenix to the Grand Canyon

While you could drive this stretch of I-17 in about 4 hours, give yourself a week to explore all its beauty. From Phoenix, head north to the Montezuma Castle National Monument. Next, spend two or more days in Sedona to explore the 1.8 million-acre Coconino National Forest, a stunning mix of red rocks and pine forests. Enjoy Flagstaff's college culture and star gazing at Lowell Observatory. Explore the South Rim of The Grand Canyon 90 minutes away for a grand finale.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

4. Arkansas’ Eudora to Ohama County

U.S. 65 passes by some of Arkansas’ most popular attractions. Travel the entire length of the state on a 300-mile Great Highway 65 Road Trip. Starting in the state’s southern delta, drive north to Pine Bluff, with museums, history, and numerous family-friendly attractions. Continue to Little Rock, and explore the state capital and the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum. Next, hike Pinnacle Mountain to take in the views at the top of East Summit Trailhead. On your way to Clinton, stop at Woody Hollow State Park. As you finish your road trip, see the infamous Natural Bridge of Arkansas, and spend a day canoeing on the Buffalo National River.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

5. California’s San Francisco to San Diego

California's Pacific Coast Highway is perhaps the most famous road trip in America. Enjoy all that California has to offer over a 600-mile two-week trip. Explore large cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles and small towns like Cambria and Manhattan Beach. Savor Santa Barbara wine country, the magnificent mountains of Big Sur, the glamour of Hollywood, and the opulent beach towns of Orange County. End your trip with the picture-perfect weather and family-friendly attractions of San Diego.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

6. Colorado’s National Parks Loop

This epic week-long road trip lets you see stunning destinations like Red Rocks Canyon and Garden of the Gods near Colorado Springs and four of our country's beautiful National Parks. Start and end in Denver not only for the convenience of their international airport but a bustling downtown and craft beer scene.

As you leave Denver on I-25 South, stop at Colorado Springs’ sandstone rock sites on your way to Great Sand Dunes National Park. Next, take-160 West to Mesa Verde National Park, known for its well-preserved Pueblo cliff dwellings. As you make your way back north on CO-145 and US-550, enjoy the dramatic mountain views while hiking the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. As you travel north to Rocky Mountain National State Park, make a stop in Glenwood Springs for thrilling outdoor adventures.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

7. Connecticut’s Lisbon to North Woodstock

This 32-mile road trip on National Scenic Byway State Route 169 is perfect for a day trip or staycation. Leave the crowds behind and explore small, quaint New England towns and countryside. Particularly beautiful in the fall, explore The Quinebaug and Shetucket River Valley National Heritage Corridor, Mashamoquet Brook State Park, and historical museums in Canterbury, Brooklyn, and Woodstock.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

8. Delaware’s New Castle to Fenwick Island

Explore the entire length of the state on this 100-mile road trip. In New Castle, hop on the Bayshore Byway, a scenic two-lane road hugs the Delaware river and bay. Stop in historic Dover for lunch or snacks before exploring the tranquil small towns far away from the interstate. At the end of the byway, take Highway One to beloved shore towns Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beach.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

9. Florida’s Miami to Key West

One of America's most iconic road trips takes you from a vibrant multicultural city to the edge of the world, U.S. Route 1 Mile Zero, the southernmost point in the continental United States. The 150-mile Miami to Key West drive includes the over-water Seven Mile Bridge linking towns and islands in the Florida Keys. Take your time stopping at award-winning beaches, state parks, and fabulous restaurants before arriving in Key West.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

10. Georgia’s Atlanta to Helen

Leave the urban sprawl of Atlanta behind on a US-19 N road trip to experience Georgia's rolling hills, valleys, and mountains. Stop at Amicalola Falls State Park with incredible vistas, hiking, fishing, waterfalls, and a chance to step foot on the Appalachian Trail. On your way to Helen, make sure to stop in history-rich Dahlonega. Helen, one of the most popular destinations in Georgia, is a mini-Bavarian alpine village and the gateway to the Chattahoochee River, perfect for tubing.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

11. Hawaii’s Paia to Hana

The Road to Hana day trip is one of the most popular activities on Maui for a reason. This 52-mile journey allows you to explore an undeveloped portion of east Maui that feels like the Hawaii of yesteryear. From a “Half Hana” to a full 12-hour day, plan your Road to Hana stops at famous sites like Keanae Peninsula, Wai'anapanapa State Park, and the world-famous Hamoa Beach Pipiwai Trail in Haleakala National Park. The Road to Hana is about enjoying the journey, not reaching the final destination, so don't forget to stop at infamous food stalls like Aunt Sandy’s Banana Bread and Coconut Glen’s.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

12. Idaho’s Swan Valley to Ashton

The Teton Scenic Byway road trip is perfect for fall foliage, the spring bloom of wildflowers, or the annual summer balloon festival. This 70-mile drive has stunning views of the Teton Mountains, skirts nearby Targhee National Forest, a tourism excursion in Driggs, and year-round activities at Grand Targhee Resort.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

13. Illinois’s Cave-in-Rock to Cairo

Add what Teddy Roosevelt called “the world's most beautiful drive” to your vacation bucket list. The Ohio River Scenic Byway runs next to the Ohio River and puts the best of Southern Illinois on display. Destinations include Shawnee National Forest, historic small towns, and various recreation areas like Rim Rock, Glen O'Jones Lakes, and Cave in the Rock State Park.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

14. Indiana’s Northern State Parks Loop

This road trip features six state parks offering soaring sand dunes, lakeside relaxation, and rugged hiking. Start at Indiana Dunes State Park and explore Lake Michigan before hopping on IN-4 E to Potato Creek Park. Take I-80 E/I-90 E to Pokagon State Park, then I-69 S to Chain O'Lakes. Stay for the night in nearby Fort Wayne and explore the Freimann Botanical Conservatory and Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Head to Ouabache State Park on Route N 450 E. As you loop back, check out Tippecanoe State Park as your finale. It's an excellent staycation road trip whether you live in Chicago or nearby South Bend.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

15. Iowa’s New Albin to Keokuk

The Great River Road National Scenic Byway runs parallel to the Mississippi River throughout the length of the state. A perfect trip for outdoor enthusiasts or history buffs, this 328-mile drive features stunning vistas, quaint river towns, limestone bluffs, and the history of the people living there for thousands of years.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

16. Kansas’ Canton to Ellsworth

The Prairie Trail Scenic Byway is an 80-mile road trip full of scientific landmarks, historical sites, cultural experiences, and fun activities. Highlights include the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and Buffalo Tour, Kanopolis Reservoir State Park, Smoky Hill Wildlife Area, Marquette Pioneer Trail, Coronado Heights Bluff, and Valkommen Rail Trail, and Broadway RFD, the state's longest-running outdoor theater.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

17. Kentucky’s Louisville to Lexington

Few things are more iconic in Kentucky than bourbon, so why not explore the state on a Bourbon Trail road trip? After enjoying Louisville, travel south on I-65 to Shepherdsville, home of Jim Beam, the most popular bourbon globally. Continue south via KY-245 to Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto and enjoy a different tasting bourbon known for its delicate sweetness.

Travel east on US-150 to Danville, the birthplace of Kentucky. Grab a bite to eat in their historic downtown and stroll their award-winning Main Street. You’ll be rewarded at the end of your trip with the scenery of Woodford County as you travel along US-127 N to Woodford Reserve Distillery outside of Lexington. Whether you have a designed driver or join day trip tours, stay safe along the Bourbon Trail.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

18. Louisiana’s New Orleans to Lake Charles

A perfect add-on to a New Orleans visit, this short road trip along I-10 West illustrates a more diverse side of Louisiana. First, stop in Baton Rouge for lunch at the famous Louie's Cafe and explore the capital city, home to LSU. Continue to Avery Island, home of Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge and The Tabasco Factory. In Lafayette, learn about exiled French Canadian settlers, the forefathers of Louisiana Cajuns at the Acadian Cultural Center, and enjoy James Beard award-worthy chicken and waffles at The French Press. Plan to stay a night, or two, in Lake Charles.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

19. Maine’s Acadia National Park Loop

Acadia’s Park Loop Road covers 27 miles of one of America’s favorite National Parks. This mostly one-lane road was thoughtfully created over 30 years to protect and display the stunning landscape. This loop begins at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center and gives easy access to the park’s sites like Sieur de Monts, Sand Beach, Otter Point, and Jordan Pond, one of Acadia’s most pristine lakes. The road steeply climbs Cadillac Mountain, the top destination in the park. It’s the highest point in the Eastern Seaboard and offers gorgeous coastal views.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

20. Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay Loop

Far away from the suburban crowds of Bethesda and Baltimore, enjoy a weekend road trip on the Chesapeake Country Blue Crab Byway. Explore lower Eastern Shore historic towns and quaint villages on a scenic 210-mile stretch. Along both the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean routes, you'll have many chances to enjoy local Maryland Blue Crab dishes. Fans of the movie Wedding Crashers might want to add Saint Michaels to their itinerary and book at night at the authentic Inn at Perry Cabin.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

21. Massachusetts’ Boston to The Berkshires

Whether you're off to see the fall foliage, a summer show at Tanglewood, or skiing at Jiminy Peak, explore the countryside of Massachusetts and vibrant small towns along the Massachusetts Turnpike or its northern parallel route MA-2. From hiking trails at Mount Greylock, featuring the highest peak in the state, to the MassMOCA in North Adams, the entertainment of Great Barrington, or fine dining in Lenox, it's perfect for a long weekend or even a week.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

22. Michigan’s Standish to Mackinaw City

This coast road trip on the historic Heritage Route US-23 puts the best of the Sunrise Coast on display. You don't have to travel far to feel like you're visiting another world. As you drive along Lake Huron's coast, there are miles of beautiful beaches, lighthouses, bike trails, and remnants of mysterious shipwrecks. Plan to stop at Tawas Point State Park to experience one of Michigan's best beaches, Au Sable, for a day of fly-fishing, kayaking, and the quiet of the oceanfront forest, Shipwreck Alley in Harrisville State Park, and bike riding, swimming, and picnicking in Ocqueoc Falls.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

23. Minnesota’s Park Rapids to Winona

Drive US-10 across the state for a 600-mile journey through cities, country, and everything. Stop first at Itasca, a 32,000-acre state park with more than 100 lakes. Consider staying in the Brainerd area, known for its hundreds of lakes and legendary resorts. Continue to St. Cloud for its granite Quarry Park Scientific area, The Twin Cities for epic views of meeting rivers, and end in Winona, an art lover's mecca.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

24. Mississippi’s Hernando to Woodville

For music lovers, U.S. Highway 61, or The Blues Highway, is sacred as it gave birth to the roots of modern music. Whether you want to leave your troubles behind like blues artists or just pack up and go, you can experience the history of the blues in the places where it was born. This route is marked with Mississippi Blues Trail signs across city streets, cotton fields, train depots, cemeteries, nightclubs, and churches. Make sure to stop at The Birthplace of the Blues Dockery Farms, Grammy Museum in Mississippi in Cleveland, and the various birthplaces of your favorite blues artists.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

25. Missouri’s St. Louis to Joplin

Experience Americana at its finest by taking a road trip on our most famous Highway – Route 66. Missouri, the show me state, has plenty to offer from National Forests, museums, retro drive-ins, and all the neon and kitsch of yesteryear. While not the famed Rosebud Motel, you can stay in some original route 66 hotels like the Wagon Wheel, the Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven, and the 1939 Boots Court Motel. Leave time to explore the Mark Twain National Forest, The Meramec Caverns, Route 66 State Park, and the Route 66 Museum in Lebanon.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

26. Montana’s Bozeman to Yellowstone

While you could do this drive along US-191 in two hours, savor all that Big Sky country has to offer over a weeklong road trip. Start in Bozeman, the adventure capital of the Northern Rockies, for fly fishing, hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, or backcountry tours. Drive south to Big Sky Resort, a four-season mountain destination. Lastly, continue to West Yellowstone, a convenient base for exploring Yellowstone National Park. Give yourself at least two full days to explore all of its beloved 2 million acres.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

27. Nebraska’s Odell to Scott’s Bluff

Travel along the Oregon National Historic Trail to see the beauty of Nebraska and learn what life was like for those early settlers who traveled the same land. Over 60 historical mile markers and museums to explore during this road trip. Consider stops at Rock Creek Station State Historic Park, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, Lincoln County Historical Museum, and Chimney Rock, one of the most noted landmarks along the Oregon Trail.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

28. Nevada's Las Vegas to Valley of Fire

While some never leave Las Vegas during their vacation, consider a road trip along I-15 to Valley of Fire State Park. The 100-mile round trip drive and 40,000-acre state park are perfectly sized for a day trip. See why this otherworldly place is the filming location for faraway lands in movies like Star Trek and how the sun’s rays on red sandstone rocks illuminate the valley like fire.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

29. New Hampshire’s White Mountain Trail Loop

Explore the 100-mile National Scenic Byway White Mountain Trail, which is lovely during the fall. In the words of New Hampshire resident Robert Frost, consider taking the road less traveled. Take your time exploring waterfalls, covered bridges, and endless overlooks. Start at White Mountains Visitor Center, and continue to Franconia Notch State Park and Crawford Notch State Park, with stunning views of Mount Washington and the Presidential Range.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

30. New Jersey’s Englewood Cliffs to The Delaware Water Gap

While most people only know The Jersey Shore, the congestion of The New Jersey Turnpike, or towns featured in The Sopranos, the garden state has a wide range of destinations and natural beauty. Before traveling I-80, fill up with a big breakfast at Brownstone Pancake Factory and take Manhattan Skyline views in Englewood Cliffs.

Stop at Paterson State Falls National Historical Park to see the 77-ft. waterfall that Alexander Hamilton used to launch the country’s first industrial city. Stop in Denville for dinner at Hunan Taste, lauded as the best Chinese food in the state, or The Pasta Shop, a local favorite. Enjoy a relaxing and quiet getaway at one of the many Bed and Breakfasts in Sussex County.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

31. New Mexico’s Ohkay Owingeh to Las Cruces

Whether you're a foodie, a historian, or an outdoor enthusiast, this road trip has it all. The El Camino Real National Scenic Highway traverses the length of the state. Take a week to enjoy the cities (and food) of Albuquerque and Santa Fe and the historical sites of 16th-century Spanish explorers. Explore White Sands National Park, Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, and the 1.6 million acres of the Santa Fe National Forest.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

32. New York’s Albany to Niagara Falls

Take a week-long road trip covering the length of the Empire State along I-90 West. Start in the state capital to experience America's Main Street before visiting quaint towns and farms on your way to Syracuse. It's a large city and college town in one chock full of museums, shops, amusement parks, and a zoo. Next up is family-friendly Rochester with The Strong National Museum of Play and boat rides on the Erie Canal. Continue your road trip by driving along Lake Ontario to witness where the lake meets the Niagara River. Enjoy a day exploring Niagara Falls, one of the most famous waterfalls in the world.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

33. North Carolina’s Cumberland Knob to Heintooga Overlook

Travel the Blue Ridge Parkway through the whole state right to the edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Plan a week-long road trip to experience the variety of attractions North Carolina offers. There's something for everyone from Cherokee life, agricultural history, Southern Appalachian culture, the largest home in America, and some of the world's oldest mountains. Explore the beauty of Grandfather Mountain, Pisgah National Forest, and trendy Asheville, home of The Biltmore Estate.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

34. North Dakota’s Washburn to Stanton

Travel the route of Lewis and Clark along the Sakakawea Scenic Byway and Missouri River Valley. Retrace their incredible journey while learning about the people who've lived in this land for centuries. Plan for stops at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site, Cross Ranch State Park, Fort Clark State Historic Site, and Fort Mandan Historic Site.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

35. Ohio’s Cleveland to Cincinnati

Give yourself time to explore the major cities of Ohio on this I-71 South road trip. Start in Cleveland to enjoy the shore of Lake Erie and visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Continue South to Columbus for their arts & food scene and beautiful botanical gardens. Take a side trip to The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton for airplane enthusiasts. End with two days in Cincinnati. It’s the most extensive metro area in the state with history, art, architecture, children's museums, and a zoo.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

36. Oklahoma’s Talihina to Heavener

Take a week to explore all the destinations and historic towns along the Talimena National Scenic Byway. Plan day trips and hiking excursions in Ouachita National Forest and Queen Wilhelmina State Park. Enjoy the Ouachita, Mountain Fork, Caddo, and the Cossatot Rivers' adventures for white water enthusiasts. Don't miss the 1,000-year-old Viking carvings in the stunning Heavener Runestone Park.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

37. Oregon’s Portland Loop

The Columbia River Gorge Highway connects some of our county’s most stunning sites. Stop first at Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, with beautiful vistas, trails, and 90 waterfalls. The Columbia River Gorge will take your breath away at the Washington state border. Take the windy drive up to Sandy River and stop at Crown Point Vista House for an incredible view of The Gorge. As you continue, visit Multnomah Falls, one of the most visited sites in the Pacific Northwest. As you return to Portland, explore Benson and Ainsworth State Parks, Eagle Creek hiking trail, and the town of Hood River, a favorite with kiteboarders.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

38. Pennsylvania’s Jim Thorpe to Milford

For over 100 years, the Pocono Mountains have attracted visitors to its quiet beauty and outdoor adventures. The small towns along Route 209 are known for their seasonal celebrations, historical sites, and family-friendly activities. Start in Jim Thorpe, dubbed America’s Switzerland for its international architecture. Whether you’re an advanced hiker, train fanatic, biker, or white water rafter, it's a great place to kick off your vacation.

Next, enjoy Stroudsburg’s downtown as you make your way to The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation area. This 70,000-acre park offers endless outdoor adventures and stunning views of the Delaware River Valley. Dingman’s Falls, right off US-209, is a must-do stop even if you’re short on time. End in Milford to tour their historical sites and Raymondskill Falls, the largest waterfall in the state.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

39. Rhode Island’s Watch Hill to Newport

Take a weekend road trip along historic Route 1 to see all that coastal Rhode Island offers. Start at Watch Hill, the southernmost point in the state, and snake your way through quintessential New England towns. Rhode Island's coast contains beautiful historic lighthouses scattered on gorgeous peninsulas, islands, and cliff sides like Point Judith Lighthouse. In Newport, stay a night, or two in luxurious resorts, tour historic mansions and enjoy award-winning restaurants.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

40. South Carolina’s Cleveland to Charleston

Start in Cleveland and enjoy a portion of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Caesars Head State Park. While you could drive this stretch of the state in five hours, take your time traveling from the mountains to the coast. You drive south on Poinsett Highway and stop in Greenville, dubbed America’s Friendliest City.

As you continue towards the coast on Veterans Highway, visit Columbia, the capital city, and take a stroll in its riverside park. Plan for a day in nearby Congaree National Park and Lake Marion. Conclude your drive where Route 26 ends in Charleston, one of America’s most popular vacation destinations. Leave time to enjoy the state's oldest city and some of the best restaurants in South Carolina.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

41. South Dakota’s Crazy Horse to Badlands National Park

Consider taking a road trip through South Dakota’s rolling prairies, twisting mountain roads, and iconic American monuments. Start at historical Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Memorial. Take US-16 E to enjoy a couple of days in Rapid City, a vibrant town with outdoor festivals, concerts, and a unique food scene. Travel I-90 E to Wall as a base for exploring Badlands National Park. Drive the Badlands Loop Scenic Byway to see its 16 stunning overlooks and hike among its surreal landscape.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

42. Tennessee's Nashville to the Smoky Mountains

With a music capital, amusement parks, foodie havens, history, and the most visited national park in the country, it's no wonder so many Americans are flocking to Tennessee. This 200-mile I-40 E road trip starts in the entertainment-rich Nashville, the world's country music capital. Next, drive to Knoxville with stops in Old City and Mead's Quarry. Before entering the Great Smoky Mountains National park, enjoy a day in family-friendly Pigeon Forge, home to Dollywood Amusement park. Its neighbor city, Gatlinburg, is a perfect base to explore half a million acres of the Smoky Mountains.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

43. Texas’s Austin to San Antonio

While 30 million people visit The Live Music Capital of the World annually, many don’t leave Austin. Consider expanding your vacation with an I-35 S road trip to San Antonio and experience the Texas Hill Country. Stop first in San Marcos and enjoy the hundreds of river springs, perfect year-round at 72 degrees.

Next, explore New Braunfels, a beloved vacation destination for Texans. This small town boasts a historic downtown, an infamous water park, and Comal River, a beloved tubing spot. Next, visit San Antonio, a vacation destination in its own right, with a beautiful miles-long River Walk, unique culture, and historical sites like The Alamo. On your way back to Austin, consider a side trip to Lockhart, with some of the best barbeque in the state.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

44. Utah’s Torrey to Bryce Canyon

If there's a Million Dollar Highway, it must be on your bucket list. U.S. Route 550 features two national parks, one national monument, a national forest, and a stunning state park, all with million-dollar views. While the Highway is under 150 miles long, leave at least a week to explore all the incredible sites in this portion of the state.

Start on Capitol Reef Scenic Drive to reach the first National Parks in Utah. Explore Larb Hollow Overlook, Burr Trail in Long Canyon, and Lower Calf Creek Falls. Continue to the town of Escalante, home of Grand Staircase with 1 million acres of mind-boggling geological formations. Don't skip over Kodachrome Basin State Park. It's so vibrant it was named after the popular color photography film. End this epic road trip in Bryce Canyon National Park's Mossy Cave Trail, often overlooked by the crowds.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

45. Vermont’s Brandon to Goshen

Witness the beauty of Vermont on the West-Central Mountains & the Appalachian Gap Loop, which is particularly beautiful in the fall. This 100-mile route passes through Green Mountain National Forest, Lake Dunmore, and ten quaint, welcoming towns. If you're looking to stay for the weekend or longer, make lodging reservations well in advance for this popular road trip destination.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

46. Virginia’s Arlington to Shenandoah Valley

If you're planning a vacation to Washington, D.C., add on a Virginia road trip to Shenandoah Valley. On I-66, stop at the historic Manassas National Battlefield Park and Skyline Caverns as you head west. Stay at family-friendly four-season resorts, inns, or romantic bed & breakfasts to explore nearby Shenandoah National Park. Check out the Shenandoah Spirits Trail featuring more than 45 vineyards, craft breweries, and distilleries during your stay or on your drive back.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

47. Washington’s Seattle to Portland

Whether you live in the Seattle area or are visiting the province on vacation, this awe-inspiring road trip to some of the Pacific Northwest's most awe-inspiring sites is bucket-list worthy. From Seattle, travel along I-5 N on the coast to Bellingham, your base for exploring nearby Mount Baker. Continue to North Cascade National Park, Stevens Pass, and Cascade Valley. Next, explore all that the White Pass Scenic Byway offers, like Mount Rainier National Park and Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, before ending in Portland. This walkable city is known for its food and distinct culture, turning visitors into residents.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

48. West Virginia’s Charleston to White Sulphur Springs

Travel 180 miles of The Midland Trail National Scenic Byway to see stunning vistas, experience thrilling outdoor adventures, and learn the history of the people who lived in these hills for centuries. Jump on U.S. Route 60 in the capital city of Charleston and snake your way through the mountains to Hawks Nest State Park, with panoramic views and white water rafting. Fayette County offers fishing, horseback riding, and world-class rock climbing. Continue to Greenbrier Valley's limestone landscapes, farms, historic sites, and quaint towns. End your journey with a stay at The Greenbrier, a National Historic Landmark and world-class resort that has hosted half our country's presidents, royalty, celebrities, and guests worldwide since 1778.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

49. Wisconsin’s Madison to Prairie du Chien

Explore 100 miles of the Lower Wisconsin River countryside on the Wisconsin Scenic Byway. One hour west of Madison is Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's sprawling estate with a national historic landmark designation to honor our country's most famous architect. Follow the Wisconsin River to the town of Boscobel with one of the best River Outing tour companies in the region. You can book an excursion for a couple of hours or even days. End your road trip in Prairie du Chien, a town established in the 1800s. Make sure to visit Wyalusing State Park 500 feet above the river for stunning views.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

50. Wyoming's Beartooth Pass to Yellowstone

Did we save the best road trip for last? The Beartooth Highway, a National Scenic Byway, is thought to be the most scenic drive in the United States. At the same time, less than 100 miles across Northeast Wyoming, this 80-year-old road draws global visitors to its diverse environment, family-friendly wild west cities, and breathtaking scenery. There are endless glacial lakes, national forests, waterfalls, and fantastic wildlife next to epic mountain ranges. You can experience the highest and most rugged mountain areas in the continental United States from your car. Leave time to explore Custer, Gallatin & Shoshone National Forests, and the Crown Jewel of America's National Park System – Yellowstone.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

18 Driveable Vacation Spots and Places To Visit in The US Within 12 Hours For Most Americans

Legoland New York: 35 Reasons Everything is Awesome at Their Largest Amusement Park

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Unsplash.