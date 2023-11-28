Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Gets Christmas 2024 Release Date

Writer-director Robert Eggers' Nosferatu finally has a scheduled release date of December 25, 2024. The long-in-development gothic horror movie stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe.

Eggers' Nosferatu will greet the light of cinemas over 100 years after the release of the 1922 German Expressionist classic of the same name directed by F.W. Murnau and starring the mysterious Max Schreck. Werner Herzog directed the first remake, 1979's Nosferatu the Vampyre, starring Klaus Kinski and Isabelle Adjani. Eggers' version about a vampire's obsession with a young woman features Willem Dafoe, who played Max Schreck in 2000's Shadow of the Vampire about the making of 1922's Nosferatu. Eggers also worked with Dafoe on The Lighthouse and The Northman.

In a release statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski said, “The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast.”

Robert Eggers Stuck a Deal to Make Nosferatu Eight Years Ago

Robert Eggers has written and directed historical horror films such as The Witch and The Lighthouse. He also directed The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård, the older brother of Bill Skarsgård, who plays Pennywise in It and Count Orlok in Eggers' Nosferatu. According to Entertainment Weekly, Eggers initially struck a deal to make Nosferatu eight years ago after The Witch premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. That iteration of the iconic vampire tale never saw the light of day.

In a 2016 interview with Shudder, Eggers talked about his admiration of Murnau's Nosferatu. He said of the silent classic:

“It was an indie horror in its day, a bit rough around the edges — yet it's one of the greatest and most haunting films ever made. The newly restored color-tinted versions are really impressive, but I still prefer the poor black-and-white versions made from scraps of 16 mm prints. Those grimy versions have an uncanny mystery to them and helped build the myth of Max Schreck being a real vampire.”

In a recent interview with Empire, Eggers sounded confident that his version of Nosferatu delivers the goods for horror fans. “Yeah, it’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a gothic horror movie,” said Eggers. “And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.”