25 of the Wackiest Roadside Attractions in Florida

You know the saying, “It's about the journey, not the destination.” We believe that saying can be so true, especially on road trips. If your next road trip takes you through Florida, we've got some wacky roadside attractions you simply must make time to see. We're not promising Disney-World-level production value, but why not have a laugh and a hilarious photo-op while you can?

Take the Scenic Route for These Roadside Attractions

The world's largest alligator. The fountain of youth. A giant Pepto-Bismol-colored dinosaur. We're just getting started with the roadside attractions you'll find throughout the Sunshine State. The cornier, the better. Will you regret spending money on the entrance fee? Maybe, but you'll have some great photos to show for it.

1. Gatorland, Kissimmee

While this attraction has a price tag that can add up, it's a well-rounded alligator excursion if you want to get in the Florida spirit. At $34.99 per adult and $24.99 per child (ages 3-12), you'll get to witness massive alligators do their thing in exciting shows, which is pretty cool in and of itself. You can get closer to them or even meet a capybara for an extra fee. The brightly-colored alligator head at the entrance makes for a sweet photo-op.

Location: 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

2. Mermaids of Weeki Wachee

How often can you say you've visited a Netflix-famous mermaid operation? In the show, Merpeople, former mermaids from Weeki Wachee Springs reminisce on their performances that began in 1947. To this day, you can experience breathtaking underwater mermaid shows included in admission to Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. If it's warm enough outside, pack your swimsuits to dive into the springs yourself. USA Today named it the best roadside attraction in Florida.

Location: 6131 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606

3. Dinosaur World, Plant City

Once you drive past a massive T-Rex figure on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando, you'll know you're close to Dinosaur World. Despite the name's implications, this no-frills attraction is quaint, especially compared to other theme parks in the state. Still, you'll get to stroll through hundreds of life-sized dinosaur replicas immersed in nature for an admission fee. It'll feel like a mini Jurassic Park.

Location: 5145 Harvey Tew Rd, Plant City, FL 33565

4. Fountain of Youth, St. Augustine

We'd argue that a chance at eternal youth is worth the pit stop. Easily accessible from popular Florida interstates and highways is Ponce de Leon's mythical Fountain of Youth, and you can actually take a sip from its springs. Nestled in St. Augustine, the nation's oldest city, you'll discover much about its rich history while stretching your legs.

Location: 11 Magnolia Ave, St. Augustine, FL 32084

5. Oldest Surviving Goofy Golf, Fort Walton Beach

Decked-out mini golf courses are some of the most entertaining attractions to drive past (and play at) in beach towns. Established in 1958, Goofy Golf in Fort Walton is one of America's first quirky putt-putt courses. It has a giant cement dinosaur at the entrance as well as windmills, sharks, and snakes to golf through along the courses. This stop brings nostalgia value and fun for all ages at just a few bucks per person.

Location: 401 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

6. Tootsie Statue, Bradenton

Drive through old 301 in Bradenton and wave hello to Tootsie, one of the country's few remaining “Uniroyal gals,” according to Roadside America. This patriotic California-made figure dons a red, white, and blue swimsuit and stands tall before Edmunds Metalworks. Despite her youthful looks, she dates back to the 1960s. You're welcome to snap a photo with her to remember the journey.

Location: 6111 15th St. E., Bradenton, FL 34203

7. Betsy the Lobster, Islamorada

Prepare to get up close and personal with what's believed to be the world's largest lobster sculpture. Betsy ​​is 30 feet high, 40 feet long, and incredibly detailed. Sitting conveniently along the Overseas Highway, it's easy to pull over and marvel at the 12-legged crustacean. Though, it may make you second guess the next time you dig into a lobster roll. Locals know her as one of the most photographed landmarks in the Florida Keys.

Location: 86700 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036

8. Swampy: World's Largest Alligator, Christmas

Scared of getting chomped by a gator in Florida? Don't worry; this one doesn't bite. Swampy is nothing short of an impressive roadside attraction. He spans 200 feet long and encapsulates a ticket counter and gift shop for Jungle Adventures Animal Park. According to the World Record Academy, it's the largest alligator-shaped building in the world.

Location: 26205 E. Colonial Drive, Christmas, FL 32709

9. World's Smallest Police Station, Carrabelle

You don't have to get tangled up with the law to make a stop at this station. There's only enough room for one person to fit in there at a time. While it's no longer operational, this phone-booth-turned-police-station used to help the small town of Carrabelle mitigate a high volume of long-distance calls hogging the police phone. Now, it makes for a great souvenir photo-op.

Location: 102 Ave A N, Carrabelle, FL 32322

10. Reptile World Serpentarium, St. Cloud

If you're getting drowsy on your road trip, try coming face-to-face with some of the world's most venomous snakes for a jolt. Located right outside of Orlando, Reptile World is where you can hold a snake or baby alligator and watch a venom extraction show that looks as interesting as it sounds. You can watch iguanas sunbathe or feed the turtles on the tamer side.

Location: 5705 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, St Cloud, FL 34771

11. Skunk Ape Research Headquarters, Ochopee

If you've never heard of a skunk ape, allow us to introduce you to Florida's version of Bigfoot. Allegedly living among the Everglades marsh, finding these elusive creatures has been the life goal of local Dave Shealy. He opened the official Skunk Ape Research Headquarters to focus on investigations and share his findings with road-trippers like you. Before you spot one, you might smell one, as they earned their name for a reason.

Location: 40904 Tamiami Trail East, Ochopee, Florida, 34141

12. The Possum Monument, Wausau, FL

This stop isn't flashy, but how often can you say you've visited a monument dedicated to possums? Built in 1982, this tribute stands in honor of the furry creatures that helped the tiny town of Wausau as a crucial food source during the Great Depression. According to Atlas Obscura, there are more possums in the town than people.

Location: Intersection of 2nd Ave and Washington St, Wausau, Florida 32463

13. Spongeorama, Tarpon Springs

Spongebob might be where your sponge knowledge starts and ends. As it turns out, there's a lot to learn about the naturally occurring organism. About 90% of the world's sea sponges come from Tarpon Springs, and you can buy one for yourself at Spongeorama. Stop by to become a “sponge expert” and learn how to care for them so they last for years.

Location: 510 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

14. Half ‘n' Half the Two-Headed Calf, St. Petersburg

You may have heard Laura Gilpin's poem about a two-headed calf who saw twice as many stars as usual. Now, you can see one for yourself. Half ‘n' Half, born in 1925, has two heads, two tails, and six legs. It's immortalized in the St. Petersburg Museum of History, among many other oddities, like a 3,000-year-old mummy and the world's most extensive collection of autographed baseballs.

Location: 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

15. Pepto-Bismol Pink Dinosaur, Spring Hill

We won't try to sugarcoat it. This spot is just an opportunity to take a hilarious picture with a goofy-looking, very pink dinosaur. Standing 22 feet high and periodically restored with a fresh coat of pink paint, it's a must-see. You can kill time trying to guess exactly which dinosaur species this statue belongs to. There are no wrong answers.

Location: 3273 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606

16. World's Largest Miniature Circus, Sarasota

Though its name is a bit of an oxymoron, this circus model is a sight to behold. With 42,000 pieces spanning 3,800 square feet, the closer you look, the more impressive details you see. Everything from soaring acrobats to elephant rides is in the Howard Bros. Circus. You'll find it within the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, celebrating everything circus-related.

Location: 5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243

17. Chocolate Mount Rushmore, Orlando

Opening a spot dedicated to chocolate sculptures seems risky in a sweltering state like Florida, but this museum makes it work. After a guided tour through a mini-chocolate factory, you get to the real treat: solid chocolate sculptures of the world's most famous landmarks. Take a gander at delicious, meltable versions of Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, Big Ben, and more. Roadside America says there's also a life-sized chocolate Andy Warhol head.

Location: 11701 International Dr #400, Orlando, FL 32821

18. Whimzeyland, Safety Harbor

As far as roadside attractions go, it doesn't get much more colorful and zany than Whimzeyland. This brightly painted house has garnered artsy decorations from sculptures to paintings and several hundred bowling balls for over 20 years. You'll find something new at every turn as you explore the property, owned by local artists Todd and Kiaralinda.

Location: 1206 3rd St. N., Safety Harbor, FL 34695

19. Coral Castle, Homestead

As the entrance sign says, you'll see an unusual accomplishment at Coral Castle. At first glance, it may look ordinary, but this castle is unique. It was built entirely by one man, Ed Leedskalnin, over 28 years. Nobody knows why he did it, but the fantastical stone-carved castle he left behind will leave you mystified.

Location: 28655 S Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL 33033

20. Smallest Post Office in the US, Ochopee

After you've seen the world's smallest police station, it's only fitting that you'd make your way to the smallest post office, too. It's fully functional as both a post office and ticket station, so you can feel really cool writing home to your folks the old-fashioned way. According to the USPS, tourists and stamp collectors visit daily to snag an Ochopee postmark.

Location: 38000 Tamiami Trail E, Ochopee, FL 34141

21. Nibbles the Hungry Shark, Marathon

Right outside of Shady Palm Art Gallery, a shop featuring pieces from local Florida Keys artists, is a wonderfully kitschy roadside photo-op. You and your crew can snap a photo that screams “Florida vacation” from inside the mouth of Nibbles the Hungry Shark.

Location: 2888 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050

22. Big Gorilla, Crystal River

Not every day you get to sit in the hands of a 12-foot-tall gorilla. This towering primate looks as good as new, and you'll have a funny pic to post when the road trip ends. What more can we say? This spot is what tacky roadside attractions are all about.

Location: 2021 US-19, Crystal River, FL 34428

23. Pirate and Treasure Museum, St. Augustine

Ahoy, mateys. Get this. St. Augustine is home to one of two surviving skull and crossbones flags and the world's only verified pirate treasure chest. With 800+ pirate artifacts, interactive exhibits, scavenger hunts, and memorabilia (like Captain Hook's hook from Hook)—it's a pretty awesome place to pull over for a spell.

Location: 12 S Castillo Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32084

24. Walk Across Tiny Bridges, Jacksonville

For some reason, Jacksonville has a cluster of five to-scale replicas of the city's bridges in one of its parks. It's a great spot to take the time and stretch your legs as you stroll through the small structures. If you've got extra time afterward, you can spot the full-sized versions around town.

Location: 101 W. State St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

25. Inspiration for Evil Chucky Doll, Key West

Whether you're a horror fan or not, this evil doll is a frightfully fun sight. At over 100 years old, Robert the Doll has wasted no time haunting people in his lifetime. Now, he's confined to a glass display case, supposedly created to keep his evil contained. It's speculated that he inspired the creation of Chucky from the 1988 cult-classic Child's Play. Take a pic with him at your own risk.

Location: Fort East Mortello Museum, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040