Robert Downey Jr. describes Marvel costar Mark Ruffalo as “bangable” in a new interview. Downey Jr. plays Iron Man and Ruffalo plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two actors have also worked together on David Fincher's Zodiac.

In Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” video series, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo got together to talk about their respective roles in Oppenheimer and Poor Things. Entertainment Weekly reports that the “bangable” comment happened after Downey Jr. described Ruffalo's intimate scene in Poor Things as the “ultimate risk” for an actor.

“I was like, ‘Do I have to?'” Ruffalo said of filming the scene. “All I can hear is, ‘Nobody wants to see your old a– anymore. Maybe you shouldn’t be doing movies like that anymore.' I mean, it’s my least favorite part of it, but I also saw it as an extension of the physical comedy that we were already finding. So it was just another way to tell the story.”

Downey Jr. replied, “I just want to say this, too, because knowing you forever, on one of these Avengers movies, you take off your shirt, and you were in really good shape. And the director was like, ‘We got it.' You’re like, ‘Can I please stop dieting and working out now?' There is no one I’ve ever come across who is more anxious to not be vain past the point where it is necessary to achieve an end for their work.”

“Was that a compliment?” Ruffalo asked.

“It’s a huge compliment,” Downey Jr. said. “But I’ve got to say, you look pretty bangable to me, in case you were wondering.”

Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Describe Their MCU Characters as “Science Bros”

Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo have appeared in six movies together, beginning with 2007's Zodiac (pictured) to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

After Downey Jr. assured Ruffalo about his bang factor, Ruffalo thanked him and confessed to wearing an “a– pad” for his Poor Things role because director Yorgos Lanthimos “really wanted the silhouette.” Ruffalo continued:

“The big a– pads, the leg pads, the thigh pads, the calf pads, those were all playing. So when you look at that and you’re like, “Wow, he looks great” — now you know, I was just wearing what the Avengers wear, but underneath my clothes.”

As for being the “science bros” in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo admits that he didn't understand a lot of the jargon that came out of Dr. Bruce Banner's mouth. “We didn’t know what that was, what that meant,” said Ruffalo about some of the dialogue.

Robert Downey Jr. added, “It’d be really hard to dig in. I mean, we would just drive each other insane on set going, why can’t I retain this?”