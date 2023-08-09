Leader of The Band, Collaborator of Bob Dylan and Martin Scorsese, Robbie Robertson Dies at 80

Robbie Robertson, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter for legendary Canadian American rock band The Band and frequent collaborator of Bob Dylan and director Martin Scorsese, has died at 80 after a long illness. 

Rock Royalty

As lead guitarist for Bob Dylan during Dylan’s transition to electric and as lead songwriter for The Band, Robertson was a foundational part of the early years of Rock and Roll. Among many of The Band’s songs, “The Weight,” released in 1968, quickly became a hit and has since been named one of the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

The Toronto native has also been honored as a “member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.”

Rock critic and author Steven Hyden highlights that Robertson’s solo career was also remarkable and called the musician “a real titan.” 

Key Collaborator of Martin Scorsese

In 1978 Martin Scorsese directed The Last Waltz, a concert film centered on The Band’s final performance. But it began a beautiful partnership between the director and Robertson. 

In the forty-five years since that film’s release, Robertson contributed music to many of Scorsese’s most beloved films, including Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Casino, and more. One film fan remembers Robertson for his brilliant work on Scorsese’s The Irishman

Another cinephile highlights that the world hasn’t heard the last of Robertson’s film music as the legendary songwriter scored for Scorsese’s upcoming Western Killers of the Flower Moon

Whether you know and love him from his work with Dylan, The Band, or as the composer for some of the 20th and 21st century’s most celebrated films, there’s no doubt that we’ll all miss Robertson. 

