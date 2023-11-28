Robert De Niro Blasts Apple and Gotham Awards for Editing His Anti-Trump Speech

Robert De Niro blasted Apple and Gotham Awards for editing his anti-Trump speech on the teleprompter without his knowledge or consent. The Oscar-winning Raging Bull actor claims someone censored his speech at the live ceremony Monday night.

“I’m going to go back,” said De Niro early in his speech after he realized someone edited it. “I’m sorry. Okay, there was a mistake in this. I’ll keep going. Just keep scrolling.

“I just want to say one thing,” he continued. “The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out, and I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it. History isn’t history anymore. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts, and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness.

“In Florida, young students are taught that slaves developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. The entertainment industry isn’t immune to this festering disease. The Duke, John Wayne, famously said of Native Americans, ‘I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. There were great numbers of people who needed new land and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.'”

Robert De Niro Says That Former President Trump Lied to Us 30,000 Times While in Office

Robert De Niro won Oscars for his performances in The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull (pictured). Considered one of the greatest living actors, De Niro is also known for his roles in Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Cape Fear, Goodfellas, Heat, Casino, Jackie Brown, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the latter of which De Niro was introducing at the Gotham Awards.

Despite someone editing his speech, Robert De Niro still said what he wanted to say about Donald Trump:

“Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office. And he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution. But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows disrespect, for example, by using ‘Pocahontas’ as a slur. Filmmakers, on the other hand, strive — this is where I came in and I saw that they edited all that.”

De Niro wrapped up his speech by saying, “So I’m going to say these things but to Apple and thank them all that. Gotham, blah blah blah, but I don’t feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually. But now I will go to: Accepting the award for Killers of the Flower Moon…”