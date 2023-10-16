Robert De Niro Makes Statement About Trump: ‘He’s Evil’

Robert De Niro has blasted ex-President Donald Trump, calling the ex-president “evil” and warning that “Democracy won’t survive the return of a wannabe dictator.”

The Heat star was slated to speak at The New Republic’s Stop Trump Summit but had to pull out at the last minute after contracting COVID-19. Instead, former Trump administration official Miles Taylor gave the speech he was scheduled to make.

Trump Shares Characteristics With ‘Bad Men' Says De Niro

“I’ve spent a lot of time studying bad men. I’ve examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, the utter banality of their cruelty,” the actor, who has spent most of his career playing villains, said. “Yet there’s something different about Donald Trump. When I look at him, I don’t see a bad man. Truly, I see an evil one.”

De Niro has been an open critic of Trump for years and never shied away from condemning the ex-president or his actions, at times branding him: “nuts,” “stupid,” and “racist.”

Most recently, De Niro blasted Trump while speaking at a Cannes press conference at the premiere of Scorcese’s latest crime epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, where he plays shady oil baron William Hale.De Niro said: “It’s the banality of evil. It’s the thing we have to watch out for. We see it today, of course. We all know who I’m going to talk about. But I’m not going to say the name. That guy is stupid,” De Niro said of the former president, adding: “There are people who still think he can do a good job. Imagine how insane that is.”

De Niro’s Full Trump Speech

You can read the whole Oscar-worthy speech De Niro was scheduled to give at the Stop Trump Summit below.