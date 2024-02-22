Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) Looks To Take Roadside Safety to the Next Level

Roadside crashes kill or seriously injure roughly 15,000 first responders, drivers, and passengers annually in the United States. It's an absolute tragedy. One that Huston-based company Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) is looking to remedy with their technology that increases the flashing speed and intensity of vehicle hazard lights.

Their goal is to significantly improve a car's visibility on the side of the road, making harrowing roadside accidents a tragedy of the past.

Upgraded Hazard Lights and Digital Alerts

According to a report from Autoweek, some drivers can struggle to see a vehicle's standard four-way hazard lights flashing if they're driving fast. It presents a danger that can quickly become a multi-car pileup on the freeway. ESS's solution is to double the flashing intensity and speed on car hazard lights, taking them from a federally mandated 2 Hz to 4 Hz.

Regardless of whether drivers in oncoming decide they want to pull over and assist a fellow motorist in need or if they're going to change lanes to distance themselves from the emergency as much as possible, ESS's idea to amp up hazard lights from 2Hz to 4 Hz is crucial for increasing roadside visibility and safety.

A video from ESS Inc. explains that Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (HELP), part of their emergency system that makes hazard lights flash at a higher frequency, also comes with digital and lighting alerts. These alerts deploy in the event of a tire blowout or collision.

When an accident activates HELP, a digital alert is sent out through the car's embedded telematics system to the safety cloud, among other interconnected clouds, to alert any nearby vehicles that they are approaching a roadside emergency. The roadside emergency location will appear on their display screens via their GPS navigation systems.

EES alleges that these digital alerts can reduce the risk of vehicle collisions by 90 percent, with an 80 percent reduction in near-roadside incidents. They also cite that The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute has scientifically proven that their HELP lights alerts flashing at 4 Hz encourage motorists to slow down and pull over sooner when approaching a roadside emergency. EES specifies they provide HELP safety features for passenger, commercial, and government fleet vehicles.

Who's Using ESS's Help So Far?

Autoweek reports that Tesla has been an early adopter of ESS's HELP safety system, giving around 2 million of their vehicles already on the road these safety features through an over-the-air update last October. Currently, Tesla owners who turn on their hazard lights will only see them flash at the federally mandated 2 Hz because a Tesla's airbag has to deploy for HELP to activate 4 Hz speed and intensity.

According to Autoweek's report, ESS hopes that Tesla (and eventually all car makers) make the 4 Hz intensity flashers standard on their vehicles whenever a driver turns their hazard lights on. However, Tesla has yet to comment on whether it plans to do that. Meanwhile, VW and Stellatnis are looking into ways to utilize HELP to transmit emergency signals between vehicles in their network.

Between ESS's HELP and a recently proposed California bill requiring new vehicles to come with tech that limits each vehicle's top speed, roadways could be getting much safer.